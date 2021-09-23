Among area theater productions continuing this weekend are, clockwise from upper left, “You Can’t Take It with You” in Shawano, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” in Abrams, “On Golden Pond” in Tisch Mills and “The Odd Couple” in Green Bay. (Warren Gerds)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, some events in the region are not taking place this year, and many are presented with limited audiences.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,514 public productions and at least 4,893 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to schedule performances with limited audience capacity. Some productions have livestream options. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

– In De Pere, among performances for fall and early winter at St. Norbert College are “As You Like It” Nov. 5-6, 11-13 (SNC Theatre Studies), “The Nutcracker” Nov. 26-28 (The Dance Company), “Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” Dec 3-5, 10-12, 16-19 (Evergreen Productions), “Christmas With the Knights” Dec. 15-18 (SNC Knights on Broadway) and “Carrie: The Musical” Jan. 27-30 (SNC Knight Theatre). Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host the 2021 “Green Bay Nutcracker Ballet” teaming for the first time Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization and the Weidner Philharmonic. Performances in Cofrin Family Hall of the center are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Info: weidnercenter.com. “Holiday Pops” is a single performance at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Weidner Center with the Dudley Birder Chorale.

ARRIVING ON THE PLAY SCENE

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present “Rave On!” Sept. 23, 24 and 30 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show) at Riverside Ballroom. Info: daddydproductions.com. The show is a tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper, along with comedy. The company: Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Michael Blair, Darren Johnson, Emily Sculliuffo (keyboard), Ryan Sette (guitar), Alicia Michelle (violin), Kevin Van Ess (saxophone) and Steve Seitz (drums).

– In Marinette, Theatre on the Bay will present the Jason Robert Brown musical “The Last Five Years” in Herbert Williams Theatre on campus at 7 p.m. Sept. 24-25 and 1-2 p.m. Info: uwgb.edu/marinette-theatre. Featuring Brittany Welch and James Porras II, the story chronicles the five-year life of a marriage, from meeting to break-up and from break-up to meeting.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater will present Mary London Szpara’s “The Loss World Monologues” (preview story) at 7 p.m. Sept. 24-25 and 2 p.m. Sept. 30 in Door County Fire Company. Info: roguetheater.org.

– In De Pere, Evergreen Productions will present Christopher Sergel’s adaptation of “Cheaper by the Dozen” (preview story) at 7 p.m. Sept. 24-25; 2 p.m. Sept. 26; 7 p.m. Oct. 1-2; and 2 p.m. Oct. 3. Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host the touring stage show “Blippi: The Musical” at 2 p.m. in Cofrin Family Hall. Info: weidnercenter.com. Blippi is an energetic character clad in orange and blue who is known for his goofy mannerisms and friendly demeanor. He teaches kids how to count, colors, letters and more. This is the show’s first tour. It brings Blippi’s antics adventures to the stage as an interactive, family-friendly show. Stevin John, the creator of Blippi, does not appear in the live show. The character of Blippi will be performed by a professional actor.

– In De Pere, Birder Players will present the musical “Mamma Mia!” in Broadway Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29-Oct. 2; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, 13-15; 2 p.m. Oct. 16; and 4 p.m. Oct. 17. Info: birderonbroadway.org. Snapshot: A young woman discovers her mother’s past in a diary, and everybody sings songs of ABBA.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host Comedy City improvisational comedy players from the Green Bay area at 8 p.m. Sept. 30. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Fond Lac, Fond du Lac Community Theatre will present Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5, The Musical” in Goodrich Little Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 2 and 2 p.m. Oct. 3. Info: fdlct.com. Snapshot: Pushed to the boiling point, three female co-workers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. When the boss is finally out of the picture, the women give their workplace a dream makeover.

ENDING

– In Abrams, Abrams Spotlight Productions will present its final performances of the musical “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” (my review) at 7 p.m. Sept. 23-25 and 1 p.m. Sept. 26 in Nancy Byng Community Theater. Info: abramspotlightproductions.com.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will present its final performances of Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” (my review) in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23-24 and 4 p.m. Sept. 25-26. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com.

– In Shawano, Box in the Wood Theatre Guild will present its final performances of the Moss Hart/George S. Kaufman comedy “You Can’t Take It with You” (my review) at 7 p.m. Sept. 24-25 and 2 p.m. Sept. 26 in Mielke Arts Center. Info: shawanoarts.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present the final performances of its production of Ernest Thompson’s “On Golden Pond” (My review) on the Forst Inn stage at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24-25 and 2 p.m. Sept. 26. Info: forstinn.org.

ONGOING

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions will present “Frank’s Family Feud” (my review) at Meyer Theatre 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23-24; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25, 30; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1-2, 7-9. Info: meyertheatre.org. Other performances: Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre (cccshows.org): 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Marinette, Activity Hall at REC Center (marinette.recdesk.com): 7 p.m. Oct. 15. Kiel, Kiel Performing Arts Center (Facebook): 7 p.m. Oct. 23.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater continues its performances of the Paul Libman/Dave Hudson musical “Naked Radio” (my review) in Gould Theater to Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, except 2 p.m. Oct. 28. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In De Pere, The Green Room resumed “ComedyCity Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and “Comedy City Improv Show” at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturdays. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Open Mic” at 6 p.m. Sept. 23. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac Concert Association will host Irish singer David Shannon at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center. Info: concertassociation.net/fonddulacwi/concerts2021.cfm.

– In Kiel, Kiel Performing Arts Center will host N.E.W. Piano Guys at 7 p.m. Sept. 24. Info: Facebook.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Chevelle with Stellar Circuits and Ego Kill Talent at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host Boy Band Review at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host Dead Horses at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In De Pere, Midsummer’s Music’s resident string quartet, the Griffon String Quartet, presents its first live concert of the ensemble’s September-to-May season at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 in Dudley Birder Hall at St. Norbert College. Info: snc.edu/tickets/. According to a press release: The pay-what-you-can program will feature Joseph Haydn’s “String Quartet in D Major, Opus 64, No. 5 (“Lark”), Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum” and Antonín Dvořák’s “String Quartet No. 12 in F Major, Opus 96 (“American”). Haydn’s piece received the moniker, “Lark,” because of the soaring, circling violin melody in the first movement, which opens with an elegantly prancing staccato. Contemporary composer, violinist and educator Montgomery wrote “Strum,” which she describes as “the culminating result of several versions of a string quartet I wrote in 2006.” Czech composer Dvořák wrote his “American” quartet while visiting the town of Spillville, Iowa, on holiday during his tenure at New York’s National Conservatory of Music. The Griffon String Quartet was formed in the fall of 2018 as a collaboration between Midsummer’s Music, the Fine Arts Institute at East High School in Green Bay and St. Norbert College in De Pere. The quartet is a groundbreaking project to enrich the lives of children and adults throughout northeast Wisconsin through concerts, workshops and music education outreach. Members of the Quartet include violinists Ji-Yeon Lee and Vinicius Sant’Ana, violist Blakeley Menghini, and cellist Ryan Louie. Each member of the quartet has advanced degrees and significant professional experience, both as educators and performers. Midsummer’s Music was co-founded in 1990 by Jim and Jean Berkenstock, long-time Door County summer residents and principal orchestral players with the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will present an after-hours event Sept. 25 featuring “Ants Marching – Dave Matthews Tribute Band” The garden will close its normal day at 4 p.m. and reopen at 5:30 p.m. for the second part of the 25th birthday celebration. All concert guests must be 21 or older.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a faculty recital online with Steven Paul Spears, tenor, and Michael Mizrahi, piano, at 7 p.m. Sept. 25. Info: https://livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity/210925spearsmizrahi.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Steely Dane: A Tribute to Steely Dan” at 7 p.m. Sept. 25. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will host “Jesse Aron: An Evening with Roy” will special guest Molly Brown at 7 p.m. Sept. 25. Info: wrtt.org.

– In Oshkosh, Menominee Nation Arena will host Zach Williams at 7 p.m. Sept. 25. Info: oshkosharena.com.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will present “Weidner Philharmonic: Welcome Once Again” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in Cofrin Family Hall of the center on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Info: weidnercenter.com. The program: Jessie Montgomery’s “Starburst,” Darius Milhaud’s “La creation du monde,” Igor Stravinsky’s “Dumbarton Oaks” and Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Eroica.” Guest conductor is Robert Nordling.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a faculty recital with John Daniel, trumpet, at 8 p.m. Sept. 27 in Memorial Chapel and online. Info: https://livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity/210927daniel.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will host a guest recital with Ongi Suono Duo at 7:30 p.m. in Music Hall in the Arts and Communications Center. Info: https://uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Open Mic” at 6 p.m. Sept. 30. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Sheboygan, John Michael Kohler Arts Center will host The Belle Weather at 6 p.m. Sept. 30. Info: jmkac.org.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host Gary Allan at 8 p.m. Sept. 30. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

ETCETERA

– In Sturgeon Bay Miller Art Museum will unveil its “46th Juried Annual”Sept .25. Info: millerartmuseum.org. The exhibition includes 71 works from 61 regional artists. The exhibition continues to Nov. 8. Exhibiting artists: Alexis Arnold, Green Bay; Bonnie Bahr-Schneider, Wisconsin Rapids; Cheryl Becht, Baileys Harbor; Jocelyn Benford, Sturgeon Bay; Pat Bishop, Shawano; Richard Brawner, Fish Creek; Blanche Brown, Milwaukee; David Bueschel, Menomonee Falls; W. Joseph Christiansen, Sturgeon Bay; Luke Collins, Sturgeon Bay; Randall Dettmann, Algoma; Terri Field, Oconomowoc; Katherine Ford, Mount Horeb; Tom Friese, Green Bay; Karen Hertz-Sumnicht, Sturgeon Bay; Kristine Hinrichs, Milwaukee; Susan Hoffmann, Baileys Harbor; Cynthia Holzym, Oregon; PattHuss, Kaukauna; Jennifer Jordan, Green Bay; J. Jorns, Sturgeon Bay; Shelby Keefe, Milwaukee; HelenKlebesadel, Madison; Brad Krause, Milwaukee; Guntis Lauzums, Belgium; Gregory Lewis, Mauston; Stephanie Lord, Sturgeon Bay; Janel Maples, Sturgeon Bay; Tamara Marie Marshall, De Pere; Reilly McClellan, Cedarburg; Dorothy McDowell, Sister Bay; Christine Migala, Walworth; Christine B. Miller, Whitewater; George J. Miller, Whitewater; Katy Moore, Sturgeon Bay; Bethann Moran-Handzlik, Fort Atkinson; Brendan Murphy, Milwaukee; Michael Nitsch, Egg Harbor; Tim Nyberg, Egg Harbor; DenisePresnell, Sheboygan; Anne Raskopf, Oconomowoc; Susan Reynolds-Smith, Ephraim; Katherine Rosing, Madison; Nancy Sargent, Fish Creek; Dan Schumacher, Green Bay; Claudia Scimeca, Egg Harbor; David Skidmore, Sister Bay; Arlene Stanger, Baileys Harbor; Steven Stanger, Baileys Harbor; Rob Stangroom, Osceola; Marilyn Stasiak, De Pere; Hermke Timm, Sturgeon Bay; Kathryn Wedge, Neenah; Mark Weller, Waunakee; Tracy Wiklund, McFarland; Sara Willadsen, Sheboygan; Patricia A. Williams, Oconto; Carolyn Wonders, Wind Lake; and Nan Zimdars, Ephraim.