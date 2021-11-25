GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place for the public in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, some events in the region are not taking place this year, and many are presented with limited audiences. Masks are recommended or required, depending on protocols at the facilities. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. Some productions have livestream options. Lawrence University continues to present performances, but they are closed to the public.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,686 public productions and at least 5,271 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Green Bay, Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Company and Weidner Philharmonic will present “The Green Bay Nutcracker” this weekend in Cofrin Family Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Artistic director is Timothy Josephs. The production with 35 musicians and 69 dancers features dancers from the Carolina Ballet.

– In De Pere, The Dance Company will present “The Nutcracker” this weekend in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 26; 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 27; and 2 p.m. Nov. 28. Info: snc.edu/tickets. The production, which includes storytelling, features dancers from the Milwaukee Ballet. Shirley Van is artistic director.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will present Tom Dudzick’s “Greetings!” (preview story) starting Nov. 26 in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26-27; 4 p.m. Nov. 28; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-3; and 4 p.m. Dec. 4-5. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com.

– In Fond du Lac, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fond du Lac Campus Theatre will present “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” in The Prairie Theatre on campus at 7 p.m. Dec 1-3. Info: uwosh.edu/fdl.community/theatre. Written by Peter Rothstein, the production includes vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach. According to the website: The production marks “the rebirth of theatre on the UWO Fond du Lac campus” as it presents “popular members of the Fond du Lac theatre community alongside new theatre students.” Synopsis: “The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing ‘Stille Nacht.’ Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.”

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will present the Cameron Kent musical “Welcome to Virginia” in Wolf River Theatre at 7 p.m. Dec. 2-4 and 9-11. Info: wrtt.org. Margie Brown directs the cast of Mark Grossman, Jim Ehrhardt, Parker Eland, Dorea Lauer, Katiee Schneider and Caled Lauer. Snapshot from the publisher: It’s Christmas Eve, and a snowstorm has closed the interstate in Virginia. Frank, a brash billionaire businessman, and his secretary, Kristine – who’s not the “sharpest bulb on the tree” – are forced to seek shelter in a highway rest area. They are joined by Tom, a hitchhiking wannabe country music singer, and Mary Beth, a young, very pregnant widow. Charlie, the rest area janitor, is stuck there even though he just wants to get home to dinner. Along the way, Frank describes himself in the song “Money-Making Machine,” Mary Beth mourns her late husband in “My Precious Earl” and Tom displays his musical talents in “Redneck Christmas.” And then Frank reconnects with his younger, enthusiastic self and helps the other travelers find earthly solutions to their problems, while their shared feelings about the true meaning of Christmas help Frank connect to his spiritual self. Even Kristine shows her true grit by helping Mary Beth have her baby, named Virginia.

– In De Pere, Birder Players will present “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” in Broadway Theatre at 7 p.m. Dec. 2-3; 4 p.m. Dec. 4; 2 p.m. Dec. 5; 7 p.m. Dec. 10; 2 p.m. Dec. 12; 7 p.m. Dec. 14-17; and 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Info: birderonbroadway.org. The annual production consists of music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and book by Mike Ockrent and Lynn Ahrens – based on the story about miserly Ebenezer Scrooge by Charles Dickens.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Arena will host “Daniel O’Donnell: Christmas and More” at 7 p.m. Nov. 26. Info: oshkosharena.com.

In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “Top of the World: A Carpenter’s Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Jackyl with Host Eddie Trunk featuring All-Stars Benefiting the Tommy Foundation at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Plymouth, the local Celtic Folk music group will present its final performances of “Celtic Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at Plymouth Arts Center. Info: plymoutharts.org.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host Lorie Line at 3 p.m. Nov. 27. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Yngwie Malmsteen with Sunlord & Images of Eden at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “James Taylor & His All-Star Band” with special guest Jackson Browne at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Info: reschcomplex.com

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Theory with 10 Years & Eva Under Fire at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present its Wind Ensemble, Orchestra and Symphonic Band at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in Cofrin Family Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present “Maximal Minimalists: Music of Rzewski and Eastman” as a “6:30 Concert Series” event Dec. 2 in Fort Howard Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Info: weidnercenter.com. According to a press release: UWGB’s Contemporary Percussion Ensemble led by Bill Sallak, associate professor of music, forms the core ensemble for a performance of two iconic works of American minimalism. Frederic Rzewski’s “Coming Together/Attica” is a relentless meditation on a powerful text by Sam Melville; the performance will feature narration by Alan Kopischke, associate lecturer of theater. The program is balanced by Julius Eastman’s ebullient, genre-bending “Stay On It.”

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “For Kids from 1 to 92” at 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Info: cccshows.org. Steve March-Tormé, Vic Ferrari’s Michael Bailey and Emmy Award-winning composer and electric violinist Mark Wood (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) join musical forces a holiday show.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “Christmas with John Berry: The Silver Anniversary Tour” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

ETCETERA

– In Kimberly, “Kimberly’s Christmas at the Pond” tree lighting ceremony will include a bit of sleight of hand. According to a press release: Monty Witt and Danny Dane from Monty’s Secret Theater in Kimberly will help the Village of Kimberly and the children to magically turn on the Christmas lights. The two “will perform a little magic routine where lights are magically plucked from the air,” Monty Witt says. “We then perform a little magic with the lights and make the lights magically become invisible as the magicians hang the lights in the air. Monty and Danny Dane will teach the children how find these invisible lights so at the appropriate time the children can toss their invisible light at the tree to magically make all the lights in the park turn on.” The event is 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 28 in Memorial Park, 311 E. Kimberly Ave.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “Gabriel Sanchez Presents the Prince Experience,” Nov. 26, at Weill Center, Sheboygan.

+ CANCELED: Joanne Shenandoah, Nov. 27, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek. The famed Native American singer died Nov. 22 of a chronic liver ailment at the age of 64.

+ CANCELED: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, The Musical,” Dec. 2-5, an Evergreen Productions production, in a St. Norbert College theater, De Pere.