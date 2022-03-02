APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A national anthem was performed to open a concert Monday night – not “The Star-Spangled Banner” but the Ukraine anthem.

“We stand with the brave people of Ukraine,” Kevin Sütterlin said as part of his introduction.

Pinned to his chest was a looped blue-and-yellow ribbon – the colors of the Ukraine flag.

All the musicians of the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra wore such ribbons.

They would play in The Core, normally a place of worship, as part of the orchestra’s “On the Town Series” that spreads its music into the community. The concert was titled “Community Concert.”

Attending was an in-person audience along with – in a first for the orchestra – a livestream audience at home or wherever listeners chose. My account is from watching on my home office computer.

Kevin Sütterlin added that the Ukraine people are caught in “a brutal, unprovoked war.”

He then quoted Leonard Bernstein on war: “This will be our reply to violence: to make music more intensely, more beautifully, more devotedly than ever before.”

With that kind of inspiration, that essentially was how the concert came off. From beginning to end, the fine musicianship impressed.

The program consisted of the trademark of Kevin Sütterlin as music director and conductor of Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra – search nooks and crannies to find overlooked or neglected works while recognizing the well-known, too.

The livestreamed production provided up-close looks at him and the musicians. Presented by Champion Video of Greenville, solid sound blended with multi-camera views that often were choreographed other than being static. Views normally not seen at an in-person concert added flair. Of note were face-on views of musicians and Kevin Sütterlin.

The conductor’s countenance registered his joy, enthusiasm and energy. This was a new view of him, shared.

Step back a bit: This music takes much work – the study, the practice, the research, the practice, time and more time, the practice. The camera views showed Kevin Sütterlin enjoying leading the wonderful sounds coming from musicians who are committed to this music. Clearly enjoying. “Work becomes not work,” my notes say.

The program was exploratory for listeners.

Gentility and refinement flowed from a symphony by Joseph Bologne, who composed long ago in France and has been overlooked or “excluded,” Kevin Sütterlin said, because of being Black.

Jaunty sounds leapt from a work by Jennifer Higdon, a lively personality who has appeared in the Green Bay area introducing other works. (For fun, she has had her computer count the notes she writes in her works – 50,000 in one case).

From the orchestra, Cody Hunter and his bassoon played a smoothly presented starring role in playful and sometimes haunting ways. Heitor Villa Lobos challenged himself – agreeably for the audience – in creating a flow using seven notes from the white keys of the piano that spell out his name, Kevin Sütterlin said.

For the finale, the orchestra stepped into the landscape of Ludwig van Beethoven – which seems to encompass the Grand Canyon, Mount Everest and your pick of an ocean – to start a cycle it will pursue. Kevin Sütterlin said the cycle was to have started with Beethoven’s first symphony two years ago, but COVID-19 got in the way.

The pandemic has been bad news – large-scale sickness and death with aggravating disruptions of daily life. But without it, there wouldn’t have been Monday’s concert that allowed an opportunity for the orchestra to be seen performing live in a way it had not been seen before. Plus inspired and making statements.

***

Program “Community Concert”

Location: The Core, Appleton

Conductor: Kevin F.E. Sütterlin

+ “Symphony in D Major” – Joseph Bologne

+ “To the Point” – Jennifer Higdon

+ “Ciranda das sete notas” for bassoon and string orchestra – Heitor Villa Lobos

Cody Hunter, bassoon

+ “Symphony No. 1” – Ludwig van Beethoven

***

NEXT: March 12, in Thrivent Financial Hall of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.