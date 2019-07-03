Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Summer goes fourth with a variety of theatrical offerings

When a guy (Neil Brookshire, left) becomes invisible, one of his buddies (Noah Simon) thinks it’s the coolest thing in a scene from the world premiere production of “A Trick of the Light,” which has its final performances through Sunday at Peninsula Players Theatre near Fish Creek. (Len Villano)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Below is more information on “A Murder is Announced” in Fish Creek, “Mama Mia!” in Chilton, “Singin’ in the Rain” in De Pere, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in De Pere, “The Fantasticks” in Tisch Mills, “A Trick of the Light” in Fish Creek, “The Dig” in Sturgeon Bay, “We Like It Where?” “Dairy Heirs” and “Windjammers” in Fish Creek, “The Merry Wives of Windsor” and “Henry V” in Baileys Harbor… performances involving Green Bay City Band, “Classic Albums Live: Queen: ‘A Night at the Opera’,” Birch Creek Music Performance Center, Corey Chisel and the Oshkosh Symphony Orchestra, Alejandro Escovedo and pat mAcdonald, Knights on the Fox, Appleton City Band, Kids from Wisconsin, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

ARRIVING

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present “A Murder is Announced” July 10-28 in the company’s Theatre in a Garden. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Sundays except 4 p.m. July 28. The play is adapted by Leslie Darbon from the Agatha Christie novel. Snapshot: A small-town newspaper announces a murder, indeed, “will take place on Friday, October 13th, at Little Paddocks – at 6:30 p.m.” Miss Marple is on hand sort matters out.

– In Chilton, Calumet County Community Theatre will present the musical “Mama Mia!” at 7 p.m. July 11-13 and 18-20 in Engler Center for the Performing Arts. Info: englercenter.com. Based on songs by ABBA, the start of the story: On a Greek island in the year 2000, 20-year-old Sophie Sheridan is preparing to marry her fiancé, Sky. She wants her father to walk her down the aisle, but doesn’t know who he is.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music Theatre – Summer Stage will present the musical “Singin’ in the Rain” July 11-21 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. July 11-12 and 17-19; 6:30 p.m. July 14 and 20; and 1 p.m. July 14 and 20-21. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Inspired by the popular movie, the theatrical was adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green. The title number is complete with an onstage rainstorm. The cast features talent from throughout Wisconsin, including Denmark, De Pere, Green Bay, Menomonee Falls, Oneida, Oshkosh and Pulaski, and Lake Villa, Ill., and Norway, Mich.

RETURNING

– In De Pere, Birder Players will present the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”in Broadway Theatre at 7:30 p.m. July 9, 10, 11, 12, 13; and 2 p.m. July 14. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-joseph-dreamcoat-eye-popping-in-color-and-action-in-de-pere/.

ENDING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its final performances of the Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones musical “The Fantasticks” at 7:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. July 5-6 and 2 p.m. July 7. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-enduring-the-fantasticks-fits-right-in-at-tisch-mills-theater/.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present its final performances of Peter Moore’s new comedy “A Trick of the Light” at 8 p.m. July 3-6 and 4 p.m. July 7. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/community/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-a-trick-of-the-light-comical-and-engaging-in-fish-creek/.

ONGOING

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will present Marie Kohler’s “The Dig” through July 20 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays (except July 4) and 2 p.m. Sundays, with added performances July 2 and 16. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-the-dig-explores-archaeology-and-the-mind-in-sturgeon-bay/.

– In Fish Creek, the Northern Sky Theater outdoor season to Aug. 24 in Peninsula State Park includes the new “We Like It Where?” and the returning “Dairy Heirs” and “Windjammers.” Info: northernskytheater.com. My review of “We Like it Where?” is at https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-review-we-like-it-where-taps-wisconsins-rich-humor-in-fish-creek/2080096945. My review of “Dairy Heirs” is at https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-joys-cleverness-of-dairy-heirs-return-to-door-county-amphitheater/.

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare is continuing its season in Bjorklunden garden, offering William Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor” in rotation with “Henry V.” Performances by the professional company continue to Aug. 24. Info: doorshakespeare.com. My review of “The Merry Wives of Windsor”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-mirth-crackles-in-the-merry-wives-of-windsor-in-baileys-harbor/. My review of “Henry V” is at https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-henry-v-stirs-the-imagination-in-baileys-harbor/.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Green Bay, the Green Bay City Band continues its summer series with “Salute to Liberty” in St. James Park at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. Director Greg Sauve conducts John Philip Sousa marches and patriotic music. Steve Wilda sings “God Bless America,” the trombones play “Danny Boy.” Gen. Douglas McArthur’s farewell speech is narrated to music. “A Salute to the Armed Forces” recognizes veterans.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Classic Albums Live: Queen: ‘A Night at the Opera’” at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center presents its Symphony series July 3-6 and 11-13 in its Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Oshkosh, Waterfest34 will host Corey Chisel and the Oshkosh Symphony Orchestra Thursday, July 4, in Leach Amphitheater. Info: waterfest.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Alejandro Escovedo will Door County’s pat mAcdonald at 8 p.m. Monday, July 8. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College’s Knights on the Fox summer concert series hosts Brass Differential Tuesday, July 9. According to a press release: The concert will take place at the Ed and Sally Thompson Marina and is free and open to the public. Picnicking will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the concert from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The concert will be canceled in the event of rain. For updates on the status of the performance, go to www.snc.edu/go/kotf. Brass Differential’s sound includes jazz, blues, funk, R&B, soul and hip-hop. Knights on the Fox features live music in a casual atmosphere along the banks of the Fox River. Concertgoers can carry in their own picnic or purchase sandwiches, snacks and beverages at Phil’s, St. Norbert’s on-campus restaurant located in the Ray Van Den Heuvel Family Campus Center. The docks of the marina will be open for those who wish to come by boat. Parking is available in the lots off of Third Street and College Avenue, with handicapped parking in the lot near Old St. Joseph Church, 123 Grant St. Lawn chairs and blankets are suggested. Follow the signs to the parking lots.

– In Appleton, the Appleton City Band will present its weekly summer concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, in Pierce Park.

– In Green Bay, the Green Bay City Band continues its summer series with “Broadway Tonight” in St. James Park at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. Director Greg Sauve conducts. Tunes from musicals from “The Phantom of the Opera” and “The Music Man” to “Man of La Mancha.” Also performing are students recognized at this year’s Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host Kids from Wisconsin in “The Beat Goes On” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Info: cccshows.org. The cast includes Anastasia Barstow, Suamico, from Bay Port High School; Sarah Kurowski, Sobieski, a graduate of Pulaski High School; and Alex Turicik, a graduate of Plymouth High School.

– In De Pere, De Pere City Band will present “For Kids of All Ages” at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, in Voyageur Park. Admission is free. Director Ken Petersen will lead the band.

– In Oshkosh, Waterfest34 will host Joan Jett & the Blackhearts Thursday, July 11, in Leach Amphitheater. Info: waterfest.org.