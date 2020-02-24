Live Now
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: World premiere of comedy ‘Someplace Different’ set in Oshkosh

Oshkosh Community Players

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)

Oshkosh Community Players will present six performances of local writer Bradley Dokken’s world premiere comedy “Someplace Different” in The Grand Oshkosh starting this week.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-29; 2 p.m. March 1; and 7:30 p.m. March 5-7. Info: oshkoshcommunityplayers.com or thegrandoshkosh.org.

In an email, Bradley Dokken says, “It’s an original comedy written and directed by me, based on my many years of waiting tables in various capacities. I’ve waited tables in a local supper club, in a chain restaurant, in a pizza/pasta joint and I’ve done some banquet serving where I’ve done everything from being a runner to being the captain overseeing the distribution.

“‘Someplace Different’ is a day in the life of a restaurant, told through the eyes of the servers and the tables they encounter. We offer glimpses of the relationships between servers as well as the servers and their guests.

“I think it’s a relatable show even if a person has never served before because we’ve all eaten in a restaurant and most likely we’ve been these people, perhaps without realizing it. We have a table that is on their first date, a table of four friends reliving the glory days, a table where the server can’t seem to catch a break and many other relatable scenes.
“The cast has 21 actors, many of whom are either new to Oshkosh Community Players or are new to the stage itself. There are also some quite familiar faces to the Grand stage.”

Oshkosh Community Players adds that L. Douglas Bord-Pire is assisting in the directing.

This is Bradley Dokken’s second original production with the troupe, following a successful run of “One Strange Night” in 2018.

