GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With this column, I shift my weekly report on canceled or postponed performances because schedules are mostly maintained. However, almost all performances in Northeastern Wisconsin are affected by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some performances continue to be presented with limited audiences. Masks are recommended or required, depending on protocols at the facilities. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. Some productions have livestream options. Lawrence University continues to present performances, but they are closed to the public.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,751 public productions and at least 5,491 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In De Pere, The Green Room will host four Comedy City shows Dec. 31. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. Shows at 5 and 7 p.m. will be the troupe’s “Family Fun Show.” Shows at 9 and 11 p.m. are the troupe’s “Grown-Up Show.” Each show will have its own simulated countdown “so that all the kids and sleepy adults have a chance to ring in the new year.” Admission to each show includes hats, horns and party favors. The grown-up shows include a champagne toast.

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions show troupe based in Green Bay will present a dinner theater show Dec. 31 at Riverside Ballroom. Dinner at 7:30 p.m., with show 8:45 to 11 p.m. Info: daddydproductions.com. Tunes and comedy from the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, big band era and beyond are part of the entertainment to ring in the new year as the ball drops in New York City. The cast: Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Michael Blair, Darren Johnson, Steve Seitz (drums), Ryan Sette (guitar), Nate Kinzel (keyboards), Alicia Michelle (violin), Kevin Van Ess (saxophone and clarinet), Dave Ehren (trumpet) and Ken Petersen (trombone).

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “The Forst Inn Masquerades” fundraiser costume ball Dec. 31 (8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.). Info: forstinn.org. Games, prizes and dancing are part of the evening, with music by Paul Sucherman and the Party Band.

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions based in Green Bay will present “The Best of 2021” Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to midnight at Meyer Theatre. Info: meyertheatre.org. Wrapped into the show are bits and skits from the 2021 season. A recap: “Menoma Mia!” – Three possible dads: A Yooper, a FIB and a Canadian. Music from the ’70s and ABBA. “My Big Fat Pulaski Wedding: 10-Year Reunion” – It’s been an up and down 10 years. Let’s see what’s changed in Pulaski. Hits from the ’80s. “Bays of Our Lives” – Green Bay’s own soap opera, it’s “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives” all rolled into one. All genres of music. “Pennings from Heaven” – Abbot Pennings High School in De Pere was a powerhouse in boys athletics in the ’60s. Hits from the ’50s and early ’60s. “Frank’s Family Feud” – It’s the popular game show, Frank-afied. The show features all genres of music.

ENDING

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present its annual holiday revue “Home for the Holidays” (preview story) at 4 p.m. Dec. 27-31 in the company’s Gould Theater. Info: northernskytheater.com.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

CANCELED TODAY DUE TO COVID-19 CONCERNS – In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will present “Play It Forward,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 30. Info: dcauditorium.org. The annual concert event brings together some of Door County’s popular musicians for songs of the season “both reflective and festive,” inspired by the life and legacy of Bo Johnson, a young Sister Bay resident who died in 2012. Participating musicians donate their time, and proceeds go to benefit a worthy cause. This year, the proceeds are for The Go Bo Foundation, designated for Alice Mattson.