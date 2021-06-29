CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Calumet County Community Theatre is getting back into action in ambitious way by presenting two casts in its offering of the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

Performances are July 8-10 and 15-17 in the Engler Center for the Performing Arts in Chilton High School.

The youth cast performs at 7 p.m. July 8, 1 p.m. July 10 and 7 p.m. July 16.

The adult cast performs at 7 p.m. July 9, 7 p.m. July 15 and 1 p.m. July 17.

Info: englercenter.com.

The youth cast consists of Auggie Knaus (Charlie Brown), Cortney Piepenburg (Lucy), Emma Annis (Snoopy), Pamela Siech (Sally) Hayden Bailey (Linus), Alex Bowe (Schroeder), Ellie Fuerbringer (Peppermint Patty) and Maggie Krueger (Marcie).

The adult cast consists of Tim Marsh (Charlie Brown), Becky Marcus (Lucy), Emilee-Elizabeth Maney (Snoopy), Lindsay Rick (Sally), Kevin Plekan (Linus), Brad Leonhardt (Schroeder), Elizabeth Plotka-Heinen (Peppermint Patty) and Katelin Keck (Marcie).

Snapshot: In the revue of songs and vignettes based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang explore life’s great questions. They play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes and celebrate the joy of friendship.

The musical has been performed by hundreds of troupes since arriving in 1967.