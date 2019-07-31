Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Some things ‘oldsies’ and ‘Newsies’ arriving on theater scene

Music for the Sake of Music classical music festival’s Opus concerts, like this one from a previous year, provide musicians of all ages and abilities the opportunity to perform chamber music and solos. (MFSOM photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Below is more information on “Ghost The Musical” in Fish Creek, “Next to Normal” in Appleton, “The Odd Couple” in Oshkosh, “Newsies” in De Pere, “James and the Giant Peach” in Manitowoc, “Sister Act” in Oconto Falls, “Clue The Musical” in Neenah, “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” in Waupaca, “Romeo and Juliet” in Sheboygan and Fish Creek, “Tony ’n Tina’s Wedding” in Tisch Mills, “The Hodag & the Scooby Dude” in Green Bay, “We Like It Where?” “Dairy Heirs” and “Windjammers” in Fish Creek, “The Merry Wives opf Windsor” and “Henry V” in Baileys Harbor, “La La Lucille” in Sturgeon Bay… performances involving Green Bay City Band, Birch Creek Music Performance Center, Lowdown Brass Band, Atlantic Brass Quintet, De Pere City Band, Willie Nelson and Alison Krause, Tusk, Burton Cummings, Mile of Music, Music for the Sake of Music, Appleton City Band, Jim Counter, The Two Tracks, Peninsula Music Festival, Dennis DeYoung.

ARRIVING

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present “Ghost The Musical” July 31-Aug. 18 in the company’s Theatre in a Garden. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-ghost-the-musical-opening-a-three-week-run-in-door-county/.

– In Appleton, The Next Chapter Actors will present “Next to Normal” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8-10 in Kimberly-Clark Theater of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. Info: foxcitiespac.com. With book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, the contemporary musical won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The story centers on a mother who struggles with worsening bipolar disorder and the effects that managing her illness has on her family.

– In Oshkosh, Acts of Peace Players will present Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” at 7 p.m. Aug. 8-9 and 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 10 in Peace Lutheran Church. Info: actsofpeaceplayers.com. The comedy is about two guys – a fussbudget and a slob – who are thrown together when their marriages go topsy-turvy.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music Theatre – Next Stage will present the Disney musical “Newsies” in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8-9; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10; and 2 p.m. Aug. 11. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-newsies-readied-for-a-five-performance-run-in-de-pere/.

– In Manitowoc, Peter Quince Performing Company will present the musical “James and the Giant Peach” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8-10 and 2 p.m. Aug. 11 in University Theatre of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus. Info: pqpc.org. The show is based on the Roald Dahl children’s book that contains sometimes macabre humor.

– In Oconto Falls, Phoenix Players, Inc. will present six performances of the musical “Sister Act” in Falls Area Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Aug. 9-10, 1 p.m. Aug. 11, 7 p.m. Aug. 16-17 and 1 p.m. Aug. 18. Info: phoenixplayerswi.com. Snapshot: Disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder and is put into protective custody in a convent.

ENDING

– In Neenah, Riverside Players will present its final performances of “Clue The Musical” in Riverside Park pavilion at 8 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4 and 7 p.m. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-clue-the-musical-is-a-just-for-the-fun-of-it-caper-in-neenah/.

– In Waupaca, Waupaca Community Theatre will present its final performances of “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” in Waupaca High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. 7 p.m. Aug. 1-3 and 2 p.m. Aug. 4. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-roald-dahls-willy-wonka-large-and-lively-in-waupaca/.

– In Sheboygan, Summit Players Theatre will present a workshop at 5:30 p.m. and a 75-minute performance of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 in Kohler-Andrae State Park. More on the touring company: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-free-at-a-wisconsin-state-recreation-spot-near-you-romeo-and-juliet-/2061170320.

– In Fish Creek, Summit Players Theatre will present a workshop at 1 p.m. and a 75-minute performance of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in Peninsula State Park amphitheater. More on the touring company: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-free-at-a-wisconsin-state-recreation-spot-near-you-romeo-and-juliet-/2061170320.

ONGOING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present performances in a long series of the interactive comedy “Tony ‘n Tina’s Wedding” to Aug. 10. Info: forstinn.com. The setup, according to the website: The Forst Inn is hosting the nuptial celebration of Tony Nunzio and Valentina Vitale in all its tacky and hilarious glory. The performance includes a wedding service followed by a reception at which the wedding party and their bickering family entertain their guests along with a pasta dinner, wedding cake and dancing. It is all for the sake of comedy. You start your experience by arriving at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Norman for the service. The service will start promptly at 6:45 p.m. (2 p.m. for matinees). It is recommended you arrive about 15 minutes before the service. The couple will be hitched by about 7:15 p.m., and you can work your way through the receiving line and get back to The Forst Inn for the reception by around 7:30. The reception takes place at The Forst Inn in Tisch Mills. It features music by a live wedding band, The Fusions, and an Italian meal, wedding cake and an evening of frolicking.

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions will present the original “The Hodag & the Scooby Dude” Thursdays-Saturdays to Aug. 20 at the Meyer Theatre. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-the-hodag-scooby-dude-a-country-adventure-in-green-bay/.

– In Fish Creek, the Northern Sky Theater outdoor season to Aug. 24 in Peninsula State Park includes the new “We Like It Where?” and the returning “Dairy Heirs” and “Windjammers.” Info: northernskytheater.com. My review of “We Like it Where?”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-review-we-like-it-where-taps-wisconsins-rich-humor-in-fish-creek/2080096945. My review of “Dairy Heirs”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-joys-cleverness-of-dairy-heirs-return-to-door-county-amphitheater/. My review of “Windjammers”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-windjammers-more-than-floats-as-a-boat-in-a-door-county-forest/.

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare is continuing its season in Bjorklunden garden, offering William Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor” in rotation with “Henry V.” Performances by the professional company continue to Aug. 24. Info: doorshakespeare.com. My review of “The Merry Wives of Windsor”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-mirth-crackles-in-the-merry-wives-of-windsor-in-baileys-harbor/. My review of “Henry V”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-henry-v-stirs-the-imagination-in-baileys-harbor/

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will present James Valcq’s adaptation of George Gershwin’s 1919 musical “La La Lucille” Wednesdays to Sundays to Sept. 1 in Studio Theatre of the playhouse. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-la-la-lucille-is-merrily-one-for-the-ages-in-theater-in-sturgeon-bay/.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Green Bay, the Green Bay City Band continues its summer series with “Big Band Night” in St. James Park at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. Director Greg Sauve conducts. Big Band classics from “St. Louis Blues” to “Mambo 5.” Trombonist Andy Zipperer plays jazz tune and ballad, Marc Jimos of Big Mouth plays “St. Louis Blues,” special guests the Healy sisters sing “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and “Mr. Sandman.”

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center presents more concerts in its Big Band Jazz series July 31-Aug. 3 and Aug. 7-10 in its Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Sheboygan, John Michael Kohler Arts Center will present Lowdown Brass Band as part of the Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, on the Sheboygan City Green. Opening at 6 p.m. is CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion. Info: jmkac.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host Atlantic Brass Quintet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in Harper Hall. Music of Berio, Bach, Shostakovich, Zelenka, Revueltas, traditional Balkan.

– In De Pere, De Pere City Band will present “The Last of the Big Bands” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in Voyageur Park. Admission is free. Director Ken Petersen will lead the band.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host Willie Nelson and Alison Krause at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Info: reschcenter.com.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Fleetwood Mac tribute band Tusk at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Oshkosh, Waterfest34 will host Burton Cummings Thursday, Aug. 1, in Leach Amphitheater. Info: waterfest.org.

– In Appleton, Mile of Music runs Aug. 1-4 at various locations. Info: mileofmusic.com.

– In greater Green Bay, Music for the Sake of Music will present a series of classical music concerts Aug. 1-8 in a variety of venues. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-ninth-season-of-classical-music-festival-set-aug-1-8-in-green-bay-vicinity/.

– In Appleton, the Appleton City Band will present its weekly summer concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, in Pierce Park.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Knights on the Fox will host Jim Counter Tuesday, July 30. Info: snc.edu/go/kotf.

– In Green Bay, Levitt AMP Green Bay Music Series will host The Two Tracks at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Leicht Memorial Park. Opening at 5:30 p.m. is Feed the Duo. Info: onbroadway.inc.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Music Festival opens its 67th season with classical music concerts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, and Thursday, Aug. 8, in Door Community Auditorium. Info: musicfestival.com.

– In Green Bay, the Green Bay City Band continues its summer series with “Guest Directors Night” in St. James Park at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6. Director Greg Sauve conducts. Several members of the band take a turn at the podium with a variety of music. Guest conductors are Tim Kozlovsky from Pulaski Community Schools, Megan Sweeney from Green Bay Preble High School and Shawn Postell from Hilbert High School.

– In De Pere, De Pere City Band will close it summer concert series with “Something for Everyone” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in Voyageur Park. Admission is free. Director Ken Petersen will lead the band.

– In Oshkosh, Waterfest34 will host Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx Thursday, Aug. 8, in Leach Amphitheater. Info: waterfest.org.