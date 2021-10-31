FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Wicked’ experience – the same but different four years later

Critic At Large

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions every Sunday during the 5:30-7 a.m. broadcast on WFRV-TV, Channel 5.

Posted: / Updated:

Two visits by “Wicked” in Appleton, four years apart. (Warren Gerds)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The hit show “Wicked” is thrilling crowds again at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

The present experience is just like the 2017 visit, but with a major difference.

Everybody has to wear a mask because of lingering concerns about COVID-19, and there is no debate.

There will be lots of masks during the run.

Somewhere around 45,000 people could see the show during its run of 24 performances – the most in the five times the national touring show has stopped at the PAC.

The scanning of tickets and the security checks cause lines to form.

The ticket part of the process is mostly non-contact.

Other safety measures are in place around the center.

Announcements remind patrons to keep their masks on at all times except when sipping a beverage.

All of the PAC staff members wear a reminder button that says, “Thank you for wearing a mask.”

At the opening performance Wednesday night, masks didn’t seem to hamper the experience.

It was business as usual at the merchandise counter in the lobby.

Folks took photos or selfies to document their experience.

Intermission, opening night. (Warren Gerds)

Inside the theater, a near full house roared excitedly for big moments.

The 2021 production of the touring “Wicked” (my review) is a virtual duplicate of the 2017 version in snap, flash and dazzle.

Goody-Goody Glinda and the dark Elphaba, the green one, are spectacularly played again.

This production is of tip-top quality, and the audience quickly discovers what has been missing in the more than 600 days since that last touring Broadway show visited Appleton.
The roar of a live throng is nothing like you can get from a screen…

And that’s why live theater lives.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sectional Volleyball highlights

Sectional Soccer: De Pere, Notre Dame punch tickets to state

Band of the Week: Freedom

Team of the Week: Appleton North

Spirit Squad of the Week: Bay Port Color Guard

WIAA Level 2 Highlights: Denmark outlasts KLC, Freedom clips Little Chute