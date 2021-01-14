GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – No plays or concerts are happening live with in-person audiences in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming eight days. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the “was arriving” events below are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 895 public productions and at least 2,916 public performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations are canceling or postponing performances into February at least. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Attic Chamber Theatre in Menasha, Kaukauna Community Players, Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, The Grand Oshkosh, Gerold Opera House in Weyauwega, Weill Center in Sheboygan, Weidner Center in Green Bay, Lakeshore Wind Ensemble and Lakeshore Big Band in Manitowoc and Door Community Auditorium, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: “Wanda’s Wizardry,” Jan. 15-17, 22-24, a production of The Machickanee Players, at Park Avenue Playhouse, Oconto, to dates to be determined.

+ CANCELED: “Doctors in Recital” of Brown County, Jan. 16, a Weidner Center, Green Bay.

+ POSTPONED: “ABBA Mania,” Jan. 19-20, at The Grand Oshkosh, to dates to be determined.

ETCETERA

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College’s Center for Global Engagement, in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, will host its annual “Great Decisions Lecture Series” via Zoom starting Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., with subsequent lectures recurring on Wednesdays through April 14. According to a press release: Go to snc.edu/greatdecisions/ to register for each event in the series, which is free and open to the public. Each year, the series focuses on critical global issues selected by the Foreign Policy Association that serve as a point of departure for dialogue and debate. The 2021 lineup: Feb. 3: Amulya Gurtu, associate professor of supply chain management at UW-Green Bay, will present “Global Supply Chains and National Security.” Feb. 17: David Fields, associate director of the Center for East Asian Studies at UW-Madison, will present “Korean Peninsula.” March 3: Rebecca McKean, associate professor of geology at St. Norbert College, will present “Struggles Over the Melting Artic.” March 17: Arthur Cyr, director of the International Political Economy Program and professor of political science at Carthage College, will present “The End of Globalization?” March 31: Neil McGarvey, senior teaching fellow at the University of Strathclyde-Glasgow, will present “Brexit and the European Union.” April 14: Allen Xiao, geography doctoral candidate at UW-Madison, will present “China’s Role in Africa.” The Center for Global Engagement is the hub of all international activity at St. Norbert College. It provides global opportunities for students, faculty, staff and the community. For more information on the 2021 series or the center, contact Bev Moeser at beverly.moeser@snc.edu or (920) 403-3494.

– In Sturgeon Bay, the Miller Art Museum will open the exhibition “From Deep Within: Meditations of Wisconsin Abstractions” Saturday on the Ruth Morton Miller Mezzanine. Info: millermuseum.org. According to a press release: The exhibition provides a platform for the exploration and discussion of abstract art by Marjorie Mau of Green Bay, Cristian Andersson of Appleton and Alyssa Krause of Milwaukee. Another exhibition, “Winter’s Spring: An Ältere Garten” by Leslie Iwai in the main galleries, has been extended due to circumstances of the coronavirus COVID-19. Both exhibitions will continue through Feb. 26, 2021. The goal of “From Deep Within: Meditations of Wisconsin Abstractions” is to expand the understanding of abstract art, according to Helen del Guidice, curator of the exhibit. The struggle to break free from what Kazimir Malevich, one of the pioneers of abstract art, described as the “dead weight of reality,” has been going on since 1911 with the debut of “Cossacks” by Wassily Kandinsky, a painting which is widely viewed as the first official abstract work of art. With this in mind, del Guidice posed the question “What is it?” – perhaps the most frequently asked question about abstract art – to each artist. Seven new works by Mau undertake the vocabulary of artmaking as she contemplates the compressed spaces and stacked rock formation of the “Niagara Escarpment.” Through construction and deconstruction, Mau’s paintings make flatness out of what is volumetric. Typically working in black and white, the artist infuses these new works with bold, intense jewel tones. While Mau explores the unique geologic features of the Peninsula, Cristian Andersson presents selections from his “Symphonic Series,” which interpret the music of Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho with wildly colorful large-scale oil paintings in which he assigns a code of visual characteristics to each of the musical instruments. Alyssa Krause plays with our sense of perception of recognizable space and familiar objects with luscious tropical colors in her abstract botanical paintings by modifying natural debris and creating arrangements that make us question what we think we see. Each artist begins with a tangible inspiration that then embarks on a journey of construction and deconstruction, and opines in the form of work of art born from deep within. “ ‘From Deep Within’ provides us with an opportunity to highlight the Ruth Morton Mezzanine as an independent gallery space,” says curator del Guidice. “Traditionally, the mezzanine has featured works from the collection, which will continue to be a core focus. However, to enhance programming and overall visitor experience, we intend to utilize the space a bit differently, accommodating the museum’s desire to exhibit larger-scale works and explore new work, whether from the collection or otherwise, that will complement concurrent exhibits.” Featured in the upper-level Gerhard CF Miller Gallery is a selection of large-scale watercolor and egg tempera paintings surveying the local winter landscape by Miller, museum founder. While the museum remains open by appointment, it is continuing in its efforts to provide another way for the public to experience art – from the street or the confines of a car. Window exhibitions, which started at the start of the pandemic, continue in the museum’s new art space at 142 S. 3rd Avenue, which currently features a rotating selection of works from the permanent collection. Continuing through Jan. 22, passersby will see abstract and symbolist works by Christine Style, followed by a selection of work by landscape, portrait and abstract artist Emmett Johns from Jan. 22–Feb. 5, 2021. In the museum, all visitors are required to wear a face mask or covering and maintain physical distance. The museum is located at 107 S. 4th Avenue inside the Door County Library in downtown Sturgeon Bay. Admission is free, charge but freewill donations are encouraged.