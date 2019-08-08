Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Summer theatrical action continues with 15 productions

In the Let Me Be Frank Productions show “The Hodag & Scooby Dude,” Scooby Dude (Tom Verbrick, left) and Shaggy (Michael O’Malley) try to figure out a mystery surrounding Rhinelander’s mythical Hodag. (Sue Pilz Photography)

Below is more information on “Next to Normal” in Appleton, “The Odd Couple” in Oshkosh, “Newsies” in De Pere, “James and the Giant Peach” in Manitowoc, “Sister Act” in Oconto Falls, “Wedding Belles” in Port Washington, “Tony ‘n Tina’s Wedding” in Tisch Mills, “Ghost The Musical” in Fish Creek, “The Hodag & the Scooby Dude” in Green Bay, “We Like It Where?” “Dairy Heirs” and “Windjammers” in Fish Creek, “The Merry Wives of Windsor” and “Henry V” in Baileys Harbor, “La La Lucille” in Sturgeon Bay… performances involving Green Bay City Band, Music for the Sake of Music, Adrian + Meredith, De Pere City Band, Dennis DeYoung, Birch Creek Music Performance Center, Peninsula Music Festival, United States Coast Guard Band, Shawano Folk Music Festival, Buckets of Rain, Squirrel Nut Zippers, The Fritz, OKAN, The Zombies… news of a Definitely De Pere Art Walk.

ARRIVING

– In Appleton, The Next Chapter Actors will present “Next to Normal” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8-10 in Kimberly-Clark Theater of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-forceful-next-to-normal-musical-scheduled-at-appleton-pac/.

– In Oshkosh, Acts of Peace Players will present Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” at 7 p.m. Aug. 8-9 and 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 10 in Peace Lutheran Church. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-comedy-classic-the-odd-couple-scheduled-in-oshkosh/.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music Theatre – Next Stage will present the Disney musical “Newsies” in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8-9; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10; and 2 p.m. Aug. 11. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-newsies-readied-for-a-five-performance-run-in-de-pere/.

– In Manitowoc, Peter Quince Performing Company will present the musical “James and the Giant Peach” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8-10 and 2 p.m. Aug. 11 in University Theatre of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-james-at-the-giant-peach-musical-scheduled-in-manitowoc/.

– In Oconto Falls, Phoenix Players, Inc. will present six performances of the musical “Sister Act” in Falls Area Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Aug. 9-10, 1 p.m. Aug. 11, 7 p.m. Aug. 16-17 and 1 p.m. Aug. 18. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-sister-act-musical-scheduled-at-oconto-falls-pac/.

– In Port Washington, Memories Ballroom will present seven performances of the Alan Bailey and Ronnie Claire Edwards comedy “Wedding Belles” Aug. 13-15 and 15-20. Info: memoriesballroom.com. Snapshot: Four garden-club ladies meet a young woman who has come to their little Texas town to marry an infantryman before he ships off for World War II. The women impulsively decide to throw the young woman an elaborate wedding, and their lives and friendships are thrown into turmoil as they race to accomplish the nuptials in one frenzied afternoon.

ENDING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its final performances of the interactive comedy “Tony ‘n Tina’s Wedding” Aug. 8-10. Info: forstinn.com. The setup, according to the website: The Forst Inn is hosting the nuptial celebration of Tony Nunzio and Valentina Vitale in all its tacky and hilarious glory. The performance includes a wedding service followed by a reception at which the wedding party and their bickering family entertain their guests along with a pasta dinner, wedding cake and dancing. It is all for the sake of comedy. You start your experience by arriving at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Norman for the service. The service will start promptly at 6:45 p.m. (2 p.m. for the matinee). It is recommended you arrive about 15 minutes before the service. The couple will be hitched by about 7:15 p.m., and you can work your way through the receiving line and get back to The Forst Inn for the reception by around 7:30. The reception takes place at The Forst Inn in Tisch Mills. It features music by a live wedding band, The Fusions, and an Italian meal, wedding cake and an evening of frolicking.

ONGOING

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present “Ghost The Musical” Tuesdays-Sundays to Aug. 18 in the company’s Theatre in a Garden. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-ghost-the-musical-loaded-with-impact-in-door-county/. A pre-show discussion will be held at 6:45 p.m. Aug. 9 with Penny Slusher of the acting company.

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions will present the original “The Hodag & the Scooby Dude” Thursdays-Saturdays to Aug. 20 at the Meyer Theatre. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-the-hodag-scooby-dude-a-country-adventure-in-green-bay/.

– In Fish Creek, the Northern Sky Theater outdoor season to Aug. 24 in Peninsula State Park includes the new “We Like It Where?” and the returning “Dairy Heirs” and “Windjammers.” Info: northernskytheater.com. My review of “We Like it Where?”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-review-we-like-it-where-taps-wisconsins-rich-humor-in-fish-creek/2080096945. My review of “Dairy Heirs”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-joys-cleverness-of-dairy-heirs-return-to-door-county-amphitheater/. My review of “Windjammers”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-windjammers-more-than-floats-as-a-boat-in-a-door-county-forest/.

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare is continuing its season in Bjorklunden garden, offering William Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor” in rotation with “Henry V.” Performances by the professional company continue to Aug. 24. Info: doorshakespeare.com. My review of “The Merry Wives of Windsor”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-mirth-crackles-in-the-merry-wives-of-windsor-in-baileys-harbor/. My review of “Henry V”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-henry-v-stirs-the-imagination-in-baileys-harbor/

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will present James Valcq’s adaptation of George Gershwin’s 1919 musical “La La Lucille” Wednesdays to Sundays to Sept. 1 in Studio Theatre of the playhouse. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-la-la-lucille-is-merrily-one-for-the-ages-in-theater-in-sturgeon-bay/.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Green Bay, the Green Bay City Band continues its summer series with the storm-postponed “Guest Directors Night” in St. James Park at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Director Greg Sauve conducts. Several members of the band take a turn at the podium with a variety of music. Guest conductors are Tim Kozlovsky from Pulaski Community Schools, Megan Sweeney from Green Bay Preble High School and Shawn Postell from Hilbert High School.

– In Green Bay, Music for the Sake of Music will wrap up its series of classical music concerts Thursday, Aug. 8. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-ninth-season-of-classical-music-festival-set-aug-1-8-in-green-bay-vicinity/.

– In Sheboygan, John Michael Kohler Arts Center will present Adrian + Meredith as part of the Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, on the Sheboygan City Green. Opening at 6 p.m. is Wise Jennings. Info: jmkac.org.

– In De Pere, De Pere City Band will close it summer concert series with “Something for Everyone” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in Voyageur Park. Admission is free. Director Ken Petersen will lead the band.

– In Oshkosh, Waterfest34 will host Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx Thursday, Aug. 8, in Leach Amphitheater. Info: waterfest.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will close its summer season with concerts its Big Band Jazz series Aug. 8-10 in its Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Music Festival continues its 67th season with classical music concerts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6; Thursday, Aug. 8; Saturday, Aug. 10; Tuesday, Aug. 13; Thursday, Aug. 15; and beyond in Door Community Auditorium. Info: musicfestival.com. First week preview: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-peninsula-music-festival-opening-67th-season-in-fish-creek/.

– In Brussels, Southern Door Community Auditorium will host the United States Coast Guard Band in a celebration of Maritime Week in Door County at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. Info: southerndoorauditorium.org.

– In Shawano, the 41st annual Shawano Folk Music Festival is Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9-11, in and around Mielke Arts Center. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-shawano-folk-music-festival-set-in-shawanos-mielke-park/.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host the Bob Dylan tribute act Buckets of Rain at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in the Billie Kress Amphitheatre. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Squirrel Nut Zippers at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Green Bay, Levitt AMP Green Bay Music Series will host The Fritz at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Leicht Memorial Park. Opening at 5:30 p.m. is Scary Canaries. Info: onbroadway.inc.

– In Green Bay, the Green Bay City Band continues its summer series with “Super Heroes” in St. James Park at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Assistant director Steve Bader directs tunes from movies such as “Superman,” “Star Wars” and the James Bond series. Tenor saxophonist Sam Stranz plays “Someone to Watch Over Me.”

– In Sheboygan, John Michael Kohler Arts Center will present OKAN as part of the Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, on the Sheboygan City Green. Opening at 6 p.m. is Raine Stern. Info: jmkac.org.

– In Oshkosh, Waterfest34 will host The Zombies to close its season Thursday, Aug. 15, in Leach Amphitheater. Info: waterfest.org.

ETCETERA

– In De Pere, Definitely De Pere will host the final Art Walk of the season from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. According to a press release: The event takes participants through various businesses showcasing professional and emerging artists. There will be more than 25 venues hosting more than 40 artists exhibiting and selling media including painting, jewelry, ceramics, graphics, basketry, photography and glass. “A Night of Jazz” is the theme, and live outdoor jazz will be featured. music while meeting local artists and discovering De Pere’s charming and historic downtown. artlessBastard will present its “LyricalMuse Exhibition” featuring a large group of visual artists whose work was inspired by key lyrics from songs across multiple genres. The event also highlights six outdoor murals decorating downtown and an outdoor seasonal public art exhibit featuring 10 sculptures that enliven the streetscape of De Pere. Info: definitelydepere.org. Definitely De Pere is a 501(c)(3) non-profit nationally accredited Main Street Program and a Business Improvement District. The purpose of the organization is to improve quality of life through assisting in the revitalization of the downtown. Definitely De Pere does this through economic development, promotions, special events, design and beautification.