Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Summer theater cooling but not cold in Northeastern Wisconsin

In a scene from Peninsula Players Theatre’s production of “Ghost the Musical,” fortune teller Oda Mae (Alexis J Roston, right) channels Sam (Will Skrip, left) from the beyond and shocks a client (Christie Coran, seated) and her con artist partners, Louise (Camille Robinson) and Clara (Eben K Logan). (Len Villano)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Below is more information on “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in Oshkosh, “Becky’s New Car” in Tisch Mills, “Silent Sky” in Fish Creek, “The Odd Couple (female version)” in Baileys Harbor, “Sister Act” in Oconto Falls, “The Hodag & the Scooby Dude” in Green Bay, “Ghost the Musical” in Fish Creek, “Wedding Belles” in Port Washington, “We Like It Where?” “Dairy Heirs” and “Windjammers” in Fish Creek, “The Merry Wives of Windsor” and “Henry V” in Baileys Harbor, “La La Lucille” in Sturgeon Bay… performances involving Okan, The Zombies, Peninsula Music Festival, “Sounds of Nashville,” Appleton City Band, JJ Appleton & Jason Ricci, Green Bay City Band, Cha Wa… news of “Always…Patsy Cline” at the Weidner Center.

ARRIVING

– In Oshkosh, Jolly Chester Community Theater will present the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at 7 p.m. Aug. 15-16 and 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 17 in Alberta Kimball Auditorium of Oshkosh West High School. Info: https://www.oshkoshrecdept.com/summer-youth-activities/jolly-jester-community-theater-youth. The Oshkosh Recreation Department expanded its summer theater program this year to a community theater opportunity for ages 7 through adult. A cast of 80 will present the story of the wise Joseph from the Bible. Told through 24 songs, the story is about Joseph and his 11 brothers. Joseph’s father, Jacob, gives him a coat of many colors. Joseph’s brothers and their wives are jealous of the dreamer and his coat and find a way to get rid of him. The story moves to Egypt, where Joseph is a slave and ends up in jail. Pharaoh, who has had dreams he can’t figure out, calls for Joseph to help him interpret his dreams. Joseph has found favor with Pharaoh. Meanwhile, back in Canaan, the brothers and their wives suffer until there is reconciliation.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present the Steven Dietz comedy “Becky’s New Car” Aug. 17, 23-25 and 29-30. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-comedy-beckys-new-car-opening-friday-in-tisch-mills/.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky” starting Aug. 21 in the company’s Theatre in a Garden. Performances then are at 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and 4 p.m. Sept. 1. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. The true story of Henrietta Swan Leavitt is told, from her Wisconsin roots to the Harvard University, where her research opened astronomer’s eyes to the scope of the universe. Science, determination, rights and romance blend. A post-show chat with actors, designers and the director will be held Aug. 29. Also Aug. 29, a pre-show discussion will be offered by Door County Astronomical Society about Henrietta Swan Leavitt’s contributions for measuring distances in the universe.

– In Baileys Harbor, Rogue Theater will present the Neil Simon comedy “The Odd Couple (female version)” starting Aug. 22 in Baileys Harbor Town Hall. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22-24; 2 p.m. Aug. 25; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29-Sept. 1. Info: (920) 818-0816. In this version, the male lead characters are transformed into Olive Madison and Florence Unger. Olive and their group of girlfriends are enjoying their weekly Trivial Pursuit night in Olive’s messy and ill-equipped apartment. As the game continues, Florence arrives, fresh from being dumped by her husband. Fearful that the neurotic Florence might attempt suicide, Olive invites her to move in as her roommate. However, Olive and Florence have very different personalities. Where Olive is messy, untidy and unconcerned about the state of her apartment, Florence is obsessively clean, tidy and obsessed with hygiene. Olive’s easy-going outlook on life soon clashes with Florence’s highly-strung neurotic tendencies, testing their friendship to the limit. When Olive organizes a double-date with the Costazuela brothers, their differences come to a head and sparks fly.

ENDING

– In Oconto Falls, Phoenix Players, Inc. will present its final performances of the musical “Sister Act” in Falls Area Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Aug. 16-17 and 1 p.m. Aug. 18. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-musical-sister-act-full-of-spirit-in-oconto-falls-phoenix-players/.

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions will present its final performances of the original “The Hodag & the Scooby Dude” at 8 p.m. Aug. 15-16 and 1 and 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Meyer Theatre. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-the-hodag-scooby-dude-a-country-adventure-in-green-bay/.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present its final performances of “Ghost The Musical” at 8 p.m. Aug. 15-17 and 4 p.m. Aug. 18 in the company’s Theatre in a Garden. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-ghost-the-musical-loaded-with-impact-in-door-county/.

– In Port Washington, Memories Ballroom will present its final performances of the Alan Bailey and Ronnie Claire Edwards comedy “Wedding Belles” Aug. 15 and 20-22. Info: memoriesballroom.com. Snapshot: Four garden-club ladies meet a young woman who has come to their little Texas town to marry an infantryman before he ships off for World War II. The women impulsively decide to throw the young woman an elaborate wedding, and their lives and friendships are thrown into turmoil as they race to accomplish the nuptials in one frenzied afternoon.

ONGOING

– In Fish Creek, the Northern Sky Theater outdoor season to Aug. 24 in Peninsula State Park includes the new “We Like It Where?” and the returning “Dairy Heirs” and “Windjammers.” Info: northernskytheater.com. My review of “We Like it Where?”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-review-we-like-it-where-taps-wisconsins-rich-humor-in-fish-creek/2080096945. My review of “Dairy Heirs”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-joys-cleverness-of-dairy-heirs-return-to-door-county-amphitheater/. My review of “Windjammers”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-windjammers-more-than-floats-as-a-boat-in-a-door-county-forest/.

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare is continuing its season in Bjorklunden garden, offering William Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor” in rotation with “Henry V.” Performances by the professional company continue to Aug. 24. Info: doorshakespeare.com. My review of “The Merry Wives of Windsor”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-mirth-crackles-in-the-merry-wives-of-windsor-in-baileys-harbor/. My review of “Henry V”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-henry-v-stirs-the-imagination-in-baileys-harbor/

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will present James Valcq’s adaptation of George Gershwin’s 1919 musical “La La Lucille” Wednesdays to Sundays to Sept. 1 in Studio Theatre of the playhouse. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-la-la-lucille-is-merrily-one-for-the-ages-in-theater-in-sturgeon-bay/.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Sheboygan, John Michael Kohler Arts Center will present OKAN as part of the Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, on the Sheboygan City Green. Opening at 6 p.m. is Raine Stern. Info: jmkac.org.

– In Oshkosh, Waterfest34 will host The Zombies to close its season Thursday, Aug. 15, in Leach Amphitheater. Info: waterfest.org.

Peninsula Music Festival continues its 67th season with classical music concerts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15; Saturday, Aug. 16; Tuesday, Aug. 20; Thursday, Aug. 22; and Saturday, Aug. 24 in Door Community Auditorium. Info: musicfestival.com. Second week preview: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-peninsula-music-festival-continuing-67th-season-in-fish-creek/. Myr eview of the Aug. 13 concert: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-classical-concert-baroque-and-beyond-golden-in-fish-creek/.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host Nashville songwriters as they present “Sounds of Nashville”at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in the Billie Kress Amphitheatre. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Appleton, the Appleton City Band will present its final summer concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in Pierce Park.

– In Green Bay, Levitt AMP Green Bay Music Series will host JJ Appleton & Jason Ricci at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Leicht Memorial Park. Opening at 5:30 p.m. is Sweet Sheiks. Info: onbroadway.inc.

– In Green Bay, the Green Bay City Band conclude its summer series with “The March Kings” in St. James Park at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21. Assistant director Steve Bader directs some great marches with salutes to Louis Armstrong and LeRoy Anderson. Andy Bader is featured on bass trombone, and Tim and Eileen Kozlovsky sing.

– In Sheboygan, John Michael Kohler Arts Center will present Cha Wa as part of the Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, on the Sheboygan City Green. Opening at 6 p.m. is Q the Sun. Info: jmkac.org.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts announced its production of the musical “Always…Patsy Cline” has been canceled. Performances were scheduled May 8-24.