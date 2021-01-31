Green Bay musician Kevin Van Ess prior to performing in an outdoors Daddy D Productions show, summer 2020. (Warren Gerds)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – COVID-19 vaccines have arrived with a lot of promise.

The performance scene is among the businesses that are hopeful.

Thoughts are turning to “What next?”

It is pretty clear that patrons of performances are not going to rush back in droves.

That is a worry almost universally expressed by performing groups throughout Northeastern Wisconsin.

The research-minded Americans for the Arts starts its list of four barriers to reopening with the item “Customers unlikely to attend.”

Second on its list is “Government restrictions and guidelines,” which tend to be followed closely by performance groups.

Third is “Staff and board members do not feel it is yet safe.”

The last item is “Impractical to produce art product in the current environment.”

Behind the scenes, three Wisconsin performing arts centers are jointly assessing plans of action for the future – in Appleton (Fox Cities PAC), Milwaukee (Marcus Center) and Madison (Ovation).

All along during the pandemic, most professional performance theaters in Wisconsin have regularly met by Internet to share ideas (and war stories).

All envision a total return to live, in-person performances.

I have attended most of the few live, in-person shows that have been put on both outside and indoors during the pandemic, and they have been very interesting.

The performers performed like usual in front of eager audiences that were sparse or widely socially distanced.

People followed masking and other government guidelines and were enlightened and entertained, depending of if they saw a play or a music show.

It felt odd realizing that going to a performance required being a brave soul.

At each show, I wept a bit thinking about the enjoyment that the many people who would have wanted to be there were missing.

At least now there is a promise of reopening for groups that mean so much to many in our region.