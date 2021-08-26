Townies played by Karen Mal, left, and Lachrisa Grandberry eagerly feed the gossip mill in fictional Littleton, Wisconsin, in the Northern Sky Theater world premiere production of “Whatever Happened to Karl Janko?” (Len Villano)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,461 public productions and at least 4,728 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to cancel or postpone performances indefinitely. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ON THE PLAY SCENE

– In Peshtigo, Coastal Players based in Marinette/Menominee will present the Marc Camoletti/Beverley Cross comedy “Boeing, Boeing” Aug. 26-28 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show) at Embers 1871. Info: https://bit.ly/BoeingBoeingEmbers. Snapshot: Three airline flight attendants from three countries all believe they’re engaged to French bachelor Bernard. In the past, Bernard has been able to juggle these women due to his detailed timetable of his fiancés’ flight schedules. When the situation changes and all of the women end up at his apartment on the same day, Bernard (with help from his bewildered friend Robert) struggles to keep them from learning the truth.

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will host “Drama Queens – Showstoppers!” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In De Pere, The Green Room will host “Conspiracy Bunker” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. Comedians attempt to prove their wild conspiracy theory is legit to host Erica, who may grant permission to the “Bunker.” Opening is Improv Vampires.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater will present the Jack Sharkey comedy “A Gentleman and a Scoundrel” (preview story) at 7 p.m. Aug. 27-28, 2 p.m. Aug. 29, 7 p.m. Sept. 3-4 and 2 p.m. Sept. 5 in the Oasis Center at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1756 Michigan St. Info: roguetheater.org.

– In Shawano, Box in the Wood Theatre Guild will present a program of vignettes and music in Franklin Park at 1 p.m. Aug. 28. Info: shawanoarts.com.

– In De Pere, The Green Room will host “Taskmaster!” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. It’s a local take on the British show. “Bosom Buddies Drag Show” will take place at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 28. From Milwaukee.

ONGOING

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater continues its performances of Matt Zembrowski’s world premiere mystery musical “Whatever Happened to Karl Janko?” (my review) in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday to Sept. 18. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre continues its performances of James Sherman’s “Romance in D” (my review) in its Theatre-in-a-Garden to Sept. 19 – Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The theater and its offices will be closed on Mondays. Info: peninsulaplayers.com.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater continues its performances of the Paul Libman/Dave Hudson musical “Naked Radio” to Nov. 6 in Gould Theater. Info: northernskytheater.com. The company is bringing back the show from 2017 in new “digs.” Snapshot: When a small radio station in Door County is swallowed by a corporate parent, the local DJs are relegated to obscurity until a snowstorm knocks out the county and the station loses its pre-programmed feed. Spontaneity prevails.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Sheboygan, John Michael Kohler Arts Center will host Cold Soda as a back-to-school event at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 in City Park. Info: jmkac.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour” with special guest Dirty Dozen Brass Band at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Oshkosh, Leach Amphitheater will host “Waterfest” acts “The Music of Boston & Journey” and Road Trip, with gates open at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 26. Info: waterfest.org.

– In Sister Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present its “Make No Small Plans” program at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Sextet in E-flat Major, Opus 81b;” Johannes Brahms’ “Quintet in B Minor, Op. 115; Quinn Mason, 2021 Composer-in-Residence Fellow’s “Door County Concerto.” Performing are JJ Koh, clarinet; Fritz Foss and Julie Thayer, horns; David Perry and Ann Palen, violins; Allyson Fleck, viola; James Waldo, cello; and David Scholl, bass. “Door County Concerto” is a world premiere. According to a press release: Mason’s favorite composer is Igor Stravinsky, and he credits Stravinsky’s “Concerto in E-flat (‘Dumbarton Oaks’)” as a significant source of inspiration for this concerto. Mason said, “For years, I’ve heard nothing but magical stories about Door County and the activities that take place there, especially during the summer – courtesy of two of my mentors, who have played in the Peninsula Music Festival for many years. This work … puts in perspective the different types of goings on one may encounter.” Each year, his mentors share programs, pictures and stories about Door County, reinforcing the idea of a fascinating place. The first movement is a happy, spirited look at the busyness of daytime activities, such as fish boils. The second movement describes the mystical atmosphere of a night at Jorns’ Sugar Bush, in which syrup, dripping into buckets at random times, creates a sort of pointillistic, music-like sound. Finally, the third movement witnesses a sunrise in which the vigor and energy of the first movement’s daytime activities return, starting very legato and building toward a fantastic climax. Mason’s music has been performed in concert by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Utah Symphony Orchestra, South Bend Symphony Orchestra, West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, New England Conservatory Philharmonia, Orchestra Seattle, Mission Chamber Orchestra, loadbang, Voices of Change, Atlantic Brass Quintet, UT Arlington Saxophone quartet, the Cézanne, Julius and Baumer string quartets, and concert bands throughout the United States and Canada. Upcoming world premieres include his “Symphony in C Major” with the Heartland Symphony Orchestra, “Symphony No. 4 (‘Strange Time’)” by the Meadows Wind Ensemble, “Princesa de la Luna” by the River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, “Changes/Transitions” by the Utah Symphony Orchestra, “Por Seis” by One Found Sound and “Reflection on a Memorial” by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “A Diamond is Forever Neil Diamond Tribute Show” with Dave Ehlert at 8 p.m. Aug. 26. Open Mic from 6-8 p.m. Info: forstinn.org.

– In De Pere, Definitely De Pere will complete the season’s “EastWest Music Series” with performances Aug. 27 on this schedule: Walsh Plaza: 5-6 p.m., Kaliyah Garania, 6-9 p.m., Poise Ivy. Nicolet Square Art Alley: 5-9 p.m., Natural Satellite. Info: definitelydepere.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present its “Make No Small Plans” program (see above) at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Kress Pavilion. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host “Jazz Uncorked with Steve March-Tormé” at 7 p.m. Aug. 27. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present its “Make No Small Plans” program (see above) at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at Hope United Church of Christ. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Dead Horses at 8 p.m. Aug. 28. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present its “Make No Small Plans” program (see above) at 4 p.m. Aug. 29 at Woodwalk Gallery. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Pam Egan Performing Arts Center will host “Door County Live!” to close the “Sunset Concert Series” at 7 p.m. Aug. 29. Info: facebook.com/PamEganPAC/.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present its “Sex! (as in Six)” at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Kress Pavilion. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 6 (Fischer arrangement);” Richard Strauss’ “Sextet” from the opera “Capriccio;” Arnold Schoenberg’s “Verklärt Nacht.” Performing are David Perry and Eleanor Bartsch, violins; Madlen Breckbill and Allyson Fleck, violas; and Cole Randolph and James Waldo, cellos.

In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host Josh Turner at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Sister Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present its “Sex! (as in Six)” at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at a private residence. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 6 (Fischer arrangement);” Richard Strauss’ “Sextet” from the opera “Capriccio;” Arnold Schoenberg’s “Verklärt Nacht.” Performing are David Perry and Eleanor Bartsch, violins; Madlen Breckbill and Allyson Fleck, violas; and Cole Randolph and James Waldo, cellos.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: The High Kings, Aug. 27, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek.

+ POSTPONED: Feed the Dog, Aug. 27, at The Forst Inn Arts Collective, Tisch Mills, to date to be announced.

+ POSTPONED: En Vogue, Aug. 27, at Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh, to Nov. 13, 2021.

+ CANCELED: Oneida Nation Pow-Wow, Aug. 28-29, Norbert Hill Center, Oneida.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, Artstreet arts festival will be held in downtown Green Bay Aug. 27-29. Info: mosaicartsinc.org.