Found tucked in a family dictionary, some recommendations for reading from a mysterious source. (Warren Gerds)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lists, lists, lists.

On Thanksgiving Day, thoughts turn to many things to be thankful for.

Lists grow like rays of light at dawn.

So many glowing, precious beams that make life better.

How about one?

Say, reading.

What a gift to humanity.

Read, and you can go any place in the world.

Explore ideas.

Learn another language.

Laugh.

Discover.

Be spurred to think.

Find remedies for what ails you.

Be inspired… moved… excited… illuminated… corrected.

This can be any time of the day or night.

It can be a book you put down years ago and have discovered again… and pick up where you left off.

It can be by cell phone or computer, teeming with a kaleidoscopic cacophony of information and ideas.

As infants, we were encouraged toward saying A-B-C… the building blocks of our reading.

Everywhere in the world, parents know the lifelong value of the precious gem.

We’re thankful for them.

And the first school teachers and their groundwork with sweet stories nudging us to discover more words.

How valuable reading is.

It simply is there.

A wonder.

Thank you for reading this.