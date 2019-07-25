Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Summer storming ahead on Northeastern Wisconsin stages

The cast for “Drinking Habits” by the new Manitowoc group St. John’s Players. (Troupe photo)

Below is more information on “La La Lucille” in Sturgeon Bay, “Clue the Musical” in Neenah, “Roald Dahl’s Willie Wonka” in Waupaca, “Ghost The Musical” in Fish Creek, “She Loves Me” in Menasha, “A Murder is Announced” in Fish Creek, “Drinking Habits” in Manitowoc, “Mama Mia!” in Marinette, “A Girl of the Limberlost” in Baileys Harbor, “Tony ’n Tina’s Wedding” in Tisch Mills, “The Hodag & the Scooby Dude” in Green Bay, We Like It Where?” “Dairy Heirs” and “Windjammers” in Fish Creek, “The Merry Wives of Windsor” and “Henry V” in Baileys Harbor… performances involving Atlantic Brass Quintet, De Pere City Band, Emily Wolfe, “The Forst Inn Sings Panic at the Disco,” Birch Creek Music Performance Center, Jake Shimabukuru, Boy Band Review, Ashley McBryde, Sons of Memphis, The Lique, Appleton City Band, Rising Appalachia, Green Bay City Band, Tusk Willie Nelsonand Alison Krause, Burton Cummings, Mile of Music, Music for the Sake of Music… news about “Art at the Park.”

ARRIVING

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will present James Valcq’s adaptation of George Gershwin’s 1919 musical “La La Lucille” July 25-Sept. 1 in Studio Theatre of the playhouse. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-100-year-treat-in-store-in-sturgeon-bay-for-gershwins-la-la-lucille/.

– In Neenah, Riverside Players will present “Clue The Musical” in Riverside Park pavilion at 8 p.m. July 25-27; 7 p.m. July 28; 8 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4; and 7 p.m. Aug. 5. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-clue-the-musical-opening-a-two-weekend-run-in-neenah/.

– In Waupaca, Waupaca Community Theatre will present “Roald Dahl’s Willie Wonka” starting this week in Waupaca High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. July 27, 2 p.m. July 28, 7 p.m. Aug. 1, 2, 3 and 2 p.m. Aug. 4. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-roald-dahls-willie-wonka-opening-this-week-in-waupaca/.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present “Ghost The Musical” July 31-Aug. 18 in the company’s Theatre in a Garden. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. According to a press release: The adaptation of the film “Ghost” follows the love story of Sam and Molly. Their romance takes a shocking turn after Sam’s untimely death. Trapped between two worlds, Sam refuses to leave Molly when he learns she is in grave danger. In an attempt to communicate with her, Sam enlists the help of a phony psychic, Ode Mae Brown, to comical and harrowing effect. Among the show’s songs is the Righteous Brothers’ classic “Unchained Melody.”

ENDING

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre, Inc. will present its final performances of the musical “She Loves Me” in Lucia Baehman Theatre of UWFox Valley 7 p.m. July 25-26. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-lovely-she-loves-me-taking-audiences-back-in-menasha/.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present its final performances of “A Murder is Announced” at 8 p.m. July 25-27 and 4 p.m. July 28 in the company’s Theatre in a Garden. A pre-show discussion with Christie expert Christopher Chan will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 26. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-a-murder-is-announced-keeps-em-guessing-in-fish-creek/.

– In Manitowoc, St. John’s Players in alliance with KB Productions will present its final performances of the Tom Smith comedy “Drinking Habits” at 7:30 p.m. July 25-26 and 2 p.m. July 28 at St. John’s/Grow It Forward, 1501 Marshall St. Info: (920) 242-6529. Claran LaViolette directs a local cast in this tale, from the play website: Two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent’s doors open, but Paul and Sally, reporters and former fiancees, are hot on their trail. They go undercover as a nun and priest, but their presence, combined with the addition of a new nun, spurs paranoia throughout the convent that spies have been sent from Rome to shut them down. Wine and secrets are inevitably spilled as everyone tries to preserve the convent and reconnect with lost loves.

– In Marinette Theatre on the Bay will present its final performances of the musical “Mamma Mia!” in Herbert L. Williams at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus at 7:30 p.m. July 26-27 and 2 p.m. July 28. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-mama-mia-enthusiastically-played-and-received-in-marinette/.

– In Baileys Harbor, Rogue Theater will present its final performances of Marie Kohler’s “A Girl of the Limberlost” at 7:30 p.m. July 26-27 and 2 p.m. July 28 in Baileys Harbor Town Hall. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-a-girl-of-the-limberlost-in-baileys-harbor-is-full-of-stories/.

ONGOING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present performances in a long series of the interactive comedy “Tony ‘n Tina’s Wedding” July 26-Aug. 10. Info: forstinn.com. The setup, according to the website: The Forst Inn is hosting the nuptial celebration of Tony Nunzio and Valentina Vitale in all its tacky and hilarious glory. The performance includes a wedding service followed by a reception at which the wedding party and their bickering family entertain their guests along with a pasta dinner, wedding cake and dancing. It is all for the sake of comedy. You start your experience by arriving at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Norman for the service. The service will start promptly at 6:45 p.m. (2 p.m. for matinees). It is recommended you arrive about 15 minutes before the service. The couple will be hitched by about 7:15 p.m., and you can work your way through the receiving line and get back to The Forst Inn for the reception by around 7:30. The reception takes place at The Forst Inn in Tisch Mills. It features music by a live wedding band, The Fusions, and an Italian meal, wedding cake and an evening of frolicking.

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions will present the original “The Hodag & the Scooby Dude” Thursdays-Saturdays to Aug. 20 at the Meyer Theatre. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-the-hodag-scooby-dude-a-country-adventure-in-green-bay/.

– In Fish Creek, the Northern Sky Theater outdoor season to Aug. 24 in Peninsula State Park includes the new “We Like It Where?” and the returning “Dairy Heirs” and “Windjammers.” Info: northernskytheater.com. My review of “We Like it Where?”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-review-we-like-it-where-taps-wisconsins-rich-humor-in-fish-creek/2080096945. My review of “Dairy Heirs”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-joys-cleverness-of-dairy-heirs-return-to-door-county-amphitheater/. My review of “Windjammers”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-windjammers-more-than-floats-as-a-boat-in-a-door-county-forest/.

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare is continuing its season in Bjorklunden garden, offering William Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor” in rotation with “Henry V.” Performances by the professional company continue to Aug. 24. Info: doorshakespeare.com. My review of “The Merry Wives of Windsor”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-mirth-crackles-in-the-merry-wives-of-windsor-in-baileys-harbor/. My review of “Henry V”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-henry-v-stirs-the-imagination-in-baileys-harbor/

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host Atlantic Brass Quintet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in Memorial Chapel. Aug. 1, in Harper Hall. Music of Praetorius, Byrd, Bach, Ives, Luke, Jan Bach.

– In De Pere, De Pere City Band will present “Screen and Stage Hits” at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in Voyageur Park. Admission is free. Director Ken Petersen will lead the band.

– In Sheboygan, John Michael Kohler Arts Center will present Emily Wolfe as part of the Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, July 25, on the Sheboygan City Green. Opening at 6 p.m. is Jackie Venson. Info: jmkac.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present “The Forst Inn Sings Panic at the Disco” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Info: forstinn.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center presents more concerts in its Big Band Jazz series July 25-27 and July 31-Aug. 3 in its Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Jake Shimabukuru at 8 p.m. Friday, July 26. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host the Chicago tribute act Boy Band Review at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the Billie Kress Amphitheatre. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Ashley McBryde: The Girl Going Nowhere Tour” at 7 p.m. Monday, July 29. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Knights on the Fox will host Sons of Memphis Tuesday, July 30. Info: snc.edu/go/kotf.

– In Green Bay, Levitt AMP Green Bay Music Series will host The Lique at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 at Leicht Memorial Park. Opening at 5:30 p.m. is MaR. Info: onbroadway.inc.

– In Appleton, the Appleton City Band will present its weekly summer concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, in Pierce Park.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Rising Appalachia at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Green Bay, the Green Bay City Band continues its summer series with “Big Band Night” in St. James Park at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. Director Greg Sauve conducts. Big Band classics from “St. Louis Blues” to “Mambo 5.” Trombonist Andy Zipperer plays jazz tune and ballad, Marc Jimos of Big Mouth plays “St. Louis Blues,” special guests the Healy sisters sing “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and “Mr. Sandman.”

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host Atlantic Brass Quintet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in Harper Hall. Music of Berio, Bach, Shostakovich, Zelenka, Revueltas, traditional Balkan.

– In De Pere, De Pere City Band will present “The Last of the Big Bands” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in Voyageur Park. Admission is free. Director Ken Petersen will lead the band.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Fleetwood Mac tribute band Tusk at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host Willie Nelson and Alison Krause at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Info: reschcenter.com.

– In Oshkosh, Waterfest34 will host Burton Cummings Thursday, Aug. 1, in Leach Amphitheater. Info: waterfest.org.

– In Appleton, Mile of Music runs Aug. 1-4 at various locations. Info: mileofmusic.com.

– In greater Green Bay, Music for the Sake of Music classical music festival runs Aug. 1-8. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-ninth-season-of-classical-music-festival-set-aug-1-8-in-green-bay-vicinity/.

ETCETERA – In Appleton, Trout Museum of Art will present the annual “Art at the Park” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28. Info for the multiple attractions: troutmuseum.org.