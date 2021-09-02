GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, some events in the region are not taking place this year, and many are presented with limited audiences.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,471 public productions and at least 4,774 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to schedule performances with limited audience capacity. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE PLAY SCENE

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will host a production of the original John Weyers play “Love Survives in the Fog” at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 in the troupe’s playhouse. Info: wrrt.org. Snapshot: The play is a peek into the life of dementia caretaker. Through the 13 short scenes spanning 2007 to 2019, the audience witnesses the tenderness, frustration and love of “Jack” as he cares for “Susie,” his wife of many years. Quinn Martinson portrays Jack’s wife and John McFadden portrays Jack. Directing is Mary-Ellen Fields.

– In Manitowoc, the new Parkview Playhouse will present the Sarah Tuft drama “110 Stories” at 7 p.m. Sept. 9, 10 and 11. Info: parkviewplayhouse.com. Directed is Bernie Starzewski. Snapshot: ​“From the first crash at the Towers to a last goodbye at Ground Zero, ‘110 Stories’ takes us through 9/11 as told by those who were there. Based on interviews, this docu-play weaves together stories not shown on the news, from people we can relate to… a mother, a photojournalist, an ironworker, a chiropractor and a homeless man who saved lives that day.”

ENDING

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater will present its final performances of the Jack Sharkey comedy “A Gentleman and a Scoundrel” (my review) at 7 p.m. Sept. 3-4 and 2 p.m. Sept. 5 in the Oasis Center at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1756 Michigan St. Info: roguetheater.org.

ONGOING

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater continues its performances of Matt Zembrowski’s world premiere mystery musical “Whatever Happened to Karl Janko?” (my review) in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday to Sept. 18. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre continues its performances of James Sherman’s “Romance in D” (my review) in its Theatre-in-a-Garden to Sept. 19 – Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The theater and its offices will be closed on Mondays. Info: peninsulaplayers.com.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater continues its performances of the Paul Libman/Dave Hudson musical “Naked Radio” (my review) in Gould Theater to Nov 6 at 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, except 2 p.m. Sept. 20 and Oct. 28. Info: northernskytheater.com.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Sister Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present “Sex! (as in Six)” at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at a private residence. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 6 (Fischer arrangement);” Richard Strauss’ “Sextet” from the opera “Capriccio;” Arnold Schoenberg’s “Verklärt Nacht.” Performing are David Perry and Eleanor Bartsch, violins; Madlen Breckbill and Allyson Fleck, violas; and Cole Randolph and James Waldo, cellos.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Atreyu with Nonpoint, Tetrarch and Another Day Dawns at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 3. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present “Celebrating Our First 30 Years!” at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at Kress Pavilion. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: John Harbison’s “Four Encores for Stan;” Libby Larsen’s “Four on the Floor;” and Joachim Raff’s “Quartet in G Major, Opus 202, No. 1.” Narrating is John Clare. Performing are David Perry and Eleanor Bartsch, violins; Sally Chisholm, vola; James Waldo, cello; Drew Banzhaf, bass; and Jeannie Yu, piano.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will host The Dan Moore Trio at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 in Juniper Hall. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present “Celebrating Our First 30 Years!” at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at SWY231. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: John Harbison’s “Four Encores for Stan;” Libby Larsen’s “Four on the Floor;” and Joachim Raff’s “Quartet in G Major, Opus 202, No. 1.” Narrating is John Clare. Performing are David Perry and Eleanor Bartsch, violins; Sally Chisholm, vola; James Waldo, cello; Drew Banzhaf, bass; and Jeannie Yu, piano.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present “Sex! (as in Six)” at 4 p.m. Sept. 5 at Woodwalk Gallery. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 6 (Fischer arrangement);” Richard Strauss’ “Sextet” from the opera “Capriccio;” Arnold Schoenberg’s “Verklärt Nacht.” Performing are David Perry and Eleanor Bartsch, violins; Madlen Breckbill and Allyson Fleck, violas; and Cole Randolph and James Waldo, cellos.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Through Fire with Royal Bliss, Black Satellite and Zero Theorem at 7 p.m. Sept. 5. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Chilton, Calumet County Fair will host Sawyer Brown at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5. Info: ticketstaronline.com.

– In Baileys Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present “Celebrating Our First 30 Years!” at 3 p.m. Sept. 6 at Bjorklunden lodge. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: John Harbison’s “Four Encores for Stan;” Libby Larsen’s “Four on the Floor;” and Joachim Raff’s “Quartet in G Major, Opus 202, No. 1.” Narrating is John Clare. Performing are David Perry and Eleanor Bartsch, violins; Sally Chisholm, vola; James Waldo, cello; Drew Banzhaf, bass; and Jeannie Yu, piano.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Stryper with Sin at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “The Hit Men: The Classic Rock Supergroup” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Sheboygan, John Michael Kohler Arts Center will host The Claudettes at 6 p.m. Sept. 9. Info: jmkac.org.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “Forever Young: The Music of Your Life” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Info: cccshows.org.