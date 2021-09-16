GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, some events in the region are not taking place this year, and many are presented with limited audiences.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,506 public productions and at least 4,883 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to schedule performances with limited audience capacity. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE PLAY SCENE

– In Marion, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present “Decade of Music” Sept. 16 (6:30 p.m. dinner, 8 p.m. show) at Northwinds Banquet Hall. Info: (715) 853-8346. The show looks back on the troupe’s last 10 years of shows, along with comedy.

– In Abrams, Abrams Spotlight Productions will present the musical “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” (preview story) at 7 p.m. Sept. 16-18; 1 p.m. Sept. 19, 7 p.m. Sept. 23-25; and 1 p.m. Sept. 26 in Nancy Byng Community Theater. Info: abramspotlightproductions.com.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater (preview story) will present Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse start at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16-17; 4 p.m. Sept. 18; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-24; and 4 p.m. Sept. 25-26. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com.

– In Oshkosh, Vintage Theatre will present Lee Blessing’s “Two Rooms” at 7 p.m. Sept. 16-17 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in First English Lutheran Church, 1013 Minnesota St. Info: vintage-theatre.square.site. According to a press release: “Two Rooms” is set during the Persian Gulf War in the early 1990s. An American teacher, Michael (Adam Baurain), is captured and held hostage by Arab terrorists. Michael knows only his immediate surroundings – a windowless room with only a single thin mat. Back in the United States his wife, Lainie (Tara Gulbrandsen). has cleared out a room of their house with only a single mat as a way to at least symbolically be with her husband. Lainie is visited by an ambitious reporter, Walker (Johnathon Krautkramber), who pushes her to speak out against the government’s passive approach to hostage negotiations. A representative (Leah Demski) from the State Department cautions Lainie to trust in the government to handle things. In the end there are no winners, only the reality that compassion and humanity are the first casualties of war. Directing is Michael J. Laskowski, who formed Vintage Theatre, which has presented productions in Green Bay and the Fox Valley. Lee Blessing best known for “A Walk in the Woods.”

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center hosts “HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis” with comedian Colin Mochrie and hypnotist Asad Mecci at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org. According to a press release: The show starts with Mecci welcoming 20 volunteers on stage to be hypnotized. He whittles them down to four or five of the most susceptible and then brings Mochrie out to improvise with them – while they are under hypnosis. Thirty volunteers are needed to fill 20 stage seats. Those interested in participating in the interactive show must sign up in advance through the venue. Volunteers must present both proof of full vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show to participate on stage.

– In Sheboygan, the new Seven Ages Theatricals and the city of Sheboygan will present a free, outdoor production of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” at 6 p.m. Sept. 17-18 and 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Sheboygan City Green, 710 New York Ave. Snapshot: The play begins with a storm that brings all of its hero Prospero’s enemies and family together on the same island he shipwrecked on 16 years ago with his then-infant daughter, Miranda. A story of love, betrayal, redemption and forgiveness, Prospero and his spirit companion Ariel work the events with magic and their words across the island to make events conspire to their great end. The cast of local performers: Prospero, Christopher Fontaine; Miranda, Tara Jackson; Ariel, Morgan Bramstedt; Ferdinand, Jardin Fontaine; Caliban, Lee Evans; Gonzalo, Timothy Kaufmann; Antonio, Ryan Burg; Alonsa, Molly Dewane; Sebastia, Emily Sandoval; Boatswain/Stephana, Kate Calvano; and Master/Trinculo, David Neese. The production is designed by Lee Koeppen with contributions from Bernard Starzewski of Parkview Playhouse in Manitowoc, Village Playhouse and Matthew Brulla. Tom Berger is director. Emily Sandoval is assistant director. “The Tempest” is made possible through support from the city of Sheboygan and the Harbor Center Business Improvement District. Bring a blanket or chair.

– In Shawano, Box in the Wood Theatre Guild will present the Moss Hart/George Kaufman comedy “You Can’t Take It with You” at 7 p.m. Sept. 17, 18, 24 and 25 and 2 p.m. Sept. 19 and 26, in Mielke Theatre. Info: shawanoarts.com. Snapshot; At first, the Sycamores seem mad. Things are always happening at the Sycamore house: Father makes fireworks in the basement, Mother writes plays (she’s on her 11th) and Essie dances her way through life and makes candy to sell. A xylophone and printing press are in the dining room. Characters come and go through the house, including Essie’s Russian dance teacher, an ex-grand duchess and the tax collector who comes to see Grandpa, who doesn’t believe in income tax. In contrast are the Kirbys. Tony, the attractive son of the Kirbys, has fallen in love with Alice Sycamore and brings his parents to dine at the Sycamore home … on the wrong evening. Uproar ensues.

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions will present “Frank’s Family Feud” (preview story, which includes dates for performances in Manitowoc, Marinette and Kiel) in Meyer Theatre 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, 18, 23, 24; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25, 30; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “Remembering Red: A Tribute to Red Skelton” at 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. Brian Hoffman portrays the vaudeville, radio, movie and TV star for many decades. From TV’s “The Red Skelton Show,” Hoffman includes some of Skelton’s best-known characters – Clem Kadiddlehopper, Gertrude and Heathcliffe and Freddy the Freeloader, along with pantomimes.

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present “Rave On!” Sept. 23, 24 and 30 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show) at Riverside Ballroom. Info: daddydproductions.com. The show is a tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper, along with comedy. The company: Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Michael Blair, Darren Johnson, Emily Sculliuffo (keyboard), Ryan Sette (guitar), Alicia Michelle (violin), Kevin Van Ess (saxophone) and Steve Seitz (drums).

ENDING

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater concludes its performances of Matt Zembrowski’s world premiere mystery musical “Whatever Happened to Karl Janko?” (my review) in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16-18. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre concludes its performances of James Sherman’s “Romance in D” (my review) in its Theatre-in-a-Garden at 7 p.m. Sept. 16-18 and 2 p.m. Sept. 19. Info: peninsulaplayers.com.

ONGOING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present continue its production of Ernest Thompson’s “On Golden Pond” (my review) on the Forst Inn stage at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 17, 18, 24 and 25 and 2 p.m. Sept. 26. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater continues its performances of the Paul Libman/Dave Hudson musical “Naked Radio” (my review) in Gould Theater to Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, except 2 p.m. Sept. 20 and Oct. 28. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In De Pere, The Green Room resumed “ComedyCity Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and “Comedy City Improv Show” at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturdays. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host “Deuces Wild! Dueling Pianos” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Oshkosh, Menominee Nation Arena will host “Soul Asylum: Back in Your Face Tour” at 6 p.m. Sept. 17. Info: oshkosharena.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Ice Nine Kills with Escape the Fate, Currents and Fame on Fire at 7 p.m. Sept. 17. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In De Pere, Femmes of Rock will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 in St. Norbert College’s Voss Center for “Cassandra Voss Celebration Concert 2021.” Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

– In Green Bay, The Art Garage will host “Open Mic Night” at 7 p.m. Sept. 17. Info: theartgarage.org.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Miller Art Museum will host concert pianist Jodie DeSalvo at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 in such classical pieces as “Clair de Lune,” “Malagueña” and “Rhapsody in Blue.” Info: millerartmuseum.org. Admission is free will donations accepted.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host The Sharpe Family Singers in “Married to Broadway” at 3 p.m. Sept. 18. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will host Lawrence University Jazz Faculty Quintet at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 in Juniper Hall. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host Trapper Schoepp at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Pro Arte Quartet will perform at 3 p.m. Sept. 19 in Kress Pavilion in Egg Harbor in a concert presented by Midsummer’s Music Ltd. The all-Beethoven repertoire features the composer’s “Quartet in C Major, Opus 59, No. 3;” “Quintet in C Major, Opus 29 and “Fugue for String Quintet, Op. 137.” Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host The Wailers at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Open Mic” at 6 p.m. Sept. 23. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac Concert Association will host Irish singer David Shannon at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center. Info: concertassociation.net/fonddulacwi/concerts2021.cfm.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: Alan Jackson, Sept. 18, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon.

+ CANCELED: Steven Paul Spears, Sept. 19, at Lawrence University, Appleton.