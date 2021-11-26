Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus’ set in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Evergreen Productions of greater Green Bay will present 10 performances of “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” starting next week in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Dec. 3-4; 2 p.m. Dec. 5; 7 p.m. Dec. 10-11; 2 p.m. Dec. 12; 7 p.m. Dec. 16-18; and 2 p.m. Dec. 19. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

Masks are required indoors due to COVID-19 protocol.

The play is based on a legendary newspaper editorial. Since its publication Sept. 21, 1897, the editorial has appeared in part or whole in dozens of languages in books, movies and other editorials, and on posters and stamps.

The play Evergreen Productions is presenting was written in 1991 by Andrew J. Fenady, an actor, novelist, producer and screenwriter, with a specialty in TV westerns.

The editorial printed in the New York Sun was inspired by a simple letter from Virginia O’Hanlon: “Dear Editor, I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says if you see it in the Sun, it’s so. Please tell me the truth. Is there a Santa Claus?”

The answer written by veteran newsman Francis (Frank) Pharcellus Church appeared on the front page of the Sun.

Part of the play’s story is this: Frank Church “was the Sun’s best reporter until the death of his wife and baby. But will he be able to answer Virginia’s question and will his search for an answer help heal his soul?”

Evergreen Productions’ production includes young actors and adults. Most of the roles of children have been double cast, with many of them younger than age 12.

Directing is Tricia Adams.

In the cast are Lucas Brunette, Dawn Byrne, Jesse Cotherman, Toby Deterville, Adam Elmergreen, Abby Foster, Kayla Fuller, Astrou Gartzke, Paul Goska, Oliver Hasseler, Bob Hileman, Darby Kern, Ian Lemke, Mozelle Mandich, Mariana Mandich, Sophia Mykhaylyuk, Steve Oswald, Norm Shonkwiler, Aleda Peters, Sarah Jane Peters, Annika Pries, Jason Pries, Emma Strong, Carley Suda, Becky Wright, Owen Wright and Darcin Wright.

Stories galore surround the editorial and main characters associated with it – Frank Church’s time as a correspondent during the Civil War and its effect on him, the tracing of a hand-written copy Virginia gave to a granddaughter and the continued interest in “the most reprinted newspaper editorial in the English language.”