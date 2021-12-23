GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place for the public in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, some events in the region are not taking place this year, and many are presented with limited audiences. Masks are recommended or required, depending on protocols at the facilities. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. Some productions have livestream options. Lawrence University continues to present performances, but they are closed to the public.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,744 public productions and at least 5,479 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In De Pere, The Green Room will host “Christmas with ComedyCity” at 8 p.m. Dec. 25. Info about the “Family Fun Show” is at thegreenroomonline.com. From the troupe: “Our crew will be ready to entertain you when you are ready to unwind after the holiday grind.”

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present its annual holiday revue “Home for the Holidays” (preview story) at 4 p.m. Dec. 27-31 in the company’s Gould Theater. Info: northernskytheater.com.

ENDING

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions will present its final performance of “A Frank’s Christmas” (my review) at Meyer Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Milwaukee, Theatre Gigante will present the final livestream offering of Michael Stebbins reading five essays from David Sedaris’ “Holidays on Ice” at 7 p.m. Dec. 27. Viewing is by donation, which gains access to the link. Stebbins is producing artistic director of Door Shakespeare of Door County.

ANNOUNCEMENT

– In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre is – according to a message to patrons – “so excited to once again bring you a (free) Shakespeare production this summer with Olde Main Street, Inc. (Downtown Green Bay) for Theatre in the Park 2022!” The play will be the William Shakespeare comedy “Much Ado About Nothing.” To be announced is information regarding performance date(s), park location and auditions. The production is made possible through grant funding from Green Bay Packers Foundation, The Canary Fund and The Hammock Fund, a fund of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “For Kids from One to Ninety-Two” featuring Michael Bailey, Steve March-Tormé and Mark Wood at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “The Night Before the Night Before” with Sundae + Mr. Goessl (vocalist Kate Voss and guitarist Jason Goessl) along with guests Erin Boehme and Mike Kubicki, Hannah Rose and Elle McBelle and Danny Jerabek in person and livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will present “Play It Forward,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 30. Info: dcauditorium.org. The annual concert event brings together some of Door County’s popular musicians for songs of the season “both reflective and festive,” inspired by the life and legacy of Bo Johnson, a young Sister Bay resident who died in 2012. Participating musicians donate their time, and proceeds go to benefit a worthy cause. This year, the proceeds are for The Go Bo Foundation, designated for Alice Mattson.