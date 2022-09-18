“Murder for Two” has been playing to large audiences at Peninsula Players Theatre. (Len Villano)

'Murder for Two' at Peninsula Players Theatre

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The region’s famous Peninsula Players Theatre (first on the professional scene) is finishing its 2022 season with a rare show.

It’s a two-person, comical, mystery musical.

“Murder for Two” features wonderful acting.

Kirsten Salpini and David Corlew are whizzes on the piano, singing and playing characters – all at once.

Much is played out in the audience’s mind because some characters are imagined.

That includes the victim, who gets truly surprised at his surprise birthday party – a deadly gunshot.

Bang.

A policeman who happens to be nearby is mistaken as a detective, so he pretends to be the real deal as he carries out the murder scene protocol.

Quickly, he finds that everybody is a suspect.

This being a two-person production, Kirsten Salpini portrays 10 of the suspects.

Included are three chorus boys.

And a fireman who is a bit loopy.

And a ballet dancer with a French accent.

And the wife of the victim, a Southern belle.

Eventually, the wife goes crackers and cranks out a Vegas-type showbiz act.

A picture tells a thousand words, but any associated with the show don’t include the quick voice and character changes, the bright singing or the flashy piano playing.

Kirsten Salpini and David Corlew will be pouring on the heat six days a week until October 16 at the Peninsula Players south of Fish Creek.

More about the theater’s 87th season finale is in my full review.