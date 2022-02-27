NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – At her wedding reception, a bride stands with a glass of champagne in hand to spread well-wishing in front of a festive gathering. It’s a familiar scene that is played out countless times each year. This time, it’s different. It starts a play.

That play is by wizards of mirth who have a way of teasing Southern folk. For three more performances, the play “Always a Bridesmaid” is being put on in the North by six women players who put on Southern accents when needed and who put on all manner of costumes in a caper that’s akin to a TV sitcom.

Laughs tumble.

Wolf River Theatrical Troupe is presenting the Jones Hope Wooten comedy for a second time. I didn’t see the previous production but caught Saturday afternoon’s performance and can see why the community theater brought the show back with many of the same performers – for the fun of it.

Jones Hope Wooten – that’s three people: Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten – have created almost two dozen plays with similar setups: Longtime women friends get together at various stages in their life to share their rocky-road tales.

“Always a Bridesmaid” is a flashback. Before each scene, the bride (Dorea Lauer) – who is getting more and more tipsy along the way – addresses the crowd that has some of her relatives in the story. Two of her relations who are unseen in the audience are not especially friendly to one another.

The bride’s wedding is one of four such occasions in the play. All take place at a former plantation that’s been turned into a wedding venue by Sedalia Ellicott (Laura Mueller), a faux-friendly businesswoman who’s comically played.

Along the way, the premise of the weddings surfaces: Four women who had gone to their high-school senior prom without a date vowed to be bridesmaids at each other’s weddings. A kicker is they didn’t expect this to happen more than once. In the first scene, the wedding is the bride’s third. Jokes abound about the first two husbands of Monette Gentry (Stacy Mischker Boettcher) – stuff about prison and wearing women’s wear.

Monette has always needled Charlie Collins (Patty Grossman), who has arrived with a classic case of a cold. Charlie’s husband count: None.

Deedra Wingate (Steph Friebohle) is the sourpuss in the group. She’s a judge. Husband count: One, though a hint is dropped of trouble ahead.

Libby Ruth Ames (Dorie Attoe) is the peacemaker. Husband count: One and holding. Libby Ruth is related to the bride, and Monette is the godmother.

Just like in a TV sitcom, oddball situations pop up like so many Jack-in-a-boxes, along with a light dusting of sensuality.

Director Sandy Renner and her eager cast have a hoot with the setups. Their camaraderie sometimes includes feeding one another the next line.

The Southern accent and character colors especially radiate from Dorea Lauer, the radiant and genial bride, and Stacy Mischker Boettcher, the thrice-wed friend (giving her added comedic material).

Costuming plays a big role in the mirth. Sandy Renner and all her cast contribute for a bunch of visual laughs. One scene has the attire for a French-themed wedding that includes Charlie in the saucy outfit of a French maid and Monette done up in the lavish grandeur of Marie Antoinette.

The cast biographies in the printed program tell of people who like/love being around the stage, and that shows in this jolly, bubbly production – sweet comic relief.

***

Running time: Two hours, 22 minutes

Remaining performances: 7 p.m. March 10-12

Info: wrtt.org

Creative: Playwrights – Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten; director – Sandy Renner; set construction – Clint Danke; lights and sound – Chris Berberich; costumes – Dorie Attoe, Steph Friebohle, Patty Grossman, Laura Mueller, Sandy Renner

Cast:

Libby Ruth Ames – Dorie Attoe

Monette Gentry – Stacy Mischker Boettcher

Charlie Collins – Patty Grossman

Deedra Wingate – Steph Friebohle

Sedalia Ellicott – Laura Mueller

Kari Ames-Bissette – Dorea Lauer

***

NEXT: Three one-act plays (to be announced), April 20-22, 28-30.

Wolf River Theatre, 2.26.2022. (Warren Gerds)

THE VENUE: Wolf River Theatre at 304 St. John’s Place in downtown New London is home to Wolf River Theatrical Troupe performances. The building was built as a church in 1906 and most previously was used as Real Opportunities Outreach following its years as Christian Cornerstone Church. The exterior is red brick, with crosses atop the roof and on a side entryway. The rectangular auditorium seats 80 on moveable chairs. The former altar serves as the stage, with an adorned wooden beam and two columns with Corinthian capitals on each side establishing the stage front. The beam holds theatrical lighting fixtures. High above on the walls, wooden shutters cover window spaces. The performance space is unique among theaters in the region. It is especially deep. The stage is about 30 feet wide and at least 35 feet deep. To the left of the stage is the entrance to rest rooms. In the back of the house is the box office and a small area for concessions and displays, including a newspaper clipping from 1980 when the building was an Episcopal church.