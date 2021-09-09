GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, some events in the region are not taking place this year, and many are presented with limited audiences.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,491 public productions and at least 4,839 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to schedule performances with limited audience capacity. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE PLAY SCENE

– In Manitowoc, the new Parkview Playhouse will present the Sarah Tuft drama “110 Stories” (preview story) at 7 p.m. Sept. 9, 10 and 11. Info: parkviewplayhouse.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present Ernest Thompson’s “On Golden Pond” (preview story) on the Forst Inn stage at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 (preview), 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 24 and 25 and 2 p.m. Sept. 26. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Manitowoc, Rahr-West Art Museum will host Let Me Be Frank Productions in the comedy show “Sputnik Manitowoc” at 7 p.m. Sept. 11. Info: rahrwestartmuseum.org.

– In Abrams, Abrams Spotlight Productions will present the musical “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” at 7 p.m. Sept. 16-18; 1 p.m. Sept. 19, 7 p.m. Sept. 23-25; and 1 p.m. Sept. 26 in Nancy Byng Community Theatrer. Info: abramspotlightproductions.com.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will present Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse start at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16-17; 4 p.m. Sept. 18; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-24; and 4 p.m. Sept. 25-26. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com.

– In Oshkosh, Vintage Theatre will present Lee Blessing’s “Two Rooms” at 7 p.m. Sept. 16-17 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in First English Lutheran Church, 1013 Minnesota St. Info: vintage-theatre.square.site. According to a press release: “Two Rooms” is set during the Persian Gulf War in the early 1990s. An American teacher, Michael (Adam Baurain), is captured and held hostage by Arab terrorists. Michael knows only his immediate surroundings – a windowless room with only a single thin mat. Back in the United States his wife, Lainie (Tara Gulbrandsen). has cleared out a room of their house with only a single mat as a way to at least symbolically be with her husband. Lainie is visited by an ambitious reporter, Walker (Johnathon Krautkramber), who pushes her to speak out against the government’s passive approach to hostage negotiations. A representative (Leah Demski) from the State Department cautions Lainie to trust in the government to handle things. In the end there are no winners, only the reality that compassion and humanity are the first casualties of war. Directing is Michael J. Laskowski, who formed Vintage Theatre, which has presented productions in Green Bay and the Fox Valley. Lee Blessing best known for “A Walk in the Woods.”

RETURNING

– In De Pere, The Green Room will resume “ComedyCity Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and “Comedy City Improv Show” at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Sept. 11. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

ONGOING

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater continues its performances of Matt Zembrowski’s world premiere mystery musical “Whatever Happened to Karl Janko?” (my review) in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday to Sept. 18. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre continues its performances of James Sherman’s “Romance in D” (my review) in its Theatre-in-a-Garden to Sept. 19 – Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The theater and its offices will be closed on Mondays. Info: peninsulaplayers.com.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater continues its performances of the Paul Libman/Dave Hudson musical “Naked Radio” (my review) in Gould Theater to Nov 6 at 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, except 2 p.m. Sept. 20 and Oct. 28. Info: northernskytheater.com. The company is bringing back the show from 2017 in new “digs.” Snapshot: When a small radio station in Door County is swallowed by a corporate parent, the local DJs are relegated to obscurity until a snowstorm knocks out the county and the station loses its pre-programmed feed. Spontaneity prevails.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Sheboygan, John Michael Kohler Arts Center will host The Claudettes at 6 p.m. Sept. 9. Info: jmkac.org.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “Forever Young: The Music of Your Life” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host “Brews, Bistros & Bonfires” Sept. 10, with beer sampling starting 5:30-7:30 p.m. and “Heartache Tonight: A Tribute to the Eagles” at 7 p.m. Must be 21 to attend. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre hosts “Lakeshore Christian Ministries: David Phelps in Concert” at 7 p.m. Sept. 10. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Oshkosh, Menominee Nation Arena will host “Summerland Tour 2021 featuring Everclear Living Colour, Hoobastank and Wheatus” at 7 p.m. Sept. 10. Info: oshkosharena.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host “Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will host “Classical Favorites with Jodie DeSalvo” (piano) at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 in Juniper Hall. Info: birchcreek.org.

– SOLD OUT In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives at 7 p.m. Sept. 11. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Firefall and Atlanta Rhythm Section at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host AVB Community Band as it presents “Champions All” at 7 p.m. Sept. 13. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a faculty recital by Bill Carrothers, piano, at 8 p.m. Sept. 15, in Harper Hall.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host “Deuces Wild! Dueling Pianos” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Info: weillcenter.com.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: Bachman-Cummings, Sept. 11, at Resch Complex, Ashwaubenon.

+ CANCELED: Grace Field, Sept. 11, at Broadway Theatre, De Pere.

ETCETERA

– In De Pere, De Pere Historical Society will present a “Picture Show” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept 15 at De Pere High School. To be featured are “The George Street Auctions,” “Aircraft Carriers on Lake Michigan” and “The Seven Beaupre Brothers from West De Pere Serving in WWII.” Hosting are McKim Boyd and Joe Seroogy. Reception follows.

– In Green Bay, Lawton Gallery at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is presenting retrospective works of controversial religious visionary artist, Norbert H. Kox, on view Monday through Saturday to Oct. 28. According to a press release: Kox’s work has been displayed in more than 17 countries. The exhibit will have nearly 200 of the artist’s works ranging from the beginning of his career to his last works and encompass all his styles and mediums to include his “Post-apocalyptic Visual Parable Art,” “Spontaneous Symmetrical Surrealism” and “Biblical Codex’s.” Lawton Gallery is a 1,700-square-foot space located in in room 230 of the Theatre Arts Building. Open during the spring and fall semesters the gallery presents seven exhibitions a year. Intended to complement and augment the academic programs of the university, the gallery showcases the work of students and faculty and regional, national and international artists.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts announced the returned of the “No Reservations Speaker Series” for its second year. According to a press release: The series consists of thought-provoking discussions presented by the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences(CAHSS). The first event will livestream at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 on the center’s YouTube channel. Each month, scholars from across the college will present and lead a discussion on topics ranging from emotions to U.S. refugee policy. Says Charles Ryback, CAHSS dean, “‘No Reservations’ is a conversation series designed to provide a forum for sharing bold, challenging and provocative ideas. The format blends presentation and discussion, with viewers invited to submit questions that we engage with during the program.” All events will stream live from Fort Howard Hall in the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts and will include a short presentation followed by a live Q&A session hosted by Rybak. All viewers are encouraged to participate and submit questions during the livestream. The lineup: Jennie Young – “Beyond ‘Funny:’ Humor as Catharsis and Social Action,” 6:30 p.m. Sept 21: Prof. Young will address the power of humor when it transcends entertainment. In particular, this talk will look at the role of comedy in dark or difficult times. It will also feature excerpts and discussion of some of the humor that has emerged from the pandemic. Alise Coen – “When Policy Becomes Identity: Narratives and U.S. Refugee Policy,” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5. The stories we tell ourselves about who we are intersect with politics in important ways. Based on her work studying the intertwinement of U.S. refugee policies and domestic identity narratives, Dr. Coen will discuss how policy positions become embedded in identities. Jason Cowell and Sawa Senzaki – “Emotion or Action? Cultural Differences in Parental Socialization of the Moral Brain,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Almost as fast as the snap of our fingers (200 milliseconds) our brains can tell right from wrong. This is a complex product of our upbringing, culture and evolution. Dr. Cowell and Dr. Senzaki will discuss their ongoing international research collaboration exploring how culture and parenting mold children’s moral brains.