GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place for the public in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, some events in the region are not taking place this year, and many are presented with limited audiences. Masks are recommended or required, depending on protocols at the facilities. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. Some productions have livestream options. Lawrence University continues to present performances, but they are closed to the public.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,710 public productions and at least 5,389 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Fond du Lac, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fond du Lac Campus Theatre will present “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” in The Prairie Theatre on campus at 7 p.m. Dec 1-3. Info: uwosh.edu/fdl.community/theatre. Written by Peter Rothstein, the production includes vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach. According to the website: The production marks “the rebirth of theatre on the UWO Fond du Lac campus” as it presents “popular members of the Fond du Lac theatre community alongside new theatre students.” Synopsis: “The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing ‘Stille Nacht.’ Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.”

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will present the Cameron Kent musical “Welcome to Virginia” in Wolf River Theatre at 7 p.m. Dec. 2-4 and 9-11. Info: wrtt.org. Margie Brown directs the cast of Mark Grossman, Jim Ehrhardt, Parker Eland, Dorea Lauer, Katiee Schneider and Caled Lauer. Snapshot from the publisher: It’s Christmas Eve, and a snowstorm has closed the interstate in Virginia. Frank, a brash billionaire businessman, and his secretary, Kristine – who’s not the “sharpest bulb on the tree” – are forced to seek shelter in a highway rest area. They are joined by Tom, a hitchhiking wannabe country music singer, and Mary Beth, a young, very pregnant widow. Charlie, the rest area janitor, is stuck there even though he just wants to get home to dinner. Along the way, Frank describes himself in the song “Money-Making Machine,” Mary Beth mourns her late husband in “My Precious Earl” and Tom displays his musical talents in “Redneck Christmas.” And then Frank reconnects with his younger, enthusiastic self and helps the other travelers find earthly solutions to their problems, while their shared feelings about the true meaning of Christmas help Frank connect to his spiritual self. Even Kristine shows her true grit by helping Mary Beth have her baby, named Virginia.

– In Abrams, Abrams Spotlight Productions will present the musical “Guys and Dolls” (preview story) in the troupe’s Nancy Byng Community Theater at 7 p.m. Dec. 2-4; 1 p.m. Dec. 5; 7 p.m. Dec. 9-11; and 1 p.m. Dec. 12. Info: abramsspotlightproductions.com.

– In De Pere, Birder Players will present “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” in Broadway Theatre at 7 p.m. Dec. 2-3; 4 p.m. Dec. 4; 2 p.m. Dec. 5; 7 p.m. Dec. 10; 2 p.m. Dec. 12; 7 p.m. Dec. 14-17; and 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Info: birderonbroadway.org. The annual production consists of music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and book by Mike Ockrent and Lynn Ahrens – based on the story about miserly Ebenezer Scrooge by Charles Dickens.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “Charlie Berens: Midwest Survival Tour” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Info: reschcomplex.com. The Emmy-winning journalist and comedian is famed for creating “The Manitowoc Minute.” The Wisconsin native has been featured on Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS Digital, Variety, MTV News and more.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theatre Company will present “Elf: The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4; 2 p.m. Dec. 5; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, in person and livestreamed in Leslie W. Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School. Info: stcshows.org. Snapshot: Buddy, an orphan child, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s band of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. Unaware he is human because of his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities, Buddy is force to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. Directing is Victoria Rae Sook. Featured as Buddy is Noah Verhasselt.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present “Mistletoe Musings” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4, 10-11; 2 p.m. Dec. 12; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18; and 1 p.m. Dec. 19. Info: forstinn.org. The holiday musical cabaret returns with new songs and readings. Included are “amazing a capella harmonies, rousing carols and quirky and poignant poetry.”

– In Appleton, Makaroff Youth Ballet will join with Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra and Lawrence Community Girl Choir to present “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 1 p.m. Dec. 5 in Thrivent Financial Hall of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. Info: foxcitiespac.com. Herr Drosselmeyer, Clara’s godfather, loves stories and he has the perfect one to share – “The Nutcracker.” He tells the classic tale of his unique gift, a magical battle and a world of sweets featuring local dancers accompanied with live music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

– In Sheboygan, Brittany’s School of Dance will present “The Nutcracker” at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4 and 2 p.m. Dec. 5 in Weill Center for the Performing Arts. Info: weillcenter.com. Set to the famed music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the production features a Christmas party, a battle between life-size mice and toy soldiers and a magical journey through the snow into the fantasy land of the Sweets. This production is enhanced by its beautiful costumes and colorful sets.

– In Ashwaubenon, Daddy D Productions show troupe will present “Daddy D’s Christmas” Dec 9-11 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show) at Stadium View Bar & Grill. Info: daddydproductions.com. Featured in songs and comedy are Shelly Johnson, Darren Johnson, Michael Blair, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Steve Seitz, Ryan Sette, Nate Kinzel, Alicia Michelle and Kevin Van Ess.

– In Weyauwega, Waupaca Community Theatre will present “Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and 2 p.m. Dec. 12 in Gerold Opera House. Info: fineartsfestival.org. The show by Dan Goggin has this premise: It’s the first “TV Special” taped by the sisters in their convent basement studio for Cable Access. It stars the nuns from previous shows in the series plus Father Virgil and some of Mount Saint Helen’s most talented students. New songs include “Twelve Days Prior to Christmas,” “Santa Ain’t Comin’ to Our House,” “We Three Kings of Orient Are Us” and “It’s Better to Give Than to Receive.” The show is filled with “Nunsense” humor, some popular favorite carols, a “Secret Santa” and a take on Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Ballet.”

ENDING

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will present its final performances of Tom Dudzick’s “Greetings!” (my review) in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-3; and 4 p.m. Dec. 4-5. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com.

ONGOING

– In Green Bay and Manitowoc, Let Me Be Frank Productions will present “A Frank’s Christmas” (preview story). Performances in Green Bay at Meyer Theatre are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4, 8-10; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-23. Info: meyertheatre.org. Meyer Theatre COVID-19 safety protocols and regulations may be found at https://meyertheatre.org/keeping-you-safe/. Another performance is at Capitol Civic Centre in downtown Manitowoc at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Info: cccshows.org.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Theory with 10 Years & Eva Under Fire at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present its Wind Ensemble, Orchestra and Symphonic Band at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in Cofrin Family Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present “Maximal Minimalists: Music of Rzewski and Eastman” as a “6:30 Concert Series” event Dec. 2 in Fort Howard Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Info: weidnercenter.com. According to a press release: UWGB’s Contemporary Percussion Ensemble led by Bill Sallak, associate professor of music, forms the core ensemble for a performance of two iconic works of American minimalism. Frederic Rzewski’s “Coming Together/Attica” is a relentless meditation on a powerful text by Sam Melville; the performance will feature narration by Alan Kopischke, associate lecturer of theater. The program is balanced by Julius Eastman’s ebullient, genre-bending “Stay On It.”

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “For Kids from 1 to 92” at 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Info: cccshows.org. Steve March-Tormé, Vic Ferrari’s Michael Bailey and Emmy Award-winning composer and electric violinist Mark Wood (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) join musical forces a holiday show.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “Christmas with John Berry: The Silver Anniversary Tour” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present its Concert Choir and University Singers at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in Cofrin Family Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “Motown Christmas: Masters of Soul” in person and livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will present the annual “Festival of Christmas Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 2 p.m. Dec. 4 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets. The theme is “A Season of Hope and Love.” Performing are all of the college’s music ensembles, including choirs, bands, brass, flutes, piano, organ and handbells. Tickets are available Dec. 3 for a gourmet holiday dessert reception with music provided by the St. Norbert College Jazz Band.

– SOLD OUT In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present “Christmas at Birch Creek” with the Birch Creek Faculty Brass Quintet, percussionist Dan Moore and vocalist Cynthia Stiehl at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Arena & Fieldhouse will host Ludacris at 7 p.m. Dec. 4. Info: oshkosharena.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, The Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College will present “Christmas with the Chorale,” a new holiday concert of sacred Christmas favorites, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 2270 S. Oneida St. The chorale will be accompanied by piano, organ and an assortment of instruments. In lieu of tickets, donations will be accepted at the door and online at https://snc.edu/birderchorale.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Boy Choir and Girl Choir will present “Cold Hands, Warm Heart” at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at Grace Lutheran Church, 321 S. Madison St. Info: gbchoir.org.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will present the “Brass and Organ Christmas Spectacular” at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 in St. Norbert Abbey Church, 1016 N Broadway. The concert is free and open to the public. Good-will donations will be accepted for the St. Norbert College “Nubbie” Ecker Chamber Music Endowment, which helps fund the concert each year.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “Swing in the Holidays with Janet Planet & The UWO Jazz Ensemble” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present its Jazz Ensembles at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in Cofrin Family Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present its Symphony Orchestraat 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in Music Hall of the Arts & Communications Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Menasha, Fox Valleyaires Men’s Barbershop Chorus will present “The Christmas Express” with guest quartet St. Croix Crossing at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Perry Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus. Info: foxvalleyaires.com.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host “35th Anniversary Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present its Jazz Lab Bandat 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 in Music Hall of the Arts & Communications Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host “A Carpenters Christmas starring Lisa Rock” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present its Handbell Choirat 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in Music Hall of the Arts & Communications Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “For Kids from 1 to 92” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. Steve March-Tormé, Vic Ferrari’s Michael Bailey and Emmy Award-winning composer and electric violinist Mark Wood (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) join musical forces a holiday show.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, The Musical,” Dec. 2-5, an Evergreen Productions production, in a St. Norbert College theater, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: Kenny G, Dec. 3, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon.

+ CANCELED: Christmas production, Dec. 3-?, by Box in the Wood Theatre Guild, at Mielke Arts Center, Shawano.

+ CANCELED: Trutv Impractical Jokers, Dec. 4, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon.

+ CANCELED: George Winston, Dec. 7, at The Grand Oshkosh.