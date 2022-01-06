GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances have diminished in Northeastern Wisconsin because schedules are usually maintained. However, almost all performances in Northeastern Wisconsin are affected by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some performances continue to be presented with limited audiences. Masks are recommended or required, depending on protocols at the facilities. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. Some productions have livestream options. Lawrence University continues to present performances, but they are closed to the public.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,757 public productions and at least 5,501 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In De Pere, The Green Room will present the local ComedyCity improvisational theater in a “Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family. Note from theater: “Masking is optional for those vaccinated against COVID-19. Please wear a mask if you are not vaccinated or determine that masking applies to your particular situation.”

– In De Pere, The Green Room will present the local ComedyCity improvisational theater in a “Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 8. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages. Note from theater: “Masking is optional for those vaccinated against COVID-19. Please wear a mask if you are not vaccinated or determine that masking applies to your particular situation.”

– In De Pere, Birder Studio will present “Seussical Jr.” starting next week in the troupe’s Broadway Theatre. Info: birderonbroadway.org. Performances are at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13-14 and 1 and 4 p.m. Jan. 15-16. Snapshot from the theater: In the show by from Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and other popular Dr. Seuss characters help tell a fantastical tale from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus. The Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Fish Creek, White Gull Inn will present its second winter folk concert of the season when it hosts Third Coast Bluegrass at 8 p.m. Jan. 12. The concert will be preceded at 6 p.m. by an optional fixed-price dinner. Info: whitegullinn.com. According to a press release: Third Coast Bluegrass is a band made up of longtime friends and musical cohorts with deep roots in the Great Lakes bluegrass scene going back to the 1970s. Members are Marc Edelstein, bass and vocals; Ken Finkel, banjo and vocals; Peter Knupfer, fiddle; Don Stiernberg, mandolin and vocals; and Jerry Wicentowski, lead vocals and guitar. The band’s repertoire spans bluegrass classics, originals and adaptations from a wide variety of songwriters. Because of the ongoing pandemic, the inn has reduced the seating, so tickets are limited. The inn is also requiring all attendees to be masked at all times other than when they are seated for dinner, if they are attending the pre-concert dinner.

– In Green Bay, The Griffon String Quartet of Door and Brown counties will present “Gather with the Griffon” at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at First Presbyterian Church. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Intended for senior members of the community, the monthly sessions are designed to engage the mind and spirit through music and conversation.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: Mark Urness recital, Jan. 8, at Memorial Chapel, Lawrence University, Appleton.