Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances galore all over the Northeastern Wisconsin map

ARRIVING

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host the musical “Rent – 20th Anniversary Tour” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Info: weidnercenter.com. In 1996, the original rock musical by a little-known composer Jonathan Larson opened on Broadway and changed the landscape of American theater. “Rent” continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations. A re-imagining of Giacomo Puccini’s “La Bohème,” the show follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. Its message is of joy and hope in the face of fear as it celebrates friendship, creativity and love. The show’s famous song is “Seasons of Love.”

– In Black Creek, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present “Those Were the Days” Oct. 10 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show) at Romy’s Nitingale as a benefit for the Rural Health Initiative. Info: wiruralhealth.org.

– SOLD OUT: In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host Wisconsin Public Radio’s Old Time Radio Drama Live in a presentation of “There’s Always a Woman” at 7 p.m. Oct. 11. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. According to the website: The play featuring an intrepid detective who gets her way despite all the men who underestimate her is “Old Time Radio Drama” host Norman Gilliland and co-star Michele Good’s updated version of a 1939 Campbell’s Playhouse radio drama. Included are period music, sound effects, a noir narrative with husband-and-wife private eyes, a mysterious wealthy client, blackmail, gambling and nefarious doings. Snapshot: When Bill Reardon gives up on his detective agency and darling spouse Sally takes a case on her own, no one knows whether she can pull it off. The evening includes dramatizations of reworked Campbell’s Soup commercials and, pre-broadcast, a mini-episode of “Fibber McGee & Molly.”

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host Parker Drew in “Mark Twain Revisited” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-extra-an-educator-and-a-kid-50-years-of-mark-twain-later/.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Cooperative will present David Lindsay-Abaire’s “Rabbit Hole” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12; 2 p.m. Oct. 13; and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and 24-26. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-dramatic-rabbit-hole-opening-in-tisch-mills/.

– In Marinette, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus Children’s Theatre will present eight performances of the musical “Frozen Jr.” in Herbert L. Williams Theatre on campus. Info: www.uwgb.edu/continuing-education/marinette/childrens-theatre/. Performances are at 7 p.m. Oct. 11, 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 12, 2 p.m. Oct. 13, 7 p.m. Oct. 18, 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 19 and 1 p.m. Oct. 20. The show is based on the 2018 Broadway musical. It is the story of sisters Elsa and Anna and their emotional relationship over a dangerous power. Saturday matinees include a sing-along. Featured are all of the songs from the animated film with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host the illusionists of “Abracadabra LIVE on Tour” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host “Go Green Bay!” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org. According to a press release: “Go Green Bay!” is a pep rally for the Titletown faithful on a day the Green Bay Packers have off. Featured are Daddy D Productions and Kevin Van Ess and The Talk of the Town in big band sounds to stadium anthems to comedy routines. Songs include “On, Wisconsin,” “In Heaven There is No Beer,” “Hit Me with Your Best Shot,” “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.”

– In Egg Harbor, Door Shakespeare will present a free staged reading of Richard Nelson’s “How Shakespeare Won the West” at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 in Woodwalk Gallery as part of the company’s reading series. Free, with donations accepted. Info: (920) 839-1500. Directing is Michael Stebbins, producing artistic director. From 2010, the play is described as somewhat historically accurate, but a highly fictionalized comedy about ragtag actors and the Gold Rush of 1849. The play premiered at the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Community Players will present A.R. Gurney’s “Sylvia” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17-18 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at The Grand Oshkosh. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. According to a press release: The troupe is partnering with the Oshkosh Area Humane Society to support pet adoption and animal welfare during this production. “Sylvia” follows Greg and Kate, an older couple who moved to Manhattan after years of child-raising in the suburbs. Complications arise when Greg brings home a dog named Sylvia he found in the park. While the dog provides Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age, Kate views her as a rival for affection. Directing is Michael J. Laskowski. The troupe gives the play the equivalent of a PG-13 rating for strong language and adult themes.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance will present Amy Herzog’s “Mary Jane” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19 and 23-26 in Jean Weidner Theatre of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus. The production is directed by guest artist Noah Simon and performed by UWGB students. According to a press release: “Mary Jane” is about a single mother, Mary Jane, who is the caregiver for a 2-year-old who has multiple serious conditions including cerebral palsy. In her small New York apartment, Mary Jane faces the challenges put to her with extraordinary strength, compassion and what can only be described as unconditional love. Through her journey, Mary Jane develops a support system and connections with women from all walks of life.

RETURNING

– In Baileys Harbor, Rogue Theater will reprise its production of Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple, the Female Version” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12 and 2 p.m. Oct. 13 in Baileys Harbor Town Hall. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-the-odd-couple-the-female-version-lively-in-baileys-harbor/.

ENDING

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theatre Company will present its final performances of “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9-12 in Leslie W. Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/community/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-the-addams-family-a-new-musical-comedy-set-in-sheboygan/.

– In Oshkosh and Fond du Lac, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre will present its final performancers of the Nathan Alan Davis drama “Nat Turner in Jerusalem” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10-12 in Prairie Theatre, UW-Oshkosh, Fond du Lac Campus. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-nat-turner-in-jerusalem-delivers-power-at-uw-oshkosh/.

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will present its final performances of “A Night with Edgar Allan Poe” at 7 p.m. Oct. 10-12. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/community/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-a-night-with-edgar-allan-poe-feeds-on-surreal-in-new-london/.

– In Shawano, Box in the Wood Theatre Guild will present its final performances of the comedy “Love, Sex & the IRS” 7 p.m. Oct. 11-12 and 2 p.m. Oct. 13 in Mielke Arts Center. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-madcap-love-sex-the-irs-frisky-in-shawano/.

ONGOING

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is hosting a touring production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s sensational “Hamilton: An American Musical” to Oct. 20. A local feature story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-extra-fun-with-hamilton-the-musical-of-an-american-generation/.

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present its final performances of “Frank Fontaine’s Bandstand USA” at the Meyer Theatre at 1 and 8 p.m. Oct. 10, 8 p.m. Oct. 11 and 1 and 8 p.m. Oct. 12. An additional performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-hits-roll-in-splashy-frank-fontaines-bandstand-usa-in-green-bay/.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre is presenting the Midwest premiere of the Mark St. Germain comedy “George Washington’s Teeth” in the company’s Theatre in a Garden. Performances to Oct. 20 are at 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays except 3 p.m. Oct. 20. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-george-washingtons-teeth-played-for-grins-in-door-county/.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse is presenting “Tomfoolery,” the words and music of Tom Lehrer, to Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-dead-on-satire-lives-and-breathes-in-tomfoolery-in-sturgeon-bay/.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater is presenting the world premiere of the Matt Zembrowski musical comedy “Dad’s Season Tickets” Mondays-Saturdays to Oct. 26 in the new Barbara and Spencer Gould Theater. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-dads-season-tickets-is-a-winner-plus-in-fish-creek/. Additional performances are 10 a.m. Oct. 11, 1 p.m. Oct. 16 and 10 a.m. Oct. 25. The public may join Door County high school students at the 10 a.m. performances if seats remain. Each 10 a.m. performance will be followed by a short talk back with the author, Matt Zembrowski, or the company’s artistic directors. Additionally, the company scheduled an open house opportunity following the performance Oct. 14.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host a Backstage Pass event with Chicken Wire Empire at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In De Pere, the St. Norbert College music department will host the Griffon String Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in Dudley Birder Hall on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets. According top a press release: Formed in 2018, the quartet was launched as a collaboration between St. Norbert College, Midsummer’s Music in Door County and the Fine Arts Institute at Green Bay East High School. The quartet provides concerts, workshops and instruction to all ages in Door and Brown county communities.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will its Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Lab Band in “Celebrating 100 Years of Art Blakey” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in Music Hall in the Arts & Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host Colbie Caillat featuring Gone West at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Choirs in concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in Memorial Chapel.

– In Green Bay, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will host the American International Czech and Slovak Voice Competition Friday-Sunday, Oct. 11-13, in Fort Howard Hall of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus. Each day’s performances begin at 10 a.m. Admission is free and open to the public. According to a press release: This is the only voice competition featuring Czech and Slovak vocal repertoire in North America. The competition is hosted every two years since 2003 with the support of producer Sharon Chmel Resch, Sharon Resch Foundation (Green Bay); Timothy Cheek, pianist and Czech music expert, University of Michigan; and UWGB Prof. Sarah Meredith, founder and artistic director. The competition started as a collaboration with Alain Nonat, Théâtre Lyrichorégra 20, Montreal, Canada, but now takes place only in the United States. Approximately $15,000 in prize money is awarded at each competition. Every competition invites an international jury of esteemed judges, including singers, teachers, opera directors and conductors from the Slovak Republic, Czech Republic and the United States, who adjudicate each round. Past judges have included Maestro Gildo Di Nunzio of the Metropolitan Opera, in New York City; Alois Ježek, artistic director and founder of the Dvorak International Voice Competition – the oldest voice competition in the world – in the Czech Republic; Eva Blahová, mezzo-soprano and voice professor, of Bratislava, Slovakia; and David Adams of the Cincinnati Conservatory. Support for the competition also comes from the UWGB Chancellor and Provost’s Offices, the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, the Czech Consulate (Chicago), and various Green Bay community donors. Free housing in private homes is arranged for those singers who request it, promoting Green Bay community involvement, while helping singers with their expenses. “I founded the competition in 2003 after having spent 2001-2002 as guest professor at the Academy of Music and Dance in Bratislava, Slovakia,” Meredith said. “I was astounded at finding such beautiful vocal music by Slovak and Czech composers that were not known to singers in the United States. I realized an international voice competition was the best way to promote the Czech and Slovak vocal repertoire to young singers.” Meredith says the competition builds bridges between young American and European singers, creating unique performing opportunities and furthering their artistic growth. “It also is a way to keep alive and spread music that was repressed during the communist era and create a spirit of internationalism,” she said. The competition has received international recognition. Chmel Resch, producer of the voice competition and a former Broadway dancer who is of Czech heritage, was the recipient of the prestigious Trebbia Foundation Award in 2017, for her work with the Czech/Slovak Voice Competition. She was honored at a celebration and dinner at Prague Castle in March of that year, which was televised live on Czech national television.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present “Jazz Combo: Jeff Campbell & Friends” with Rick Haydon and Reggie Thomas at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Green Bay, Brown County Civic Music Association will host the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in Cofrin Family Hall of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Info: weidnercenter.com and bccm.org. According to a press release: The New York City-based ensemble is marking its 50th anniversary season with the nationwide “New World Spirit” tour. The spotlight is on distinctly American music ranging from Henry Burleigh and Antonín Dvořák compositions to Leonard Bernstein’s “Sonata for Clarinet and Piano” and Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring Suite for Ensemble.” The concert is the opening event in the 2019-20 Classical Series presented by the association. Civic Music board president Christopher Sampson said the concert is something of a milestone, as the ensemble is arguably the biggest of the “big names” to play the series in recent years. “We’re very proud to be able to bring this level of classical performance to Green Bay,” Sampson said. “These are the very best of America’s chamber music artists – cello, violin, clarinet, piano and more – and when you combine that with a truly attractive program, some of the greatest American music ever written, that’s a special evening.” The Chamber Music Society pulls its tour lineups from a deep roster of artists. The group visiting Green Bay includes rising notables of classical music and well-established standouts. The 13 players are David Shifrin, clarinet; Ransom Wilson, flute; David Finckel and Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Gloria Chien, piano; Arnaud Sussman, Angelo Xiang Yu, Chad Hoopes and Kristen Lee, violin; Matthew Lipman and Paul Neubauer, viola; Anthony Manzo, double bass; and Marc Goldberg, bassoon. As duos, as a quintet and as a full ensemble, the artists will perform the following program: Henry Burleigh, “Southland Sketches for Violin and Piano;” Antonin Dvořák, “Quintet for Two Violins, Two Violas, and Cello in E-flat Major, Op. 97;” Leonard Bernstein, “Sonata for Clarinet and Piano;” and Aaron Copland, “Appalachian Spring Suite” for chamber ensemble (1944 version). The Chamber Music Society is one of eleven constituents of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the largest performing arts complex in the world. Among the other groups calling Lincoln Center home are the world-renowned Metropolitan Opera, the New York Philharmonic and the New York City Ballet. The current tour will bring the ensemble to concert halls at Princeton University in New Jersey on Thursday and the University of Michigan on Friday before Saturday’s performance in Green Bay. A Sunday concert at the University of Iowa and a midweek date in Denver follow. Early arrivals to Saturday’s Weidner Center concert can gather in or near the Grand Foyer for pre-concert music by the Sounds of Silver flute ensemble of Green Bay from 6:30 to about 7:15. In addition, Lincoln Center cellist Nicholas Canellakis will share brief remarks previewing the night’s performance at about 7 p.m. in the same location.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “David Halston’s Tribute to Sinatra” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Manitowoc, Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra will join with a touring group in “Classical Mystery Tour, A Tribute to the Beatles” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Capitol Civic Centre. Info: cccshows.org. The concert will introduce Dylan Chmura-Moore as the orchestra’s new music director and conductor.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Symphony Orchestra in concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in Memorial Chapel.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will its Choirs at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, in Music Hall in the Arts & Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a faculty recital with Matthew Michelic, viola, “Family & Friends,” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, in Harper Hall.

– In Menominee, Mich., River City Concert Association will host Take 3 at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in Blesch Auditorium. Info: rrcconcerts.com/category/current-concert-season-series/.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present its Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Band and Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in Cofrin Family Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus. Info: weidnercenter.com. Marches, movie scores, contemporary compositions and Romantic symphonies are on the program. Kevin Collins conducts.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will its Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in Music Hall in the Arts & Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Appleton, Trout Museum of Art will continue its 10th season of Jazz at the Trout Thursday, Oct. 17, with a concert by Randal Harrison Hoecherl. Info: troutmuseum.org. Opening at 6:30 p.m. will be a Lawrence University jazz trio. The series is curated by pianist/composer John Harmon and hosted by Chris Kuborn of Wisconsin Public Radio.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Oshkosh, The Howard will host “An Evening with Branford Marsalis” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Info: thehowardoshkosh.com.

– In Sheboygan, members of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay faculty will step out of their classroom and directorial roles and onto the stage for the seventh annual Concert Hour Involving Music Educators (C.H.I.M.E.) Concert in UWGB, Sheboygan Campus’s Fine Arts Theatre at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. According to a press release: Anticipated performances will come from music faculty, Assistant Prof. Luis Fernandez, Assistant Prof. Michael Rector, Associate Prof. Adam Gaines, Assistant Prof. Bill Salak and Sheboygan Campus Associate Lecturer Paul Sucherman. The concert is coordinated by Sheboygan Campus Associate Prof. Christy Talbott. “This concert provides an opportunity for these educators to showcase their own musical talents to audiences who might never have seen them on this side of the baton,” Talbott says. “Each of these individuals has spent years training on a specific instrument, but it can be difficult to find the time to put together a program alone,” she said. “This concert allows them to share the spotlight with other talented teachers in the area. We especially encourage area high school and college students to come and hear these wonderful teachers and directors perform.” Admission is $10 for all community guests and free to all students with a school ID. Tickets will be available at the door one hour before the event. Profiles: Luis Fernandez, violinist, teacher, chamber musician, concertmaster and conductor, was born in Caracas, Venezuela, where he began violin studies through the El Sistema music program and the Latin-American Violin Academy. After immigrating to the United States, he earned his master of music degree at the University of Florida, where he served as first violin of the Nuevo Mundo quartet-in-residence. The quartet opened the Hot Springs Summer Music Festival to critical acclaim, and it was one of three ensembles selected to participate in the Aspen Music Festival’s prestigious Center for Advanced Quartet Studies. In addition, the ensemble toured Venezuela, Bolivia, Peru, Spain, France, England, Germany and Japan. He continued his studies at the University of Miami, where he earned the doctor of musical arts degree in instrumental performance. Fernandez was a member of the South Beach Chamber Ensemble, which has received grants from The City of Miami Beach Cultural Affairs Program, the Florida Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. He has performed with such orchestras as Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra, Gran Mariscal of Ayacucho Symphony Orchestra, Miami Symphony Orchestra, New World Symphony, Florida Grand Opera, Miami City Ballet, Naples Philharmonic, Amarillo Symphony and Lubbock Symphony (as associate concertmaster). He currently performs with Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra, Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra, Oshkosh Symphony, and is concertmaster of the Weidner Philharmonic Orchestra. He holds the endowed Robert and Joan Bauer Endowed Professorship in Strings at UWGB. Michael Rector is a pianist whose goal is to invigorate and expand the repertoire through innovative programming that re-contextualizes familiar pieces and makes vivid new and neglected works. His repertoire ranges from Haydn to Harbison and from Couperin to Carter. He is also a teacher and researcher. Rector has performed in 17 American states and two Canadian provinces in venues like Steinway Hall in New York and the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater in Washington, D.C. In 2012, Rector and his wife, pianist Sylvia Hong, began performing together as a duo. They have since toured extensively in the United States, Korea and Europe. At the 2013 NFMC Ellis Duo Competition, Sylvia and Michael won the second prize and Abild award for the best performance of American music. In February 2018, they performed with the Gangneung Philharmonic as part of the celebration of the Winter Olympics. Rector holds the doctoral degree from Manhattan School of Music. For his dissertation, he investigated Chopin’s harmonic practice as influenced by the music of Louis Spohr and Romantic philosophy. He also earned a bachelor’s degree from Oberlin College, where he majored in comparative literature. His articles on piano pedagogy and performance practice have appeared in the journals American Music Teacher, Clavier Companion and the MTNA e-Journal. Adam Gaines teaches trumpet studio, directs jazz ensembles, teaches jazz history courses and works with music technology. He has performed as a soloist in his native Kentucky, as well as throughout Indiana, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria and at the Montreux and North Sea Jazz Festivals. In the Green Bay area, he can frequently be heard performing with Gypsy Trip, a Django Reinhardt-inspired jazz combo made up of UWGB faculty and friends, and with Brass Differential, a New Orleans-style funk band. He holds degrees from the University of Louisville (bachelor of music, 1999) and Ball State University (master of music, 2001 and doctor of arts, 2005). He frequently travels to Slovakia and the Czech Republic to perform in jazz and classical idioms and to spend time with his wife’s, Ladislava, family. Bill Sallak, performer, conductor, composer, technologist and researcher, has had his work appear at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the Fifth International Conference on Minimalist Music (Turku and Helsinki, Finland), the Blurred Edges Festival (Hamburg, Germany), Cultura UNAM (Mexico City), the Jeonju (South Korea) International Film Festival, the World Congress on Dance Research (Athens, Greece), the Transplanted Roots Symposium (Montreal, QC), the International Deep Listening Art/Science Conference, the InterMedia Festival, the National Dance Education Organization Conference, the Northern California Performance Platform, the John Donald Robb Composers Symposium, Aspen Dance Connection, the Phoenix Experimental Arts Festival, le poisson rouge and numerous Percussive Arts Society International Conferences. The assistant professor of music teaches percussion, recording technology and world music. A member of the Akros Percussion Collective, he has worked closely with such composers as Stuart Saunders Smith, Tom DeLio, John Luther Adams and Chris Shultis, and he has performed with the Phoenix Symphony, Akron Symphony, and numerous regional musical theater productions. As a recording engineer, he has served on the staff of the Interlochen Arts Center and KBAQ-FM (Phoenix, AZ), and has worked with the Pacifica String Quartet, Sharon Isbin, Paul Winter, Gerard Schwarz, Jung Ho Pak and David Lockington. Prior to his appointment at UWGB, he served on the faculties of Kent State University, Ohio University, the Nief-Norf Summer Festival and the Maricopa County (AZ) Community Colleges. He holds degrees from SUNY-Fredonia, The University of Akron and Arizona State University. Paul Sucherman, the son of two popular entertainers, began playing piano as soon as he could walk, and was reading music before he could read sentences. Studying with world renowned pianist George Rosenberg and later Bob Acri, he was one of the youngest musicians to ever join the Chicago local of the musician’s union. He studied at Northwestern University and DePaul University and has performed in Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico and various places in the US including Las Vegas. He has shared the stage with Count Basie, Maynard Ferguson, Reba McIntyre, Tim Allen, Eddie Rabbitt, Pete Barbutti and many other stars. His band hosted the Home State Ball in D.C. for the first Obama Inaugural, as well as other State pre-inaugural functions. He continues to compose and arrange music and has written more than 20 revues. Sucherman directs the Sheboygan Campus Jazz Ensemble, Vocal Jazz Ensemble and the Manitowoc Campus Jazz Ensemble.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Lawton Gallery will host “Oscar Ly”Oct. 10-Oct. 31, with an opening reception 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 10. According to a press release: The exhibition in the gallery in Theatre Hall features contemporary fashion inspired from traditional Hmong patterns and clothing. Ly’s work has contributed to the Hmong American fashion movement and communities by embracing Hmong identity and exploring cultural narratives through conceptual and wearable art pieces.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Bush Art Center will host two exhibits to Oct. 31: One: “Material Worlds: Craig Clifford and Cassie Marie Edwards” (ceramic work and paintings) in Baer Gallery. A talk with Clifford and Edwards take place at 4 p.m. Oct. 10; a reception will follow at 5 p.m. Two: “Plywood by Post” (collaborative mail art paintings on wood) in Godshalx Gallery, with a reception at 5 p.m. Oct. 10. Info: snc.tickets.edu.