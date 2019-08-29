Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Quiet for the Labor Day weekend, but not silent

James Valcq and Samantha Sostarich portray a dance-happy team in the James Valcq adaptation of George Gershwin’s “La La Lucille” that is ending its popular run at Third Avenue Playhouse. (Heidi Hodges)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Below is more information on “Dad’s Season Tickets” in Fish Creek, “George Washington’s Teeth” in Fish Creek, “The Moors” in Sturgeon Bay, “BoomeRaging: FROM LSD TO OMG,” in Sturgeon Bay, “Becky’s New Car” in Tisch Mills, “Silent Sky” in Fish Creek, “The Odd Couple, the Female Version” in Baileys Harbor, “La La Lucille” in Sturgeon Bay… performances involving Mavis Staples, Birch Creek Music Performance Center, Tesla… news of Yesterday & Today, Green Bay Improv Festival, “The Gift of the Magi.”

ARRIVING

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present the world premiere of the Matt Zembrowski musical comedy “Dad’s Season Tickets” Aug. 30 to Oct. 26 in the new Barbara and Spencer Gould Theater. Performances Aug. 30-Sept. 1 are billed as having special events. Info: northernskytheater.com. From the website: Which of Frank’s three daughters will inherit his treasured season tickets? The Kosinski sisters employ every trick in the playbook. From kick off to the final Hail Mary, it’s anyone’s game. To reach the end zone, our home team must first relearn that family isn’t everything; it’s the only thing. See also: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-extra-from-a-hole-in-the-ground-whoda-thunk/.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present the Midwest premiere of the Mark St. Germain comedy “George Washington’s Teeth” starting Sept. 4 in the company’s Theatre in a Garden. Performances then are at 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays except 3 p.m. Oct. 20. A post-show chat with the actors, designers and director will be held Sept. 7. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. Somewhat historic, the story follows the exploits of the struggling New Bunion Historical Society as its members battle the city council to keep the doors open and prevent being banished to the basement of the town’s senior center. With time running out to renew its lease, the society’s three female members must find creative ways to snare new associates and lure visitors to their sleepy New England town. When a set of George Washington’s dentures turns up in the hands of an unexpected rival, the ladies brace themselves for all-out war.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Isadoora Theatre Company will present the Jen Silverman dark comedy “The Moors” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30-31; 2 p.m. Sept. 1; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6-7; and 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Inside/Out Theatre at the Margaret Lockwood Gallery, Michigan and S. 7th St. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-dark-comedy-the-moors-will-open-next-week-in-sturgeon-bay/.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will host “BoomeRaging: FROM LSD TO OMG,” written and performed by Will Durst at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4-7. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.com. The comedian returns “with his tribute to the history, growth, joys, achievements and looming terrors of the Baby Boom Generation in today’s youth-obsessed society.

ENDING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its final performances of the Steven Dietz comedy “Becky’s New Car” at 7:30 p.m.Aug. 29-30. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-beckys-new-car-mostly-shines-in-tisch-mills/.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present its final performances of Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky” at 8 p.m. Aug. 29-31 and 4 p.m. Sept. 1. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-artfulness-blends-with-science-in-silent-sky-in-door-county/.

– In Baileys Harbor, Rogue Theater will present its final performances of the Neil Simon comedy “The Odd Couple (female version)” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29-31 and 2 p.m. Sept. 1 in Baileys Harbor Town Hall. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-the-odd-couple-the-female-version-lively-in-baileys-harbor/.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will present its final performances of James Valcq’s adaptation of George Gershwin’s 1919 musical “La La Lucille” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29-31 and 2 p.m. Sept. 1 in Studio Theatre of the playhouse. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-la-la-lucille-is-merrily-one-for-the-ages-in-theater-in-sturgeon-bay/.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Mavis Staples as part of its Blues, Roots and American Stories Fest at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will open its fall concert series featuring faculty at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, with Liam Teague featured along with the Northern Illinois University Steel Band and guest artist Yuko Asada. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Oshkosh, Menominee Nation Arena will host “Tesla: Shock 2019 Tour” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. Info: menomineenationarena.com.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

– In De Pere, the Cassandra Voss Center at St. Norbert College will hold its ninth annual anniversary concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. The concert will feature Yesterday & Today, an interactive Beatles experience. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

– In De Pere, The Green Room (home of long-standing, local improv troupe ComedyCity) will host the eighth annual Green Bay Improv Festival Oct. 4-5 with four showcases. Info: gbimprov.com.

– In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre will present a musical version of O. Henry’s classic “The Gift of the Magi” in five performances Dec. 5-8 in Robert Lee Brault Playhouse.