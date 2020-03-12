Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Varied offerings fill schedules in Northeastern Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

ARRIVING

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Baby Shark Live!” at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Info: foxcitiespac.com. According to the website: The show for children is an adventure into the sea with Baby Shark as he joins with his fox friend Pinkfong to sing and dance through new and classic songs along with Mommy, Daddy, Grandma and Grandpa Shark. More than 20 songs include Baby Shark,’ “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,’ “Jungle Boogie” and “Monkey Banana Dance.” The overall theme is togetherness. Children younger than 2 years old are admitted free provided they sit on a parent’s lap the entire show, and parents must stop at the ticket office to pick-up a lap ticket prior to the event. Children must be able to sit without disrupting the guests around them. The center recommends one parent or chaperone for every one child in attendance.

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions Dinner Theatre will present the original “Girls on Thin Ice” March 12-15 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show) in Backstage at the Meyer adjacent to the Meyer Theatre. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-new-show-girls-on-thin-ice-scheduled-this-week-in-green-bay/.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh Grand will host “The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!” at 7:30 p.m. March 13. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. The act of the veteran illusionist includes riding “the world’s only rideable hoverboard,” teleporting across the theater, squishing his body from six feet to six inches tall and passing through the blades of an industrial fan.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University Theatre Arts will host a guest/alumni production of Sam Shepherd’s “Fool for Love” at 8 p.m. March 13, in Cloak Theatre. Info: lawrence.edu/conservatory/box_office/tickets. According to a press release: Playwright Paul McComas (Lawrence University class of 1983) will bring his adapted production of Shepard’s 1983 play to the stage with fellow Chicago actor Megan Corse. The performance starts with a set of “songs of foolish love,” followed by McComas’ 45-minute adaptation of “Fool for Love,” The play is a sometimes funny, sometimes tragic rollercoaster of love and heartache that was a signature piece in Shepard’s 50-year career as a playwright, actor, director and author. The play earned Shepard a Pulitzer Prize nomination, and it was later adapted to a feature film by Robert Altman. McComas credits the late Fred Gaines and other Lawrence faculty as mentors for setting him on a course of creative exploration that has defined his career in the arts. The production will serve as a fundraiser for the Lawrence Conservatory’s Fred Gaines Student Playwright Series. Gaines, the former theater and drama professor, introduced McComas to the work of Shepard. McComas calls Shepard one of the great influences on his writing and acting. “Like him, I favor work that has one foot each in mainstream psychological family fiction and drama and material and themes that are more out there on the fringe,” McComas said. “I love the tension of that interplay in his work, and I aspire to it in my own.” Productions of McComas’ “Fool for Love” have all been fundraisers for various causes since it premiered in 2018. The production is recommended for ages 13 and up. An audience conversation with the actors will follow the performance.

– In Port Washington, Memories Ballroom will present Ira Levin’s “Death Trap” in seven performances March 13-22. Info: memoriesballroom.com. Snapshot: Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell. A possible break in his fortune occurs when he receives a script – a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential hit – from a student in the seminar he has been conducting. Sidney’s plan, which he devises with his wife’s help, is to offer collaboration to the student, an idea which the younger man quickly accepts. Thereafter, suspense mounts steadily as the plot begins to twist and turn.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra will team with Cycropia Aerial Dance for a presentation of “Flight” at 7:30 p.m. March 14 in Weill Center for the Arts. According to the website: This special collaborative performance will combine the grace and beauty of eight specially-choreographed aerial dance pieces with the sounds of the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra and Choir. The musical selections will offer a variety of classical and contemporary scores. Cycropia is a Madison-based company that uses single-point trapeze, bungee, lyra, aerial fabric and custom steel apparatus as performers combine modern dance, athleticism and aerial skills.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present Mitch Albom’s popular story, “Tuesdays with Morrie,” as a play. Performances start with a preview at 7:30 p.m. March 13, followed by performances at 7:30 p.m. March 14, 27-28; 2 p.m. March 29 and 7:30 p.m. April 3. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-two-person-play-tuesdays-with-morrie-opening-in-tisch-mills/.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh Grand will host Vision Dance Theatre presenting “Dissonance Part 2” at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. The pre-professional dance company of Valley Academy of the Arts will present five original works from up-and-coming choreographers including Elizabeth Roskopf, Jennifer Miller, Sam Mitchell and Katharina Abderholden. Pieces will explore the movement from dissonance to resolution and will incorporate elements of ballet, contemporary and modern dance. Vision Dance Theatre is under the guidance and direction of Anne Marie Abderholden.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host “The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!” at 7:30 p.m. March 14. Info: ashwaubeonpac.org. The act of the veteran illusionist includes riding “the world’s only rideable hoverboard,” teleporting across the theater, squishing his body from six feet to six inches tall and passing through the blades of an industrial fan.

– In Sheboygan, John Michael Kohler Arts Center will host Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre at 7:30 p.m. March 19. Info: jmkac.org. Performed will be two dances, “Make Believe” and “Carne Viva,” which take the viewer on a journey from the faiths and beliefs of childhood to the romantic love of adulthood. Based in Miami, Fla., the troupe uses vivid costumes and contemporary choreography. Contains brief nudity; parental discretion advised.

– In De Pere, The Dance Company will present “The Little Mermaid” at 7 p.m. March 19-20, 2 and 7 p.m. March 21 and 2 p.m. March 22 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. Info: gbdanceco.org or snc.edu/tickets. Through music, dance and dialogue, the cast navigates from “under the sea” to adventures on land where everything is new and exciting. Ariel, Scuttle and Flounder are joined by many other characters from the story of rebellious 16-year-old mermaid Ariel, who is fascinated with life on land. On one of her visits to the surface – forbidden by her controlling father, King Triton – Ariel falls for a human prince. Determined to be with her new love, Ariel makes a dangerous deal with the sea witch Ursula. When plans go awry for the star-crossed lovers, the king must make a dramatic decision.

ANNOUNCEMENT

– In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre will present two William Shakespeare plays this summer as part of the Theatre in the Park program: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 28, and “The Taming of the Shrew” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.

A FINALE

– In Menominee, Mich., Menominee High School’s production of the musical “Legally Blonde” will mark the 29th and final production for Jon Nutter, who is retiring as play director and from teaching band and choir. Performances are at 7 p.m. March 12-14 and 2 p.m. March 15. For a perspective on Jon Nutter’s role in the community’s arts culture, please see this glimpse from 2017: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-musical-a-big-deal-in-menominee/.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host Lex Allen as a Backstage Pass event at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host Joe Bonamassa at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host Rend Collective at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will host Griffon String Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, in Dudley Birder Hall, 400 Grant St., on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets. The ensemble is the resident string quartet of Midsummer’s Music in Door County. Formed in the fall of 2018, the quartet was launched as a collaboration between Midsummer’s Music, St. Norbert College and the Fine Arts Institute at Green Bay East High School. The quartet includes violinists Roy Meyer and Vinicius Sant’Ana, violist Blakeley Menghini and cellist Ryan Louie. Guest pianist is Nariaki Sugiura. The program includes works by Paul Hindemith, Robert Schumann and Jessi Montgomery. The program will be repeated March 14 (First Presbyterian Church, Green Bay), 15 (Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Ephraim) and 16 (Swy, next to Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay); info: https://www.midsummersmusic.com/the-griffon-string-quartet/string-quartet-concerts/.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “We Banjo 3: Rise & Shine Tour” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present a guest recital with Kenneth Tse, saxophone; Arno Bornkamp, saxophone; and Casey Dierlam, piano, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, in Music Hall in the Arts & Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present its Choirs at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in Music Hall in the Arts & Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Appleton, Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra will host “The New York Tenors with the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Info: foxcitiespac.com or foxvalleysymphony.com. Guest conducting is Mathias Elmer. The New York Tenors features tenor Daniel Rodriguez, affectionately known as the “singing cop” who is known for his call to duty Sept. 11, 2001, in New York City. At the concert, the organization will announce its 2020-2021 season.

– In Green Bay, Brown County Civic Music Association will host Maxwell Street Klezmer Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in Ralph Holter Auditorium of Green Bay West High School. Info: bccivicmusic.org. A free pre-concert talk by band leader Lori Lippitz starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Thune Center adjacent to the auditorium. Based in Chicago, the band features big band instrumentation – clarinet, saxophone, violin, trumpet, trombone, piano, bass and percussion, rounded out by a duet of female singers. The band moves among various styles – Russian and gypsy music, folk songs, theater songs and Yiddish pop songs from the 1920s to 1950s. The performance creates a multi-dimensional picture of the lost Jewish culture of Eastern Europe, spiced with vignettes of America seen through immigrant eyes. Musical director Alex Koffman spices the band’s variety of Yiddish songs, dance and theater music with his original arrangements, inspired by his classical and jazz background.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “Vic Ferrari: Symphony on the Rocks” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present its Bands at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in Music Hall in the Arts & Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Green Bay, St. Norbert College Youth Orchestra will present its Spring Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in Cofrin Family Hall of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Providing an opportunity for highly skilled musicians aged 8-22, the program’s three ensembles are led by professional conductors, Audrey Nowak (String Orchestra), Jim Thaldorf (Philharmonia) and Youth Symphony (Mike Ross). Weekly rehearsals are held at St. Norbert College.

– In Green Bay, Allouez Village Band will present “Hooked on a Feeling … Charm and Dignity” at 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, in Meyer Theatre. Admission is free, with donations appreciated. According to a press release: Mike Ajango, director of the 80-member band, has put together a program featuring a selection of well-known classical and popular music, showcasing the musicality of the band and one of its accomplished younger members. “Musical selections throughout our 2019-2020 season are focusing on the feelings that ‘hook us’,” Ajango said. “Some are more emotional and outward. This concert will focus more on inward feeling, such as ‘charm and dignity’.” Selections “are wide-ranging, from some early classical styles through more current-day Broadway tunes. And, if you’re a fan of marches, we’ll be performing a wide selection as well.” Featured performer is clarinetist Wolfgang Vetter, a member of the Allouez Village Band since 2015 and a senior at Green Bay West High School, who plans to pursue a career as a professional musician. Vetter has performed as a part of the Milwaukee Symphony’s “Stars of Tomorrow” and in August will be moving to Germany where he will attend the University of Arts in Berlin to major in clarinet performance. Associate director Paul Oleksy will direct the two pieces during which Vetter will be featured as a soloist, “Concerto No. 3 for Clarinet and Concert Band” by Carl Stamitz and “Rondo from Concerto No. 1” by Carl Maria von Weber. Vetter has performed with many youth symphonies and bands including Green Bay Youth Symphony, Blue Lake International Youth Symphony and Symphonic Band, Interlochen World Youth Wind Symphony and the HPS Honors Band at Carnegie Hall. The band will open the concert with the rousing “March: Grandioso” by Roland Forrest Seitz followed by “Concerto No. 3” featuring Vetter as soloist. Next is “Under the Double Eagle March” by Josef Wagner. “Tribute,” based on “Quintet,” and music from the Broadway musical “Man of La Mancha,” which includes “The Impossible Dream,” also are part of first half. The second half begins with “Commemoration Overture,” followed by Vetter as soloist in “Rondo.” “Variations on Scarborough Fair” will be followed by a selection from the “William Byrd Suite” titled “The Earl of Oxford’s March.” The concert concludes by featuring the piccolos in John Philip Sousa’s dynamic “The Glory of the Yankee Navy.” “We will be featuring several sections of the band this evening,” said Ajango. “This kind of music definitely calls on a high level of musicianship from everyone. The result, when well performed, can be spectacular.”

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “An Evening with Gaelic Storm” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present its Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, in Music Hall in the Arts & Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Appleton, Trout Museum of Art will continue its 10th season of Jazz at the Trout Thursday, March 19, with Reggie and Mardra Thomas. Info: troutmuseum.org. Opening at 6:30 p.m. will be a Lawrence University jazz trio. The series is curated by pianist/composer John Harmon and hosted by Chris Kuborn of Wisconsin Public Radio.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Kathleen Madigan: 8 O’Clock Happy Hour Tour” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh Grand will host “An Evening with Gaelic Storm”at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

ETCETERA

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theatre reports its Creative Center & Gould Theater has been awarded In Business’ 2020 Commercial Design Award for Best New Development or Renovation in the Retail Category. According to a press release: The annual awards recognize the best commercial design projects built in Wisconsin. Designed by Madison-based firm Strang, Inc., the center includes 23,600 square feet of space, housing the theater, box office, storage, and rehearsal space all on one property. Before the completion of this project, the company operated without a permanent home. It rented space across Door County to maintain daily operations and develop performances for the theater’s 35,000 annual visitors. The addition of the Creative Center has allowed the company to consolidate all of its operations and have a year-round presence in Door County. Northern Sky Theater opened the new theater to the public Aug. 30, 2019, and ran its first fall production through October. “The response was beyond the expectation of the company, with performances needing to be added in order to fulfill the demand for tickets,” said Jeff Herbst, artistic director, Jeff Herbst. “The show became the best-selling, highest-grossing fall show in the company’s 28 years of doing a fall production. Similarly, the holiday production far outperformed its predecessors, more than doubling the attendance and box office take for the same number of shows.” Design officer for the project Peter Tan said, “The design expression of the project is decidedly forward-looking and modern, at the same time it has been sensitively designed to fit into its rural Door County context.” Tan, also Strang executive vice president and chief design officer, added, “Another unique characteristic of this project is the introduction of daylight into the theater through vertically proportioned 3-foot-wide by 20-foot-tall windows that mirror the vertical pines surrounding Northern Sky’s outdoor Park Theater. This is highly unusual, because lighting an indoor theater performance typically requires complete darkness. Daylight control is provided when needed, by tall, beautifully crafted shutters which can also be left open at dusk to afford patrons with a delightful outdoor-like experience of this theater nestled in the woods.” Preserving the natural surroundings of the property was an important consideration in the project’s design. The site survey identified trees of a certain size that were to be preserved, and the landscape design incorporated native plants and organic hardscaping to blend the buildings with the wooded landscape. In addition, a stone farm wall was preserved and repurposed to act as an effective border between the parking area and woods to the south of the facility. The project will be recognized April 11 along with other 2020 In Business Commercial Design Award winners at an awards ceremony in Madison.