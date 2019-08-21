Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Summer theater season winding down in Northeastern Wisconsin

A few more opportunities remain to see Door Shakespeare’s production of “Henry V,” the William Shakespeare drama featuring Eric Schabla that has been seldom performed in this region. (Company photo)

ARRIVING

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky” starting Aug. 21 in the company’s Theatre in a Garden. Performances then are at 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and 4 p.m. Sept. 1. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-multi-layered-play-silent-sky-opening-next-week-in-fish-creek/.

– In Baileys Harbor, Rogue Theater will present the Neil Simon comedy “The Odd Couple (female version)” starting Aug. 22 in Baileys Harbor Town Hall. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22-24; 2 p.m. Aug. 25; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29-31; 2 p.m. Sept. 1. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-the-odd-couple-female-version-opens-this-week-in-baileys-harbor/.

ENDING

– In Port Washington, Memories Ballroom will present its final dinner theater performances of the Alan Bailey and Ronnie Claire Edwards comedy “Wedding Belles” at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 21-22. Info: memoriesballroom.com. Snapshot: Four garden-club ladies meet a young woman who has come to their little Texas town to marry an infantryman before he ships off for World War II. The women impulsively decide to throw the young woman an elaborate wedding, and their lives and friendships are thrown into turmoil as they race to accomplish the nuptials in one frenzied afternoon.

– In Fish Creek, the Northern Sky Theater outdoor season comes to a close Aug. 24 in Peninsula State Park. My review of “We Like it Where?”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-review-we-like-it-where-taps-wisconsins-rich-humor-in-fish-creek/2080096945. My review of “Dairy Heirs”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-joys-cleverness-of-dairy-heirs-return-to-door-county-amphitheater/. My review of “Windjammers”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-windjammers-more-than-floats-as-a-boat-in-a-door-county-forest/.

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare will close its season of two William Shakespeare plays Aug. 24 in Bjorklunden garden. My review of “The Merry Wives of Windsor”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-mirth-crackles-in-the-merry-wives-of-windsor-in-baileys-harbor/. My review of “Henry V”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-henry-v-stirs-the-imagination-in-baileys-harbor/.

ONGOING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will continue performances of the Steven Dietz comedy “Becky’s New Car” Aug. 23-25 and 29-30. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-beckys-new-car-mostly-shines-in-tisch-mills/.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will present James Valcq’s adaptation of George Gershwin’s 1919 musical “La La Lucille” Wednesdays to Sundays to Sept. 1 in Studio Theatre of the playhouse. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-la-la-lucille-is-merrily-one-for-the-ages-in-theater-in-sturgeon-bay/.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Green Bay, the Green Bay City Band conclude its summer series with “The March Kings” in St. James Park at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21. Assistant director Steve Bader directs some great marches with salutes to Louis Armstrong and LeRoy Anderson. Andy Bader is featured on bass trombone, and Tim and Eileen Kozlovsky sing.

– In Sheboygan, John Michael Kohler Arts Center will present Cha Wa as its final offering of the 2019 Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, on the Sheboygan City Green. Opening at 6 p.m. is Q the Sun. Info: jmkac.org.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Music Festival concludes its 67th season with classical music concerts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, and Saturday, Aug. 24, in Door Community Auditorium. Third week preview: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-peninsula-music-festival-closing-67th-season-in-fish-creek/. My review of the Aug. 13 concert: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-classical-concert-baroque-and-beyond-golden-in-fish-creek/.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host “GrassrootsJam”from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, in the Billie Kress Amphitheatre. Info: gbbg.org.

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will host “Elvis Live!” at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 in Real Opportunities Outreach Center. Info: wrtt.org. Show features Elvis Presley tribute artist Dakota Pongratz singing the hits of Presley. Special guests include Ken Yahnke as Johnny Cash, Molly Brown- Stillwell as Patsy Cline and Logan Ramey as Elvis Presley.

– In Green Bay, Levitt AMP Green Bay Music Series will its final concert of the season featuring La Misa Negra at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Leicht Memorial Park. Opening at 5:30 p.m. is Terra Guitarra. Info: onbroadway.inc.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Mavis Staples as part of its Blues, Roots and American Stories Fest at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. Info: dcauditorium.org.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center announced a fall concert series featuring faculty. The schedule: 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Liam Teague; 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Lawrence University Jazz Faculty Quartet; 7 p.m. Sept. 14, pianists Jodie DeSalvo and Nicholas Towns; 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Jeff Campbell & Friends; 2:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 7, “Christmas at Birch Creek.” Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Manitowoc, the Capitol Civic Centre Community Chorale announced dates for its 2019-20 season. Performances are Dec. 5 at Capitol Civic Centre and Dec. 12 at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus. Additionally, the chorale will be the guest choir at “The Accidental Hero” performance April 26 and the UW-Green Bay Lakeshore Wind Ensemble’s “An American Salute” concert May 2, both at the Capitol. Info about joining the adult choir: uwgb.edu/Manitowoc.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, the annual Artstreet arts festival is this weekend downtown Green Bay. Hours: Friday, Aug. 23: 3-7 p.m., music to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., music to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Info: https://mosaicartsinc.org/artstreet/details/. The layout of the festival has changed somewhat, so refer to the map on the website.

– In De Pere, another installment of “De Pere Historical Society Picture Show” will be presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at West De Pere High School, 665 Grant St. Hosted by McKim Boyd and Joe Seroogy, the program includes “100 years of Back to School in De Pere” (Times have changed. Some names haven’t); “Urbandale Park” (De Pere’s first subdivision); “The Airport that Never Was” (It just never took off); “Oliver Daniel” (A kid from De Pere who became an internationally known concert pianist); and “Boyd Chronicles.”

– In De Pere, the season is set for a St. Norbert College speaker series: “2019-2020 Killeen Chair of Theology & Philosophy: Must We Speak? Civic Responsibility in Times of Polarization.” Info: snc.edu/Killeen. The lineup, with all programs starting at 7 p.m.: Sept. 19 – Carrie Tirado Bramen: “The Feminist Politics of (In)Civility;” Oct. 22 – Martha Nussbaum: “Crucified by the War Machine: Benjamin Britten’s ‘War Requiem,’ Bodies, and Hope of Reconciliation;” Feb. 20 – John Corvino: “Civility: Its Uses and Abuses in Public Discourse;” March 26 – Maria Teresa “MT” Davila: “From Civility to Justice: Conversations Across the Aisle for Human Dignity and the Common Good.”