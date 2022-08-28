GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Hamlet, a rainmaker and an organ donor have been among special visitors at our theaters this summer.

These three provided powerful moments in a wonderful season.

A few struggles with COVID-19 still were around, but summer 2022 was almost normal.

That means talent from amateur to professional gave all on stage, and here are some examples.

The fledgling Seven Ages Theatricals troupe endured crying seagulls around Sheboygan City Green when performing William Shakespeare’s demanding tragedy, “Hamlet.”

Community actor Darrick Bruns hit on all cylinders with his special visitor – the distraught and dangerous Hamlet.

For the prestigious Peninsula Players Theatre, Sean Fortunato unleashed an electrifying entrance as the title character of “The Rainmaker.”

Around that dynamic visitor, much more wove through the American classic given a new perspective while representing the age-old quest – shaping one’s own destiny.

Students from 19 high schools had their say in the fascinating myth of “Anastasia: The Musical,” with Anastasia being a special visitor from the time of the last Russian czar more than 100 years ago.

The cast was armed with top-notch costumes, staging, special effects, orchestra and guidance in a production at St. Norbert College in De Pere – the youth arm of the admired Music Theatre.

Comedic whiz Mike Eserkaln (writer/actor/director) helped light up Green Bay’s Play-by-Play Theatre outdoor production of William Shakespeare’s comical “Much Ado About Nothing,” directed by Carolyn Silverberg.

The versatile Carolyn Silverberg (scholar/director/actor) helped light up Abrams Spotlight Productions’ version of the stinging comedy “The Foreigner,” directed by Mike Eserkaln.

The organ donor mentioned above is tucked away in the mysteries of “I and You” that’s still playing at Peninsula Players Theatre in Door County.

Playwright Lauren Gunderson is extremely subtle with her special visitor.

These shows were among those creating awe, laughter or a lump in the throat on stages in Northeastern Wisconsin this summer.

In a sense, many plays were special visitors in the summer 2022 offerings.