GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, some events in the region are not taking place this year, and many are presented with limited audiences. Masks are recommended or required, depending on protocols at the facilities.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,581 public productions and at least 5,069 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to schedule performances with limited audience capacity, with a few requiring proof of vaccination. Some productions have livestream options. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host “Alton Brown: Beyond the Eats” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Info: weidnercenter.com. The new culinary variety show includes comedy, music, unusual cooking demos and “potentially dangerous sciencey stuff.”

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Leanne Morgan: The Big Panty Tour” at 7 p.m. Oct. 15. Info: meyertheatre.org. Morgan’s style of comedy combines her Southern roots with stories about her life as a stay-at-home, mother of three with a husband.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Relapse Tour” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Info: reschcomplex.com. The comedian interweaves party-boy antics with anecdotes about family and fatherhood.

– In De Pere, The Green Room will host the 9th annual “Green Bay Improv Festival” Oct. 15-16. Info: gbimprov.com, with tickets at thegreenroomonline.com. According to a press release: The local improv troupe ComedyCity will host the visiting troupes. The locally produced festival has gathered acts from across the country who will bring a diverse array of improv styles to the stage – from game style as seen on “Who’s Line Is It Anyway” to duos and musicians. There are two shows a night, at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Note: Shows during the festival are not guaranteed to be family friendly, but ComedyCity will resume its Family Friendly Friday shows following the festival. The acts: Two Busses (Omaha, Neb. and De Moines, Iowa) Friday 7:30; Ross Childs (Chicago, Ill.) Friday 7:30; ComedyCity (De Pere, Wis.) Friday and Saturday 7:30; Community Ed (Minneapolis, Minn.) Friday 9:45; Monkey Business Institute (Madison, Wis.) Friday 9:45; Haunted: Improvised Ghost Hunters (Chicago, Ill.) Friday 9:45; The Magical Lying Hour (Houston, Texas) Saturday 7:30; Playtime with Patrick and Preston (Chicago, Ill.) Saturday 7:30; Liquor and Sweatpants (De Pere, Wis.) Saturday 9:45; I am the Show (Chicago, Ill.) Saturday 9:45; and Three Men and a Lady (Kansas City/Atlanta/Green Bay) Saturday 9:45.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “One-Man Star Wars Trilogy” in Kimberly-Clark Theater at 4 p.m. Oct. 16. Info: foxcitiespac.com. Charles Ross single-handedly plays all the characters with voice impressions, sings the music, flies the ships, fights the battles and condenses the plots of the three films into one comical production. The show is suitable for “Star Wars” fans “from ages 6 to Yoda.”

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host Chad Thornsberry at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. The comedian draws on experiences ranging from growing up in a trailer park, being a former public school teacher, marriage, kids and life’s everyday problems.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “One-Man Avengers A Parody” in Kimberly-Clark Theater at 8 p.m. Oct. 16. Info: foxcitiespac.com. Charles Ross brings a new take on “Avengers” as he single-handedly plays all the characters with voice impressions and more, including Iron Man’s armor, Cap’s shield, Hulk’s rage, Thor’s biceps and Thanos’s chin. Ross combines the plots from some of the popular films.

– SOLD OUT In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Manitowoc Minutes’ Charlie Berens” at 7 p.m. Oct. 17. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host Ginger Billy at 7 p.m. Oct. 17. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. The comedian draws on rompers, gnats and swampy, hot summer days for his redneck comedy material.

– In Egg Harbor, Door Shakespeare will present a reading of Paul Rudnick’s “I Hate Hamlet” at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Woodwalk Gallery. Info: doorshakespeare.com. According to a press release: “Door Shakespeare is a fully vaccinated workplace and will require proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours. All audience members must wear a mask. The actors will be unmasked.” The play is about a popular but out-of-work Los Angeles television actor and jingle singer, Andrew Rally, who gets cast as Hamlet in a production of the same name in New York City’s Central Park. Andrew has very little Shakespeare under his belt, and his confidence is put on the line. When he arrives in New York for rehearsals, he discovers the apartment that his girlfriend, Deirdre, and a rental agent, Felicia, have found for him was once lived in by none other than the greatest Shakespearean actor of his day, John Barrymore. Coincidences abound as Andrew’s agent, Lillian Troy, once had a dalliance with John Barrymore. All of this is more than enough to summon the ghost of John Barrymore himself to make mischief and hopefully to guide Andrew to the performance of a lifetime. Directing is the company’s producing artistic director Michael Stebbins. Featured as Andrew Rally is Chicago-based actor Alexander Johnson. Johnson made his Door Shakespeare debut as the hopeful romantic Charles in the virtual production of J.M. Barrie’s “Rosalind.” Theatrical legend and ghost, John Barrymore, will be played by Charles Fraser. He was last seen as Dromio of Syracuse and Dromio of Ephesus in Door Shakespeare’s virtual production of “The Comedy of Errors.” Making her Door Shakespeare debut as Lillian Troy, Andrew Rally’s agent and John Barrymore’s one-time lover, is Peggy O’Connell. She appeared on Broadway alongside Tommy Tune and Sandy Duncan in “My One and Only” and has appeared extensively at The Guthrie Theater (Minneapolis), History Theatre (St. Paul), La Jolla Playhouse (San Diego), Seattle Rep Utah Shakespeare Festival. Making her Door Shakespeare debut as Andrew Rally’s girlfriend) is Madison-based Christine Saenz. She participated in the April virtual reading of “A Lost Leonardo” as part of Third Avenue PlayWorks’ reading series.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance will present the Somalia Seaton play “Red” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-23 in University Theatre in Theatre Hall on campus. Info: weidnercenter.com. According to a press release: All audience members attending will be required to wear a mask during the performance and all times while inside the building, in accordance with UWGB campus policy. One section of the theater will be set up for those who wish to socially distance themselves. The play features a student ensemble cast: Mason Amidon, Isabelle Austgen, Kylie Heisz, Mackenzie Hillmann, Charrey Honkanen, Grace Kolb, Cory O’Donnell, Olivia Smith, Alexandra Smith, Aubrey Stein and Olivia Zwerlein. “Red” explores the reliability of memory, the internal life of young women and the effects of grief. When Dee’s best friend Jay goes missing, Dee withdraws into her grief. In this state, she enters a world of fractured memories that may not be totally accurate. As Dee searches her memory for the clues and signs that she missed, her friends begin to worry about her and wonder if Jay even wants to be found. But for Dee, her grief and memories are her way to hold on to her friend and the world she once knew. Directed by Laura Riddle, Red is a moving, funny, and tender look into the lives of young women and what happens to their world when it is shattered by grief. Due to the subject matter – topics of death, loss and grief – “Red” is recommended for ages 10 and older.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Ballet Hispanico at 7 p.m. Oct. 20. Info: dcauditorium.org. The enduring dance organization (50 years) celebrates traditional Latin dance styles, blending them with classical and contemporary choreography “to create movement propelled by theatricality and passion.”

­– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Kathleen Madigan: Do You Have Any Ranch” at 7 p.m. Oct. 21. Info: meyertheatre.org. Career highlights: More than 40 late-night TV appearances to riding around with Jerry Seinfeld in “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: The Scared Scriptless Tour” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Info: cccshows.org. Audience participation is the heart of the show.

– In Fond du Lac, Impact Theatre Company will present “Heathers: The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23 and 2 p.m. Oct. 24 in Goodrich Little Theatre. Info: hometowntickets.com/impact. The theater company is new on the scene. The show is a rock musical with music, lyrics and book by Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy, based on the 1989 film of the same name written by Daniel Waters. Along with being a high-energy dark comedy, the show opens conversations about bullying, teen suicide, sexual assault and school violence. Impact Theatre Company’s stated goal is to give “a voice to all groups of people through fearless theater.”

ENDING

– In De Pere, Birder Players will complete its performances of the ABBA-inspired musical “Mamma Mia!” (my review) in Broadway Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14-15; 2 p.m. Oct. 16; and 4 p.m. Oct. 17. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In Wittenberg, Crossroads Community Theatre will present its final performances of the Tony Schwartz and MaryLou Ambrose comedy “Eat, Drink and Be Murdered (An Irish Family Feud” at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16 at Wowspace, 114 Vinal St. Info: (715) 253-3525. Directing is Miariam Nelson. Snapshot: The story takes place at the party, where the McFaddens and the O’Rileys have congregated to honor the family matriarch, Grandma Rose. Trouble is, the two clans have hated each other for decades. The hatred escalated when Rose, an O’Riley, married Finian McFadden and gave him the O’Rileys’ secret whiskey recipe. Now the McFaddens are filthy rich and the O’Rileys are forced to work for them at the distillery. he audience also will meet Conor, Rose’s ruthless son, who runs the distillery; Seamus O’Riley, Rose’s nephew who works as foreman and dreams of taking over; Fr. Mike O’Riley, a priest with a lot to hide; Kathleen, Conor’s wife who has secrets of her own; Hannah O’Riley, Rose’s bitter, old-maid sister; and Nurse Kelly, Rose’s mysterious caretaker.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present its final performances of the Eugene O’Neill drama “A Moon for the Misbegotten” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-16 and 2 p.m. Oct. 17. Info: uwosh.edu/theatre/productions.

– In Baileys Harbor, Rogue Theater community troupe will present its final performances of the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “The Savannah Sipping Society” (my review) in Baileys Harbor Town Hall at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-16 and 2 p.m. Oct. 17. Info: roguetheater.org.

ONGOING

– Marinette, Let Me Be Frank Productions will continue its run of “Frank’s Family Feud” (my review) in Activity Hall at REC Center (marinette.recdesk.com) at 7 p.m. Oct. 15. Also in Kiel in Kiel Performing Arts Center (Facebook) at 7 p.m. Oct. 23.

– In Kimberly, Monty’s Secret Theater will present “Halloween Magic Show” at 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October. Info: montysmagic.com. Shows are present by Monty Witt and other magicians in his company.

– In Sturgeon Bay, the newly rebuilt and renamed Third Avenue PlayWorks will continue performances of “Gutenberg! The Musical!” (preview story) to Oct. 31 (7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday). Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater continues its performances of the Paul Libman/Dave Hudson musical “Naked Radio” (my review) in Gould Theater to Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, except 2 p.m. Oct. 28. Info: northernskytheater.com.

RETURNING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present a return performance of its “theater in a pub” play “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” with a local cast at 2 p.m. Oct. 17. Info: forstinn.org. Seating is general admission for a small audience in the pub. Actor and comedian Steve Martin describes his play thus: “Focusing on Einstein’s Special Theory of Relativity and Picasso’s master painting, “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon,” the play attempts to explain, in a light-hearted way, the similarity of the creative process involved in great leaps of imagination in art and science.” The time is 1904. In the company of motley other characters who make up Montmartre, Paris café society, Einstein and Picasso debate the value of genius and talent as they look toward the 20th century. Entering the bar Lapin Agile is a charismatic singer from the future, who tells them what to expect. The audience doesn’t come out of the play understanding the theory of relativity or cubism, the prospects are at hand for understanding the passion for ideas that ruled the 20th century. Steve Martin’s play premiered in 1993.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Drake White with Josh Kiser at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Open Mic” at 6 p.m. Oct. 14. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Green Bay, The Art Garage will host “Open Mic Night” at 7 p.m. Oct. 15. Info: theartgarage.org.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present its Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Lab Band at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communications Center. Info: https://uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present Northeastern Wisconsin’s Griffon String Quartet at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at SWY231. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “String Quartet No. 14 in G Major,” Caroline Shaw’s “Entr’acte” and Ludwig van Beethoven’s “String Quartet No. 12 in E-flat Major.”

– In Appleton, Lawrence Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 in Memorial Chapel. The university is closed to the public until further notice. This concert will be livestreamed: https://livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity. Under the direction of Matthew Arau, the Symphonic Band will open the concert with “A Mother of a Revolution” by Omar Thomas, “Hymn for the Innocent” by Julie Giroux and “Danzón No. 2” by Arturo Márquez. Andrew Mast will conduct the Wind Ensemble on the second half of the concert, performing “Emblems” by Aaron Copland, “Elegy” by Nicky Sohn and “Early Light” by Carolyn Bremer.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “TUSK: The World’s #1 Tribute to Fleetwood Mac” at 8 p.m. Oct. 15. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host Listening Party (singer/songwriters Matt Davies and Chris Gold) at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Green Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present Northeastern Wisconsin’s Griffon String Quartet at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at First Presbyterian Church. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “String Quartet No. 14 in G Major,” Caroline Shaw’s “Entr’acte” and Ludwig van Beethoven’s “String Quartet No. 12 in E-flat Major.”

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host “Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver starring Jim Curry” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host Lakeshore Wind Ensemble in “The Masked Concert: Superheroes vs. Villains” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Info: cccshows.org. Conductor Chris Woller and the wind ensemble will kick off the season with music from such sources as “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Star Wars” and “Batman.” Honored will be “the real superheroes of 2020/2021, our healthcare workers who have cared for our sick with love and dignity and fought the fight against COVID-19.”

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host Project Pink at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Deuces Wild! Dueling Pianos” at 8 p.m. Oct. 16. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Sister Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present Northeastern Wisconsin’s Griffon String Quartet at 3 p.m. Oct. 17 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “String Quartet No. 14 in G Major,” Caroline Shaw’s “Entr’acte” and Ludwig van Beethoven’s “String Quartet No. 12 in E-flat Major.”

– In Oshkosh, Menominee Nation Arena will host “Casting Crowns with Matthew West – Only Jesus Tour” at 7 p.m. Oct. 17. Info: oshkosharena.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host AVB Community Band as it presents “Of Dreams and Nightmares” at 7 p.m. Oct. 18. Info: avbcommunityband.org. According to a press release: Admission is free with donations accepted. With Halloween around the corner, the 75-member band will take on a “bewitching” theme for its second concert of its 40th anniversary season. The concert will feature returning vocalist Amelia Gibbons, a junior at Green Bay Southwest High School, who wowed the AVB audience three years ago when she was in eighth grade. She has appeared in many local theatrical performances including Birder Studio, Birder Players, Calvary Players, Evergreen Productions, Studio 12 and Next Stage. She placed second in the International Hal Leonard Vocal Competition, was selected as a showcase performer in The International Thespian Awards and sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Packers Family Night in 2018. Amelia Gibbons will sing selections from “Les Miserables” and “Deep River.” The rest of the music for the evening will fit the theme of Halloween, with a bit of the spooky, said Mike Ajango, director. There also will be music that speaks to “dreams and aspirations,” he said. “Our vocalist, Amelia Gibbons, is part of the ‘dream-theme.’ Her dream is to perform professionally in musical theater,” Ajango said. “I’ve known Amelia for several years, and I think she has what it takes to make it happen.” The associate conductor of the band is Paul Oleksy. The evening begins with “Psycho Prelude,” the theme from the Alfred Hitchkock motion picture “Psycho,” followed by the uplifting “Into the Clouds!” by one of the band’s favorite contemporary composers, Richard Saucedo. Selections from the Disney musical “Aladdin” are followed by the patriotic themes of “The American Dream” from “Night Visions.” The piece speaks to the opportunities that any individual has in America to pursue and achieve their dreams and aspirations. As the first half concludes, Amelia Gibbons will sing the spiritual “Deep River,” followed by the band performing “Star Trek: Through the Years.” The second half opens with selections from Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” by composer Danny Elfman. Composer Richard Saucedo’s work returns with his “With Each Sunset (Comes the Promise of a New Day).” Selections from the popular contemporary Broadway musicals “Wicked,” will be performed by the band, followed by some Halloween fun, with music from “Ghostbusters” and “The Addams Family.” The concert concludes with selections from “Les Miserables,” with Amelia Gibbons performing along with the band in a rousing finale featuring some of the Broadway show’s most memorable songs.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music’s “6:30 Concert Series” will welcome a distanced live audience in Fort Howard Hall in the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, while simultaneously streaming live on UWGB Music’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2cYukKFywRsrw2xz4d2vg. The first concert, Oct. 19, is “A Varied Trio, with Luis Fernandez, Bill Sallak and Michael Rector.” According to a press release: “This season, the series reaffirms an ongoing commitment to showcasing the talents of UW-Green Bay Music faculty, who perform a broad and diverse array of repertoire. We invite adventurous listeners to experience music they might not have encountered otherwise – or to hear familiar music in a new way,” says series curator and coordinator, and UWGB Music Professor Michelle McQuade Dewhirst. Admission is free. A free reservation is recommended for in-person attendance. Info: https://uwgreenbay.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0AnCrtD8pdFokyq. The Oct. 19 concert features modern music performed by violinist Luis Fernandez, pianist Michael Rector and percussionist Bill Sallak. Selections: John Cage’s pointillistic “Six Melodies for violin and piano,” Tigran Mansurian’s free-floating “Three Medieval Taghs for viola and percussion,” Jessie Montgomery’s effusive “Rhapsody No. 1 for solo violin” and Lou Harrison’s enchanting “Varied Trio.”

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Home Free: Dive Bar Saints World Tour” at 7 p.m. Oct. 20. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Steel Panther at 8 p.m. Oct. 20. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Open Mic” at 6 p.m. Oct. 21. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Neal McCoy at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery: Two Lost Souls,” Oct. 14, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: Wolf River Theatrical Troupe:“The War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script,” Oct. 14-16, 21-23 at Wolf River Theatre, New London.

+ POSTPONED or CANCELED: University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music Wind Ensemble/Orchestra and Symphonic Band, Oct. 15, at Weidner Center, Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: “Wanda’s Wizardry,” Oct. 15-17, 22-24, at The Machickanee Players, Oconto.

+ CANCELED: Faculty Artist Series: Christopher Cramer, guitar, Oct. 16, in Dudley Birder Hall, St. Norbert College, De Pere.

+ POSTPONED: Northeastern Wisconsin Brass Choir, Oct. 16, in Lawrence University Memorial Chapel, Appleton, to date to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: Arpeggione Duo, Oct. 17, in Lawrence University Harper Hall, Appleton, to date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: George Winston, Oct. 19, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: Lawrence University Brass Concert, Oct. 20, in Lawrence University Memorial Chapel, Appleton.

+ POSTPONED OR CANCELED: University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music Concert Choir and University Singers, Oct. 20, at Weidner Center, Green Bay.