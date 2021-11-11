GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place for the public in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, some events in the region are not taking place this year, and many are presented with limited audiences. Masks are recommended or required, depending on protocols at the facilities. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. Some productions have livestream options. Lawrence University continues to present performances, but they are closed to the public.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,662 public productions and at least 5,220 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre will present the Paul Slade Smith comedy “The Outsider” (preview story) at 7 p.m. Nov. 11-13; 2 p.m. Nov. 14; and 7 p.m. Nov. 18-20 in Lucia Baehman Theatre in Communication Arts Center of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus. Info: attictheatreinc.com.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present UW-Oshkosh prof. Richard Kalinoski’s new “A Bear in Winter” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-13, 19-20 and 2 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Theatre Arts Center. Info: uwosh.edu/theatre. According to the university: The play explores the struggle of Pete Angelini, a football coach at a small college who loses his way after he is suddenly fired six years after a championship season. Pete’s mother, Katherine, an elderly woman and former athlete, is a source of solace. Over time, though, Katherine is stricken with dementia, and Pete is confronted with devastating solitude – mitigated by a vexing but charming interloper and later an unlikely new friend. The two-act play leads quietly toward a story of love discovered and identity restored.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host an independent production of the Jeff Daniels comedy “Escanaba in Da Moonlight” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. Snapshot: It’s the day before the opening of deer season, and, at 35, Reuben Soady is in danger of becoming the oldest member in the history of the family never to bag a buck. Known around town as the “Buckless Yooper,” Reuben goes to any and all lengths to erase himself from the luckless pages of the family record book. Rated PG for adult themes and profanity.

– In Green Bay, Manitowoc and Tisch Mills, area theatrical groups will present showcases under the title of “All Together Now!A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre” (preview story) at various times Nov. 12 to 15. Included in the groups are Green Bay Community Theater, Play-by-Play Theatre, Evergreen Productions, Theatre Z, The Masquers, Treehouse Theatre and The Forst Inn Arts Collective. The Green Bay cast: Mitchell Blohm, Devon Breecher, Maddie Budner, Megan Carpenter, Linda Feldmann, Kevin Flogel, Amelia Gibbons, David Gusloff, Kelly Gusloff, Dave Harper, Katie Keck, Eileen Kozlovsky, Amanda Meo, Aubrey Rose Mitchell, Tim Olejniczak, Judy Patefield, Emily Terrell Paulsen, Carolyn Silverberg, Charly Sparks, Mary Kay Vande Logt and Ali Weaver. The Manitowoc cast: Jon Becker, David Bowman, Cindy Bradley, David Bouffard, Jacqueline Dramm, Madeline Dramm, Sophie Floyd, Addison Fowler, Amellia Fowler, Danielle Frahm, Mazie Frahm, Madde Gilmore, Zachary Glaeser, Jessica Green, Jessica Iannitello, Lilian Jacobson, Brogan Jindra, Jennifer Kasten, Keira Koenig, Sarah Ladwig, Claire LaLiberte, Lori Lippert, Nathan Luckow, Justin Mrotek, Paul Reilly, Brittany Robes, Henry Rotter, Em Schaller, Jenna Schamburek, Melissa Schamburek, Katie Jo Shimulunas, Carl Schmidt, Max Schoepp, Pete Schoepp, Dean Sleger, Cody Smogoleski, Morgan Stock, Ally Stokes, Emily Tyeptanar and Noah Van Ells.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University Theatre Arts will present “Oedipus for Kids!” at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 and 3 p.m. Nov. 13 in Ted Cloak Theatre. This production is open to the public. Info: Info: https://www.lawrence.edu/conservatory/box_office/tickets. The musical dark comedy is a show within a show, following the Fuzzy Duck Theatre Company as its children’s adaptation of “Oedipus Rex” goes awry for obvious and not-so-obvious reasons.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host humorist “Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour” at 7 p.m. Nov. 13. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre, Dance and Music will present the musical “Fun Home” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-20 in University Theatre of Theatre Hall on campus. Info: ticketstaronline.com. Based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, music is by Jeanine Tesori with book and lyrics by Lisa Kron. According to a press release: In 2015, “Fun Home” was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, winning five, including best musical. An autobiographical story, “Fun Home” is a coming out story and a coming-of-age story. In her mid-40s, Alison tells the story of her life through memories of growing up at the Bechdel Funeral Home or “fun home.” Alison explores her relationship with her father, his repressed desires and the damage and pain caused by family secrets. At the heart of the story is Alison’s sexual development and coming out and the connection with her father’s repression of his own sexuality and his subsequent suicide. Due to the mature themes and language, this production is recommended for ages 14 and older. The production is directed by John Mariano with choreography by Denise Carlson Gardner. The pit band is under the direction of Courtney Sherman. Fun Home is the second production of UW-Green Bay Theatre and Dance’ 2021-2022 season. Saturday’s performance will be preceded by a panel discussion on social justice, psychology and LQBTQ+ rights and issues, featuring UWGB faculty and community professionals. All audience members attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering during the performance and at all times while inside campus buildings, in accordance with UWGB campus policy. One section of the theater will be reserved for those who wish to practice social distancing.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present the Michele Lowe play “The Smell of the Kill” at 8 p.m. Nov 12-13; 3 p.m. Nov. 14; 6 p.m. Nov 19-20; and 1 p.m. Nov. 21. Info: forstinn.org. Snapshot: While their unseen spouses play golf in the dining room, the women exchange confidences for the first time revealing that all three marriages are on the brink of disaster and all three women are facing the challenges of their lives. Nicky’s husband has been indicted for embezzlement, Molly’s husband is stalking her and Debra’s husband is leaving her for another woman. When the men mistakenly lock themselves in a basement meat locker the women are faced with a life-or-death decision – should they leave the men out in the cold – permanently – or let them thaw? One by one, the women make their choices with more than a little help from one another. Featured are Heather Love (Debra) in her first production at The Forst Inn, along with returnees Carrie Counihan (Nicki) and Elizabeth Szyman (Molly).

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Fall Opera Scenes at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 livestreamed from Memorial Chapel on campus, which is closed to the public. Info: https://www.lawrence.edu/conservatory/box_office/tickets.

– In Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac Community Theatre will present the Reginald Rose drama “12 Angry Jurors” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-20 and 2 p.m. Nov. 21 in Goodrich Little Theatre. Info: fdlct.com. Snapshot: “On a hot summer day after a long trial, a jury must decide whether a 19-year-old man is guilty of murdering his father. Needing a unanimous vote to pass judgment, tempers flare as 11of the jurors try their best to convince the one dissenter to come around to their side. As the evidence is re-examined, however, new uncertainties come to light, forcing everyone to truly question if there is in fact some measure of ‘reasonable doubt.’ Originally written for 12 men, this updated version proves that the conversation about what it means to live in a democracy is far from over.” Directing is Matthew Rodenkirch.

ENDING

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present its final performances of “Salute to Our Veterans” (my review) Nov. 11 (noon meal, 1 p.m. show SOLD OUT) and Nov. 12 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show) in Riverside Ballroom. Info: daddydproductions.com.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will present its final performances of William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-13 in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host its final performances of the nationally touring “Wicked” (my review) at 7:30 pm. Nov. 11-12; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

ANNOUNCEMENT

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks professional theater announced it selected Jacob Janssen as its next artistic director. According to a press release: “Janssen is a highly-regarded director, producer and arts leader who believes in making theater accessible for everyone. Throughout his career he has sought to make work that fosters community, sparks conversation and delights audiences.” Janssen is currently artistic producer for The COOP in New York, an off-Broadway theater and film production company founded with Kate Hamill and Andrus Nichols. Said Steve Kane, board president, “Jacob’s vast experience in theatre leadership, coupled with his community-mindedness and collaborative nature, make him an ideal match for TAP, especially at this point in our history.” Janssen joins Managing Director Amy Frank“in a joint leadership model and will work with TAP’s board and staff on shared goals for future growth. Building on the legacy provided by TAP’s former co-artistic directors – Robert Boles and James Valcq – TAP has immense potential for expansion and success,” the release says. Janssen has more than a decade of professional producing experience at such theaters as Studio Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre and Mosaic Theater Company in Washington, D.C. Under Janssen’s direction Barbara Walsh was awarded the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical for her work in Studio Theatre’s 2014 production of “Carrie the Musical.” Janssen is also the founder and former Artistic Director of Plimoth Players in Plymouth, Mass. Originally from Kiel, Wisconsin, Janssen holds a BFA in Acting (University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point) and an MFA in Directing (DePaul University). His extended family has lived and worked in Door County for decades; his grandparents owned and operated a restaurant in Egg Harbor. “I have always been impressed by the richness of the arts and theatre community in Door County,” says Janssen. “When the people of Sturgeon Bay and Door County think about what makes their community special, I know that for many, TAP is one of the first things that comes to mind.” Though Janssen won’t officially begin until mid-December, TAP still plans to produce a full season in 2022. “Jacob and I are already talking and scheming,” says Frank. “He has some amazing ideas and his enthusiasm is so contagious. I’m certain that everyone will instantly love him and what he brings to TAP.”

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Sister Bay, The Griffon String Quartet will present a “B Double Sharp Program” at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Good Samaritan Society, Scandia Village. Info: midsummersmusic.org.

– In Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac Concert Association will host “I Love a Piano with the Tony DeSare Trio” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center. Info: concertassociation.net/fonddulacwi/concerts2021.cfm.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present a guest recital at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 by Erin K. Murphy, flute, in Music Hall of the Arts & Communications Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Choir Concert at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 livestreamed from Memorial Chapel on campus, which is closed to the public. Info: https://www.lawrence.edu/conservatory/box_office/tickets.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Ashba with Nu Stylez & Surge & Cal at 8 p.m. Nov. 12. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Kiel, Kiel Performing Arts Center will host Kiel Municipal Band at 7 p.m. Nov. 12. Info: Facebook.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will present its Autumn Instrumental Jazz Concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. The concert also will be livestreamed. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Eaglemania: The World’s Greatest Tribute to the Eagles” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Arena will host “En Vogue: 30th Anniversary Tour” at 7 p.m. Nov. 13. Info: oshkosharena.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Info: epicgreenbay.com.In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Jo Dee Messina at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra will present Isaac Selya as its second conductor candidate in concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in Weill Center for the Performing Arts. Info: sheboygansymphony.org. Program: Felix Mendelssohn’s “Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage,” Richard Strauss’ “Death and Transfiguration” and Johannes Brahms’ “Symphony No. 4.” Selya says, “This program explores questions of meaning. Is music only a series of pleasant sounds, or does it have the ability to convey deeper meaning? What can music tell us about our own lives and the lives of musicians of the past? The program includes works by Mendelssohn and Richard Strauss that attempt to use music to tell vivid stories, and Brahms’ final symphony: is it an austere masterpiece of formal structures and harmonies, or does it have a deeper message?”

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Orchestras Concert at 8 p.m. Nov. 13 livestreamed from Memorial Chapel on campus, which is closed to the public. Info: https://www.lawrence.edu/conservatory/box_office/tickets.

– In Egg Harbor, Peninsula Music Festival will present Esme Arias-Kim, violin, accompanied by Milana Pavchinskaya, piano, in a Recital Series Event at 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at Kress Pavilion. Info: musicfestival.com.

– In Howard, Civic Symphony of Green Bay will present “Classics for the Community” at 3 p.m. Nov. 14 as a fundraising event in person and livestreamed at Green Bay Community Church, 600 Cardinal Lane. Free-will donations will be accepted in lieu of ticket sales. Info: gbcivic.org. Conducting is Seong-Kyung Graham, with Kathleen Westbrook as narrator. The program: “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa, “Peter and the Wolf” by Sergei Prokofiev with narration by Kathleen Westbrook and “Symphony No. 9 in E minor” the famed “New World Symphony” by Antoni Dvorak. Printed program: https://gbcivic.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/CS_21-22-Program_Book-November.pdf.

– In Menominee, Mich., River Cities Concert Association will host Intersection Music Trio (replacing Janoska Ensemble from Austria) at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 in Blesch Auditorium. Info: rccconcerts.com.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host AVB Community Band (preview story) at 7 p.m. Nov. 15. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will host the SNC Community Band Concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. The concert also will be livestreamed. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

– In Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac Concert Association will host Intersection Music Trio (replacing Janoska Ensemble from Austria) at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center. Info: https://www.concertassociation.net/fonddulacwi/artist.cfm?ID=711.

– In Green Bay, “Gather with the Griffon” performance and chat will be presented for seniors and caregivers by The Griffon String Quartet at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 17 at First Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Ashland Ave. Info: https://www.midsummersmusic.com/event/griffon-string-quartet-wellness-2/.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host humorist “Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Winter Tour 2021” at 4 and 8 p.m. Nov. 17. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Phil Vassar at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Wind Ensemble/Symphonic Band Concert at 8 p.m. Nov. 17 livestreamed from Memorial Chapel on campus, which is closed to the public. Info: https://www.lawrence.edu/conservatory/box_office/tickets.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “A Motown Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host humorist “Chris Young Famous Friends Tour 2021” with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark at 7 p.m. Nov. 18. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host The Honeygoats at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Plymouth, the local Celtic Folk music group will present “Celtic Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-20; 2:30 p.m. Nov. 21; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27; and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at Plymouth Arts Center. Info: plymoutharts.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: The Frontmen of Country, Nov. 11, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: Janoska, Nov. 14, in Blesch Auditorium, Menominee, Mich.

+ CANCELED: Trent Jacobs, Nov. 13, at Harper Hall, Lawrence University, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: Middle Level Honors Band Concert, Nov. 13, in Walter Theatre, St. Norbert College, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: Janoska, Nov. 16, in Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center.

+ CANCELED: Femmes of Rock, Nov. 18, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.

ETCETERA

– In Sturgeon Bay, Miller Art Museum in downtown Sturgeon Bay will open its “Wildlife Biennial XX” Nov. 13 with a free public reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Proof of vaccination is not required for entry into the museum; masks are strongly recommended, and visitors are asked to practice social distancing. Info: millerartmuseum.org. According to a press release: The exhibition will be on display to Dec. 30. In the exhibition are 46 artworks by 24 regional artists from across Wisconsin, including three featured artists: Federico Pardo (Sturgeon Bay), Nancy Aten and Dan Collins (Sturgeon Bay). Pardo, a Colombian biologist, photographer and filmmaker, shares eight photographic portraits of animals from around the globe, captured while on expeditions with National Geographic, DDC International and Univision, among others. Pardo’s many accomplishments include been two Emmys (2013 and 2017) and a collaboration with The Field Museum, Chicago, Ill., and Humboldt Institute, Germany. Pardo specializes in natural history, environmental and human stories and has documented scientific expeditions in Colombia, Peru and Mozambique. Nancy Aten and Dan Collins, partners in “Landscapes of Place,” present 16 monotype prints collectively. The colorful works are descriptive of Nancy and Dan’s relationship to the work they do in the local landscape as ecological restoration practitioners. Currently, Aten and Collins are designing forces, and implementing the Re-Meandering project, a long-term ecological restoration of Crossroads at Big Creek in Sturgeon Bay. “We’re excited to feature a selection of work by local artists this year whose work is focused on wildlife and habitat conservation efforts while also continuing the tradition of an invitational exhibition that surveys artists working within the genre of wildlife,” says curator Helen del Guidice. “Although the genre itself is steeped in tradition, artists continue to stretch the definition of how we represent animals, depict the conditions of their lives and interoperate our relationship to them.” Other highlights of the exhibition include a grand centerpiece by world renowned taxidermist Mike Orthober (Egg Harbor) who presents a full-sized bust of a mud-soaked cape buffalo in full motion. Jodi Rose Gonzales (Sister Bay) presents the newest installation of her “Timberella” series with a full-sized mixed media gown made of found natural debris. New works by Shan Bryan-Hanson, Seth Taylor, Gary Eigenberger, Craig Clifford, Bill Reid, Hans Nelson, Ellen Anderson, Amy Eliason, Jan Comstock, Jeff Logic, Jeff O’Keeffe, Kristin Gjerdset, Sandra Place, Mary Hood, Darla Jackson, Joseph Kaftan, Kelly Thorn Dulka and Peggy Macnamara are also featured. Accompanying the “Wildlife Biennial XX” on the Ruth Morton Miller Mezzanine are Ruth Wedgewood Phillipon’s “Kenya Suite”from the permanent collection, a series of embossed, hand-colored etchings depicting the artist’s 1985 experience on safari in Kenya and her interactions with the Masai.