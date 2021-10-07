GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, some events in the region are not taking place this year, and many are presented with limited audiences. Masks are recommended or required, depending on protocols at the facilities.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,553 public productions and at least 5,015 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to schedule performances with limited audience capacity, with a few requiring proof of vaccination. Some productions have livestream options. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present the Eugene O’Neill drama “A Moon for the Misbegotten” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16 and 2 p.m. Oct. 17 in Theatre Arts Center on campus. Info: uwosh.edu/theatre/productions. Directing is Jane Purse-Wiedenhoeft. Snapshot from the university site: One night on an Irish tenant farm in 1923 Connecticut, two lost souls are searching for love. In Nobel Laureate, Eugene O’Neill’s touching and heartbreaking play, Josie is a lively, misunderstood woman with a sarcastic wit that hides her low self-esteem. It’s been a hard and lonely life, working the farm with her bullying and shaming father. When the farm’s owner, James “Jamie” Tyrone Jr. returns to the farm to settle his mother’s estate, he opens his heart to Josie. She tries to claim him as her own, but the drunken Jamie is drowning in the depths of self-pity and remorse. When the morning dawns, Josie picks up the pieces.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present a preview of the Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori musical “Fun Home” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 on The Forst Inn stage. Info: forstinn.org. Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8-9; 2 p.m. Oct. 10; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22-23; 2 p.m. Oct. 24; and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-30. Snapshot: The story is about parents seen through grown-up eyes. When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family’s Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father’s hidden desires. With stage direction by Michael Sheeks and musical direction by Kevin Sievert, the cast consists of Chloe Johanek, Tessa Komorowski, Elliott Lotto, Gertie Lotto, Sam Oswald, Patrick Schamburek, Brittieny Simmer and Allyson Stokes.

– In Sturgeon Bay, the newly rebuilt and renamed Third Avenue Playworks will present a preview of “Gutenberg! The Musical!” (preview story) at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Performances continue to Oct. 31 (7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday). Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org.

– In Baileys Harbor, Rogue Theater community troupe will present the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “The Savannah Sipping Society” in Baileys Harbor Town Hall at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8-9; 2 p.m. Oct. 10; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-16 and 2 p.m. Oct. 17. Info: roguetheater.org. According to a press release: Directed by Stuart Champeau, the female cast explores enduring friendships. The Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate – and an impromptu happy hour. They decide it’s high time to reclaim their enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Randa, a perfectionist and workaholic, is struggling to cope with a surprise career derailment. Dot, still reeling from her husband’s recent demise and the loss of their plans for an idyllic retirement, faces the prospect of starting a new life from scratch. Earthy and boisterous Marlafaye, a good ol ’Texas gal, has blasted into Savannah in the wake of losing her tom-cattin’ husband to a 23-year-old dental hygienist. Also new to town, Jinx, a spunky ball of fire, offers her services as a much-needed life coach for these women. However, blinded by her determination and efforts to get their lives on track, she overlooks the fact that she’s the one most in need of sage advice. Performing are Lola DeVillers as Randa, Pamela Johnson as Dot, Lori Wier as Marlafaye and Jamie Buesing as Jinx.

– In Wittenberg, Crossroads Community Theatre will present the Tony Schwartz and MaryLou Ambrose comedy “Eat, Drink and Be Murdered (An Irish Family Feud” at 7 p.m. Oct. 8, 9, 15 and 16 at Wowspace, 114 Vinal St. Info: (715) 253-3525. Directing is Miariam Nelson. Snapshot: The story takes place at the party, where the McFaddens and the O’Rileys have congregated to honor the family matriarch, Grandma Rose. Trouble is, the two clans have hated each other for decades. The hatred escalated when Rose, an O’Riley, married Finian McFadden and gave him the O’Rileys’ secret whiskey recipe. Now the McFaddens are filthy rich and the O’Rileys are forced to work for them at the distillery. he audience also will meet Conor, Rose’s ruthless son, who runs the distillery; Seamus O’Riley, Rose’s nephew who works as foreman and dreams of taking over; Fr. Mike O’Riley, a priest with a lot to hide; Kathleen, Conor’s wife who has secrets of her own; Hannah O’Riley, Rose’s bitter, old-maid sister; and Nurse Kelly, Rose’s mysterious caretaker.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host “Alton Brown: Beyond the Eats” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Info: weidnercenter.com. The new culinary variety show includes comedy, music, unusual cooking demos and “potentially dangerous sciencey stuff.”

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance will present the Somalia Seaton play “Red” Oct. 14-16 and 20-23 in University Theatre in Theatre Hall on campus. Laura Riddle of the faculty is directing a student ensemble cast: Mason Amidon, Isabelle Austgen, Kylie Heisz, Mackenzie Hillmann, Charrey Honkanen, Grace Kolb, Cory O’Donnell, Olivia Smith, Alexandra Smith, Aubrey Stein and Olivia Zwerlein. Snapshot: When her best friend Jay goes missing, Dee withdraws into a twilight world of fragmented memories and conversations, shattered by her grief. A new work about the inner life of girls, the play is recommended for ages 10 and older. It deals with topics of death, loss and grief.

ENDING

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theatre Company will present the Jason Robert Brown musical “Songs for a New World” (my review) in person and livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7-8; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Info: stcshows.org.

ONGOING

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions will continue its run of “Frank’s Family Feud” (my review) at Meyer Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7-9. Info: meyertheatre.org. Other performances: Marinette, Activity Hall at REC Center (marinette.recdesk.com): 7 p.m. Oct. 15. Kiel, Kiel Performing Arts Center (Facebook): 7 p.m. Oct. 23.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater continues its performances of the Paul Libman/Dave Hudson musical “Naked Radio” (my review) in Gould Theater to Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, except 2 p.m. Oct. 28. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In De Pere, The Green Room resumed “ComedyCity Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and “Comedy City Improv Show” at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturdays. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Kimberly, Monty’s Secret Theater will present “Halloween Magic Show” at 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October. Info: montysmagic.com. Shows are present by Monty Witt and other magicians in his company.

– In De Pere, Birder Players will continue its performances of the ABBA-inspired musical “Mamma Mia!” (my review) in Broadway Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13-15; 2 p.m. Oct. 16; and 4 p.m. Oct. 17. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host the Daddy D Productions presentation of “Celebrate Sinatra” featuring Darren Johnson at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org. Selections include“That’s Life,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “The Lady is a Tramp,” “New York, New York” and “My Way.”

– In Oshkosh: The Grand Oshkosh will host “EagleMania: The World’s Greatest Tribute to the Eagles” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University Choir will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 in Memorial Chapel. The university is closed to the public until further notice.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Ice Cube with Warren G at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a fundraiser concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 featuring Mardra Thomas, Reggie Thomas and Rich Haydon on vocals, piano and guitar, respectively. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Center will host Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra as it presents “The Original Dracula” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Info: cccshows.org. “Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror” is a classic silent film from 1922 that set the standard for modern-day vampire myths. The orchestra performs the soundtrack live as the movie is screened.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra as it hosts a program led by music director finalist Rebecca Smithorn at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Info: sheboygansymphony.org. A “Prelude” pre-concert program will be held at 6:30 p.m. The program: Johannes Brahms’ “Festival Overture,” Aaron Copland’s “Four Dance Episodes” from “Rodeo,” Oana Vardianu,’s “Genesis” (U.S. premiere) and Jean Sibelius’ “Symphony No. 5.” Smithorn is assistant conductor of the Baltimore Chamber Orchestra and cover conductor and lecturer of the National Philharmonic Orchestra.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host The Glam Band with The Rugburns at 7:45 p.m. Oct. 9. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University Orchestras will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 9 in Memorial Chapel. The university is closed to the public until further notice, although this concert is available online: https://livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Buckets of Rain at 7 p.m. Oct. 9-10. Info: dcauditorium.org. Six Door County musicians pay their annual homage to Bob Dylan.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Drake White with Josh Kiser at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Open Mic” at 6 p.m. Oct. 14. Info: forstinn.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: John Schwandt, Oct. 9, as part of Canon John O. Bruce Memorial Organ Concert Series of St. Norbert Abbey, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: “James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash,” Oct. 9-10, at The Grand Oshkosh.

+ POSTPONED: Carl Rath, bassoon, Lawrence University faculty recital,Oct. 10, Harper Hall on campus, Appleton, to date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery: Two Lost Souls,” Oct. 14, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: Wolf River Theatrical Troupe:“The War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script,” Oct. 14-16, 21-23 at Wolf River Theatre, New London.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host the traveling Smithsonian exhibition “The Bias Inside Us” in early 2022. According to a press release: The features exhibition is to serve as the centerpiece for local programs and activities. Statement: “Through compelling images, hands-on interactives and powerful testimonials and videos, the exhibition unpacks and demystifies the concept of bias.” The exhibition features six sections: “Introduction,” “The Science of Bias,” “Bias in Real Life,” “Serious Consequences – Bias is All Around Us,” “#RetrainYourBrain” and “Personal Reflection.” The exhibit opens to the public at 9 a.m. Jan. 15 in the center’s grand foyer. Admission is free, no registration required. Contact the Weidner Center at theweidner@uwgb.edu for groups of 15 or more. Exhibition hours, Jan. 15-Feb. 13: Wednesday-Friday – 3-7 p.m.; Saturday – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. “Visitors will explore the foundational blocks of bias, the psychology of how it forms and how it influences behaviors both consciously and unconsciously. Interactive elements display how implicit and explicit bias show up in the world and how bias influences systems and policies that have consequences for many people and communities. One interactive experience invites visitors to think about the how bias is reflected in product design, advertising, architecture and technology. Among the videos in the exhibition is a series that features eight voices from diverse perspectives sharing personal experience with bias.”