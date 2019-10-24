Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Some really different theatrical offerings in the mix

The cast of “Dad’s Season Tickets,” which is in its final performances at Northern Sky Theater. (Len Villano)

ARRIVING

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host Russian Ballet Theatre in “Swan Lake” at 7:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-russian-ballet-expertise-expected-in-famed-swan-lake-in-green-bay/.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “Colin Mochrie presents: HYPROV, Improv Under Hypnosis” featuring hypnotist Asad Mecci at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre will continue its Think Theatre series with Lucy Kirkwood’s “The Children” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in Fort Howard Hall of Weidner for the Performing Arts. Admission is free. Featured are Laura Riddle of the theater faculty and lecturer Noah Simon as nuclear scientists who ponder responsibilities for the future.

SOLD OUT – In Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac Community Theatre will present Richard O’Brien’s “Rocky Horror Show” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University Theatre Arts will present “Into a Void, Out from the Light – A dance-theatre collage” at 8 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 1 and 3 and 8 p.m. Nov. 2, in Stansbury Theatre. Info: lawrence.edu/conservatory/box_office. “Bookended with avant-garde plays by Timothy X. Troy (of the theater faculty), this highly collaborative semi-devised theatrical wonder will put choreographers in league with stage designers to raise an ensemble of elemental theatre makers to fuse the alchemy of movement, sound and light.”

ENDING

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance will present its final performances of Amy Herzog’s “Mary Jane” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26 in Jean Weidner Theatre of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-realistic-theater-powers-mary-jane-at-uw-green-bay/.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present its final performances of the Matt Zembrowski musical comedy “Dad’s Season Tickets” at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 3 and 7 p.m. Oct. 26 in the new Barbara and Spencer Gould Theater. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-dads-season-tickets-is-a-winner-plus-in-fish-creek/. An additional performance is at 10 a.m. Oct. 25, and the public may join Door County high school students if seats remain. A short talk back will follow with author Matt Zembrowski or the company’s artistic directors.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Cooperative will present its final performances of David Lindsay-Abaire’s “Rabbit Hole” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-rabbit-hole-powerful-poignant-in-tisch-mills/.

– In Wittenberg, Crossroads Community Theatre will present its final performances of the Pat Cook comedy “Every Little Crook and Nanny” at 7 p.m. Oct. 25-26 at the WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St. Info: wallsofwittenberg.com. Snapshot: Lillie Scones is a sweet retired nanny who runs a boarding house with one resident and “a cat the size of the Louisiana Purchase.” Her two friends, Jocelyn and Carmella, help to pass the time by listening to music and gossiping. Then Stuart, an old charge of hers, rents a room. Lillie is tickled to have him around again, not knowing he is planning on robbing the bank on the corner. Stuart’s mind may not be totally on the bank job, however, when he meets Betty. However, when Stuart finds out that Betty is about to graduate from an academy on the very night they plan to rob the bank, the perfect alibi presents itself – why not go to the graduation, be seen there, sneak out and rob the bank. Perfect, thinks Little Pat, Stuart’s wise-cracking sidekick. Unfortunately for the two would-be crooks, the graduation is at a police academy. Throw in a chief of police, a suspicious fiancé and a half-pint brat with an “Al Capone do-it-yourself tool kit,” and nobody knows what will happen next.

– In Oconto, The Machickanee Players will present its final performances of the British comedy “The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery” Oct. 25-27 in the troupe’s Park Avenue Playhouse. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-axcidents-happin-in-the-machickanee-players-komedy-in-oconto/.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host “Jo Koy: Just Kidding World Tour” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Postmodern Jukebox at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In De Pere, the Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College will present its annual All Saints and Veterans Day Concert: “Eternal Light!” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-annual-all-saints-and-veterans-day-concert-scheduled-friday-in-de-pere/.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Third Coast Percussion: Paddle to the Sea” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Info: dcauditorium.org.

SOLD OUT – In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “The Jake and Tanner Experience Live” at 8 p.m. Fridday, Oct. 25. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert Abbey will host David Briggs in the Canon John O. Bruce Memorial Concert Series at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Info: norbertines.org. Briggs is artist-in-residence at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City. The program: Camille Saint-Saens, “Final (from the ‘Organ Symphony’;” Antonio Vivaldi, “Concerto in D minor;” and Maurice Ravel, “Ma Mére L’Oye.”

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Newsboys United: Greatness of Our God Tour”at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Appleton, newVoices will present “Aim High: A Musical Conversation about Gun Responsibility” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in Memorial Chapel of Lawrence University. Info: newvoiceschoir.org.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will continue its “6:30 Concert Series” with faculty pianist Michael Rector Monday, Oct. 28, in Fort Howard Hall of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Info: weidnercenter.com. According to a press release: The series seeks to reimagine the concert experience through sharing musical insights and connecting the music with the community. The series offers everything from standard repertoire to performances that blur the lines between music and theater. Michael Rector will present “Edges of Romanticism.” Rector has performed all over the United States and Canada. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Oberlin College, a master’s degree from the University of Maryland and a doctoral degree from the Manhattan School of Music. He is an associate professor at UWGB. f all ages and backgrounds. “Edges of Romanticism” will be presented in Fort Howard Hall of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Rector will perform two comparative, yet contrasting pieces from and inspired by the Romantic period. The first Piece, “Davidsbündlertänze,” composed by Robert Schumann, takes the audience on a journey of infatuation, love, joy, longing and heartache while showcasing the contradictions of these emotions through musical time and tone. The second piece, “Palais de Mari,” composed by Morton Feldman, is an introspective piece, encouraging members of the audience to look into the recesses of their mind and memories through the imperfect symmetry of the music. For Rector, the two pieces are “like mirror images… and challenge the idea of musical time.”

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host Straight No Chaser at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Info: foxcitiespac.com.