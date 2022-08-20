TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The story from a sole figure on stage starts, “Once upon a time, there was a girl who looked remarkably like me.”

June Muldoon’s sun dress has the look of the 1880s, the time in the play “Anatomy of Gray.”

June, age 15, thinks her tiny hometown is boring. It’s Gray, Indiana, in the middle of farmland and robust belief in the Bible. The town, fictional, is in the south of the state, hinted, because of the accent the actors supply.

June’s story slides into gear with the death of her father, felled in a field in the midst of overwork.

Not wanting to see anyone die again, June writes a letter to God asking for a doctor for the town.

Soon, a tornado appears. Caught in the swirl is a man.

Sailing in a balloon, the man has been swept out of the basket and has fallen – one shoe sucked off.

June has been lifted into the air.

The two land in water.

Townfolk pull them to shore. The man comes to. June does not.

Immediately, the man breathes into June the breath of life.

Soon, people learn the man’s last name is Gray.

And he is a doctor.

There’s a sense of pleasure Jim Leonard Jr. must have had in writing his folktale/play. That’s infectious in the care with which director Michael Sheeks and his nimble cast take with this subtle gem. Side note: Performances of this production were put off a week due to COVID-19 in the company.

Each player has a character with abundant interesting points to work with. Most of the players have ample stage experience, adding to consistency.

Gavin J. Annette is especially keen in his flexible way with Galen Gray, the fallen-from-the-sky doctor with the coincidental name. And Gavin J. Annette is surrounded by other sensitive acting. In one scene, Gray is seen at a gravestone with a Star of David on it, and he is praying in Hebrew. He’s Jewish. All around in the story are Christians, including the earnest pastor (Phillip Jindra). Also, June (Em Schaller) has a way of asking Gray one conundrum question after another. And June’s mother Rebekah, (Carrie Todd Counihan), asks Gray’s assistance with terminating her pregnancy, now that widowhood has brought the wolf to the door.

Carrie Todd Counihan (left) and Em Schaller portray a mother and daughter in the late 19th century in a scene from The Forst Inn Arts Collective production of “Anatomy of Gray.” (Tessa Komorowski Jindra)

“Anatomy of Gray” is yesterday and today at the same time with a lode of fascinating points.

+ Treatments common today, are new to the townfolk. The characters take joy – usually comical – in discovering the names of their maladies.

+ In his doctoring, Gray can handle much, but he has a weak point. The sight of blood causes him to faint.

+ Gray also is handcuffed by beliefs. A mysterious disease is spreading through the townfolk. After the first death, he asks to do an autopsy but is not allowed. What’s more, he is blamed for this deadly disease for having touched those ailing and/or now dead.

+ Kidney stones are a source of comedy and drama and storytelling. The Pastor is hidebound to the Bible and rejects treatment for his excruciating pain until Gray talks him into a session that ends up with both men with their drawers down and the Pastor propped upside down. Later, there’s drama that ends with June taking over surgery from the faintable Gray.

+ Romance dances through, too. Gray has his admirers, June has hers, and there are other references of warmth in the townfolk.

+ The topic of abortion – today’s hot potato – surfaces as something from history. In “Anatomy of Gray,” the topic keeps on giving in surprising ways. Playwright Jim Leonard Jr. doesn’t climb on a stump; he’s just telling a story with clever twists.

On opening night Thursday, director Michael Sheeks told the audience “Anatomy of Gray” is his favorite play (out of a lot he has directed). At the end came a kind of agreement – a standing ovation.

