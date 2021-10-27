GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, some events in the region are not taking place this year, and many are presented with limited audiences. Masks are recommended or required, depending on protocols at the facilities.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,617 public productions and at least 5,128 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to schedule performances with limited audience capacity, with a few requiring proof of vaccination. Some productions have livestream options. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the nationally touring “Wicked” (preview story) Oct. 27-Nov. 14. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theater Company will present its STC Studio Players in “The Edgar Allen Poe Afterlife Radio Show” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-30 (Saturday tickets no longer available) on the main stage of Leslie W. Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School. Info: stcshows.org. The stories are billed as suitable for the entire family. Stories include “The Cask of Amontillado” and “The Fall of the House of Usher.” Directing this cast is Sam Jessup: David Quinn as Edgar Allen Poe, Duncan Doherty as Cat, Mike Clawson as Announcer and Foley Artist, Erin Koeppen as Taylor, Carey Raenke as Miss Terious and Madeline, Aaron Covey as Forunato and Roderick, Kim Koeppen as Devin and Valerie Hoffman as Officer and Montresor.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University Theatre Arts will present the Anthony Clarvoe drama “The Living” at 8 p.m. Oct. 28-29 and 3 p.m. Oct. 30 in Stansbury Theatre on campus. The campus is closed to the public until further notice. Set during the 1665 bubonic plague in London, Clarvoe’s 1993 play “was a poignant and timely metaphor of the HIV/AIDS crisis. Our experience with COVID-19 brings new insight into this challenging and hopeful play about resignation and resilience during the grips of a pandemic.”

– In Manitowoc, Parkview Playhouse will host the Seven Ages Theatricals production of “Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show” (preview story) at 7 p.m. Oct. 29-30 and midnight Oct. 31. Info: parkviewplayhouse.com.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center Theatre Company will present “The Ghost Elizabeth,” a comedy-drama written and directed by local writer Kerrylynn Kraemer at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29-30 at 2 p.m. Oct. 31. Seating will be socially distanced. Advance ticket sales only. Info: plymoutharts.org. Snapshot: Dana, Julia and Kelly have car trouble and are left stranded. Lillian, a widow who lives alone, generously welcomes them into her home for the night. However, the ghost that occupies her house unknown to Lillian, does not seem pleased with her decision. Unwanted events occur and Lillian calls her friend, Maggie, for help. Minutes later, Jake, Maggie’s neighbor, arrives with his tool box and plunger to take care of the problem. Cast members are Bob Deyo, Christopher Fontaine, Bonnie Jaeger, Nora Jaeger, Sue Kaiser, Kerrylynn Kraemer, Kieran Kraemer, Michellelena Kraemer, Toddianna Kraemer, Tanya Landwehr and Rebecca Menne.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Arena will host “Champions of Magic: The Worldwide Wonders Tour” at 7 p.m. Oct. 30. Info: oshkosharena.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “ComedyCity at the Forst” at 8 p.m. Nov. 4. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present “Salute to Our Veterans” Nov. 4 and 12 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show) and Nov. 11 (noon meal, 1 p.m. show) in Riverside Ballroom. Info: daddydproductions.com. According to a press release: The show “celebrates the honor, courage and bravery of our veterans and showcases the patriotic music of the time.” A few of the selections are “In the Mood,” “The White Cliffs of Dover,” “The Green, Green Grass of Home,” “Born in the USA” and “God Bless America.”

– In Marinette, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus Theatre on the Bay will present Jeff Daniels’ “Escanaba in Da Moonlight” at 7 p.m. Nov. 4-6 and 2 p.m. Nov. 7 in Herbert L. Williams Theatre on campus. Info: https://www.uwgb.edu/marinette/fine-performing-arts/theatre/. Directed by Patrick Hines. Snapshot: When the Soady clan reunites for the opening day of deer season at the family’s Upper Michigan camp, 35-year-old Reuben Soady brings with him the infamous reputation of being the oldest Soady in the history of the Soadys never to bag a buck. What happens is a tale of humor, horror and heart as Reuben goes to any and all lengths to remove himself from the wrong end of the family record book.

ENDING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will resume performances of the musical “Fun Home” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29-30. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Kimberly, Monty’s Secret Theater will present “Halloween Magic Show” at 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October. Info: montysmagic.com. Shows are present by Monty Witt and other magicians in his company.

– In Sturgeon Bay, the newly rebuilt and renamed Third Avenue PlayWorks will continue performances of “Gutenberg! The Musical” (my review) to Oct. 31 (7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday). Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org.

ONGOING

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater continues its performances of the Paul Libman/Dave Hudson musical “Naked Radio” (my review) in Gould Theater to Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, except 2 p.m. Oct. 28. Info: northernskytheater.com.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host “Straight No Chaser: Back in the High Life Tour 2021” at 7 p.m. Oct. 27. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present its Symphony Orchestra in a celebration of UW-Oshkosh’s sesquicentennial year at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in Titan Underground in Reeve Union. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present Music Series Concert: Tuvergen Band at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 in Memorial Chapel. The campus is closed to the public, but the concert will be livestreamed. Info: https://www.lawrence.edu/conservatory/box_office/tickets.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host The Lacs with Demon Jones & Dusty Leigh at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “The Oak Ridge Boys Elvira 40 Tour” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Arena will host “POP 2000 hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC” at 6 p.m. Oct. 29. Info: oshkosharena.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Gemini Syndrome with Ovtlier, Pushing Veronica & Them Damn Kings at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host The Oak Ridge Boys Elvira 40 Tour” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Info: weillcenter.com.

– Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Billy Prine & The Prine Time Band Present: Songs of John Prine” with David Huckfelt of the Pines at 8 p.m. Oct. 29. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In De Pere, The Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College will present “Songs of Healing and Hope” at 2 p.m. Oct. 30 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets/. Featured are such selections as “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” “Hope for Resolution” and “Requiem for the Living” as the chorale focuses on introspective pieces for a live audience, with a livestream option available.

– Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host ABBA MANIA at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2-3. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Secondhand Serenade with The Dangerous Summer & Saywecanfly at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host Open Mic at 6 p.m. Nov. 4. Info: forstinn.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: Gordon Lightfoot, Oct. 28, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to June 19, 2022.

ETCETERA

– In Milwaukee, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre is presenting a production of Matt Zembrowski’s “Dad’s Season Tickets” Oct. 29-Jan. 2 in Stackner Cabaret. Info: milwaukeerep.com. “Dad’s Season Tickets” premiered in 2019 at Northern Sky Theater in Door County, and the show will return in the 2022 season of Northern Sky Theater. Among the company’s production that have gone on to be produced elsewhere is “Guys on Ice.”