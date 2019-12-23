Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Winter performance series and more scheduled in Fish Creek

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV)

Door Community Auditorium has started its winter series of varied events.

Here is an overview, with added information at dcauditorium.org:

Main Stage

+ The seventh annual “Play It Forward for the Holidays” will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 30. The event brings together popular local musicians in concert to benefit a local cause. This year’s event benefits the Go Bo! Foundation, a nonprofit named for Gibraltar School student Bo Johnson, who died of leukemia in 2012. The foundation raises funds for pediatric cancer research and for local families dealing with cancer in the household.

+ Internationally known innovative dance troupe Pilobolus will perform Jan. 28. Featured will be “Shadowland: The New Adventure.” Through its use of shadow theater, animation, video and movement, the sci-fi/rom-com/film noir adventure tells a love story about two people and their quest to save a magical bird. Pilobolus formed in 1971 at Dartmouth College and since has created more than 120 productions.

+ Teaming Feb. 14 are jazz/blues/roots band Davina and The Vagabonds and western swingsters Hot Club of Cowtown to present “The Finest Hour: Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Music that Ended WWII.” The concert is made up of sounds heard in dance halls and on radio stations across America, including European jazz, swing and blues.

and more. Tickets are $25 to $48.

Fireside Coffeehouse Concert Series

+ The intimate concerts for about 70 people open Jan. 18 with popular Door County-based Americana band Genevieve Heyward and The North.

+ Regional ukulele band Forté and The Pianissimos performs on Feb. 8, playing folk to reggae and adding a ukulele jam and singalong.

+ Performing Feb. 22 are identical twins born in Illinois and today working out of Brooklyn, The Brother Brothers. The two feature harmonies and Americana sounds.

+ Feb. 29 will bring is the annual poetry/music coffeehouse “Words on Fire.” The collaboration with writing and literature organization Write On, Door County has local poets read their works as local musicians accompany on stage. Producing this year’s event is Nancy Rafal, the current Door County Poet Laureate and one of the event’s co-founders.

Door County Talks

College professors and educators offer Saturday morning lectures in a collaboration of Door Community Auditorium, The Door County Civility Project, Just Door County and The League of Women Voters.

+ Jan. 18, the focus is on immigration politics with Alise Coen, Ph.D.

+ Feb. 8, the topic is the ongoing civil rights movement with Vince Lowry, Ph.D.

+ Feb. 22, women’s suffrage and gender equality are the focus of Kimberly Reilly, Ph.D.

+ Feb. 29, the topic is the American abolitionist movement with Nolan Bennett, Ph.D.