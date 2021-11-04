GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place for the public in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, some events in the region are not taking place this year, and many are presented with limited audiences. Masks are recommended or required, depending on protocols at the facilities. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. Some productions have livestream options. Lawrence University continues to present performances, but they are closed to the public.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,637 public productions and at least 5,163 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “ComedyCity at the Forst” at 8 p.m. Nov. 4. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Marinette, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus Theatre on the Bay will present Jeff Daniels’ “Escanaba in Da Moonlight” at 7 p.m. Nov. 4-6 and 2 p.m. Nov. 7 in Herbert L. Williams Theatre on campus. Info: https://www.uwgb.edu/marinette/fine-performing-arts/theatre/. Directed by Patrick Hines. Snapshot: When the Soady clan reunites for the opening day of deer season at the family’s Upper Michigan camp, 35-year-old Reuben Soady brings with him the infamous reputation of being the oldest Soady in the history of the Soadys never to bag a buck. What happens is a tale of humor, horror and heart as Reuben goes to any and all lengths to remove himself from the wrong end of the family record book.

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present “Salute to Our Veterans” Nov. 4 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show), 11 (noon meal, 1 p.m. show) and 12 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show) in Riverside Ballroom. Info: daddydproductions.com. According to a press release: The show “celebrates the honor, courage and bravery of our veterans and showcases the patriotic music of the time.” A few of the selections are “In the Mood,” “The White Cliffs of Dover,” “The Green, Green Grass of Home,” “Born in the USA” and “God Bless America.”

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will present William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5-6; 2 p.m. Nov. 7; and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-13 in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets. According to the college: “As You Like It is the story of disguise, exile, love and laughs. The new Duke Frederick has exiled his brother, Duke Senior, and friends to the north woods of Arden and then exiles his niece, Rosalind (Frederick’s daughter) with Rosalind’s bestie Celia coming along for the ride. Orlando runs away from his tyrannical brother Oliver, also to the north woods. In Arden, everyone is either in disguise, in love, a shepherd, or just plain glamping. Featuring such characters as the fool Touchstone, the love-struck shepherdess Audrey, the mopey Jacques and the musical merry band, all is wrapped up in the inimical Shakespeare fashion – weddings for all.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host The State Ballet of Ukraine presenting “Cinderella” to the music of Sergei Prokofiev at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Info: weillcenter.com. International troupes have not been traveling into the United States because of COVID-19 restrictions, so there is a backstory to the appearance of the ensemble. After making contact, “They shared they received permission from Homeland Security and the U.S. Embassy and have each member of their crew fully vaccinated,” says Katy Glodosky, executive director of the Weill Center. “We will also be taking precautions and having all staff and crew mask when working in back of house. Sheboygan will be their second show in the States, with a majority of the shows to follow on the East Coast. Truly an exceptional opportunity for Wisconsinites to see this professional troupe.” According to the website: Prokofiev’s classic score is set to new choreography and productions by Andrey Litvinov. The performance involves a ballet troupe of 57 dancers. The company premiered the ballet “Cinderella” in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Feb. 26-27, 2021. Choreography and design preparations lasted for many months, with the pandemic disrupting the process. The ballet is on tour in the United States and Canada through January 2022. The tour starts Nov. 9 in South Bend, Indiana.

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre will present the Paul Slade Smith comedy “The Outsider” at 7 p.m. Nov. 11-13; 2 p.m. Nov. 14; and 7 p.m. Nov. 18-20 in Lucia Baehman Theatre in Communication Arts Center of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Valley Campus. Info: attictheatreinc.com. Snapshot from the theater: Ned Newley doesn’t even want to be governor. He is terrified of public speaking; his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive chief of staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently. Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office – unless the public is looking for… the worst candidate to ever run for office. The comedy skewers politics and celebrates democracy. Dee Savides directs.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present UW-Oshkosh prof. Richard Kalinoski’s new “A Bear in Winter” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-13, 19-20 and 2 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Theatre Arts Center. Info: uwosh.edu/theatre. According to the university: The play explores the struggle of Pete Angelini, a football coach at a small college who loses his way after he is suddenly fired six years after a championship season. Pete’s mother, Katherine, an elderly woman and former athlete, is a source of solace. Over time, though, Katherine is stricken with dementia, and Pete is confronted with devastating solitude – mitigated by a vexing but charming interloper and later an unlikely new friend. The two-act play leads quietly toward a story of love discovered and identity restored.

ENDING

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater concludes its performances of the Paul Libman/Dave Hudson musical “Naked Radio” (my review) in Gould Theater at 7 p.m. Nov. 4-6. Info: northernskytheater.com.

ONGOING

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the nationally touring “Wicked” (my review) to Nov. 14. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host Open Mic at 6 p.m. Nov. 4. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host “Fred Sturm Jazz Celebration Weekend: Dave Rivello Ensemble” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 livestreamed from Memorial Chapel on campus, which is closed to the public. Info: https://www.lawrence.edu/conservatory/box_office/tickets.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Vanilla Ice with Coolio at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will present its Wind Ensemble and Concert Band at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus in person and livestreamed. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Center will host Lakeshore Big Band in “Moondance” featuring dance music and dancing at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “Barracuda: The Ultimate Tribute to Heart” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host Feed the Dog at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host “Fred Sturm Jazz Celebration Weekend: Ike Sturm with Heart featuring Donny McCaslin and the Lawrence University Orchestra Strings” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 livestreamed from Memorial Chapel on campus, which is closed to the public. Info: https://www.lawrence.edu/conservatory/box_office/tickets.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Center will host “ABBA MANIA: The Ultimate ABBA Tribute Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host The Whiskeybelles with special guest Jay Matthes at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host “Britbeat: A Tribute to the Beatles” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will present its Fall Chamber Music Concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in Dudley Birder Hall on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host a Faculty Trio Recital with Ann Ellsworth, horn; Emily Dupere, violin, and Catherine Kautsky, piano, at 8 p.m. Nov. 10 in Memorial Chapel on campus, which is closed to the public.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present a guest recital at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 by Coalescent Quartet with Nathan Bogert, soprano saxophone; Michael Shults, alto saxophone; Nick Zoulek, tenor saxophone; and Drew Whiting, baritone saxophone in Music Hall of the Arts & Communications Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Sister Bay, The Griffon String Quartet will present a “B Double Sharp Program” at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Good Samaritan Society, Scandia Village. Info: midsummersmusic.org.

– In Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac Concert Association will host “I Love a Piano with the Tony DeSare Trio” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center. Info: concertassociation.net/fonddulacwi/concerts2021.cfm.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present a guest recital at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 by Erin K. Murphy, flute, in Music Hall of the Arts & Communications Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: The Frontmen of Country, Nov. 11, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.

ETCETERA

– In Sister Bay, Jim Berkenstock, president and artistic director of Midsummer’s Music, will present “From Cradle to Grave: Music’s Unsung Duet with the Brain” at 3 p.m. Nov. 8 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Admission is free, but tickets are needed. Info: midsummersmusic.org. Note the Nov. 9 virtual presentation below. According of a press release: The in-depth program is aimed at associating music with brain functionality in humans of all ages. A bounty of recent research has led to new insights into how humans process, use and enjoy music. We now know that infants (even prenatal) recognize certain musical components well before language comprehension begins. We also know that adults with late-stage dementia, who are beyond most normal means of communication, are able to be reached in remarkable ways that can improve their sense of contact, their behavior, and feelings of well-being. “From Cradle to Grave: Music’s Unsung Duet with the Brain” is an interactive exploration to answer such questions as, “Why do I enjoy music?” … “Do I have any hidden talent?” … “Is there innate musicality in infants that persist throughout life?” … “What hidden promises does music possess?” and “What musical secret did Einstein know about and employ?” Learn how music works and how we work, especially from a musical standpoint. The presentation will be informal, informative and intriguing, and it will be enlivened by the talent of The Griffon String Quartet. The session will last about an hour and will include a question-and-answer period. The Nov. 8 program will be recorded for the Nov. 9 virtual presentation at 1 p.m. from the Brain Center of Green Bay as part of its Guest Speaker Series. To view the virtual presentation, visit www.braincentergb/better-together to request free access to the program. Midsummer’s Music was co-founded in 1990 by Jim and Jean Berkenstock, long-time Door County summer residents and principal orchestral players with the Lyric Opera of Chicago.