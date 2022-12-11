GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s that time of year for Let Me Be Frank Productions’ Christmas show.

It’s the 23rd year for the big production at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay.

Putting together one show with an original story with 20 or so songs is difficult enough, but 23 shows with 460-something songs is amazing.

This year the inventive show troupe is doubling up on its Christmas story connections.

The show combined bits of The Elf on the Shelf fad with the age-old story of “The Shoemaker and the Elf” from the Brothers Grimm fairy tales.

Being Frank’s, nothing is straightforward because the quirky, comedy-driven story is a setup for the next song.

Also, the troupe finds either new songs or new takes on familiar songs to be different from the previous Christmas shows.

This production also is different than anything else around.

Highlights include singer Lisa Borley’s high-speed and high-power version of Barbra Streisand’s “Jingle Bells?”

As usual, Amy Riemer has a way of wrapping warmth into a song, such as in Reba McEntire’s “Secret of Giving.”

Young Blake Hermans, as an Elf on the Shelf, adds his unique voice in such songs as Keith Urban’s “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight.”

Troupe namesake Frank Hermans teams with his wife, Amy Riemer, in a touching duet for “Christmas Shoes.”

And onetime WFRV-TV morning anchor Paul Evansen sings “Joy to the World” with his trademark Neil Diamond voice.

“A Frank’s Christmas” has nine more performances to go to Dec. 23 at the Meyer Theatre.

There’s nothing quite like Let Me Be Frank Productions’ new stories for its very versatile band and singers.