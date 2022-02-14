GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The most popular song for couples dancing was “Over the Rainbow.”

Almost immediately, director Mike Ajango called the event “the first annual.”

The place was almost full.

The atmosphere felt like a celebration – a light at the other end of the tunnel of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These are thoughts on a concert/social/dance in ballroom with big band music played by a hefty band that featured a swell vocalist.

For the first time in its 40 years, the big band section of AVB Community Band – formerly Allouez Village Band – performed Sunday afternoon in historic Riverside Ballroom.

Folks were seated at circular tables, except for a large space in front of the stage. That was for dancing by couples, and dance they did. “Over the Rainbow” inspired more than 25 couples to slow dance there, or along side spaces. “Stormy Weather” was another popular tune for hug-dancing. There were a few fireballs in the crowd to took on the big-time sparks of such tunes as “Jumpin’ at the Woodside” and “Big Noise from Winnetka.”

Early in the “Big Band Bash.” (Warren Gerds)

The 20-member band was on its toes, too. Big crowd, people loving the sound and reacting to beloved material – the players were on.

There was a drawback at the start of the event. Friends who gathered and were happy to be together conversed through Mike Ajango’s attempts to be heard introducing tunes and telling bits of history about them – the stuff of a formal concert, which this was not. This was casual.

A big part of the success in the music was the singing of April Strom-Johnson. She sang in 11 of the songs, ranging from the tenderness of “My Funny Valentine” to the roaring “Respect” – make that “R-E-S-P-E-C-T!” Her voice is smooth and sweet on one end and spirited and saucy on the other. Wonderfully versatile.

April Strom-Johnson and Mike Ajango danced a lick or two in “Alright, Okay, You Win,” and Mike Ajango joined in singing the song’s give-and-take lyrics.

Riverside Ballroom was a happy place Sunday afternoon.

***

Program

*-featuring vocal by April Strom-Johnson; **-plus Mike Ajango

Part I

+ Band theme

+ “L-O-V-E”* – Bert Kaempfert and Milt Gambler, arranged by Myles Collins

+ “My Funny Valentine”* – Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers, arranged by Jerry Nowak

+ “In a Mellow Tone”* – Duke Ellington, arranged by Mark Taylor

+ “A Salute to Glenn Miller II: In the Mood, Chattanooga Choo Choo, American Patrol” – arranged by Jeff Hest

+ “Black Coffee”* – Sonny Burke and Paul Francis Webster

+ “Jumpin at the Woodside” – Count Basie, arranged by Rich DeRosa

+ “Orange Colored Sky”* – Milton DeLugg and Willie Stein, arranged by Roger Holmes

+ “When You’re Smiling” – Larry Shay, Joe Goodwin and Mark Fisher, arranged by Tom Kubis

+ “Mack the Knife”* – Kurt Weill and Marc Blitzstein, arranged by Dave Wolpe

Part II

+ “As Long as I’m Singing”* – Bobby Darin, arranged by Jerry Nowak

+ “Alright, Okay, You Win”** – Sid Wyche and Mayme Watts, arranged by Sammy Nestico

+ “Cotton Tail” – Duke Ellington, arranged by Mark Taylor

+ “Over the Rainbow”* – E.Y. Harburg and Harold Arlen, arranged by Dave Wolpe

+ “Big Noise from Winnetka” – Gil Rodin, Bob Crosby, Bobby Haggart and Ray Bauduc, arranged by Paul Lavender

+ “It Don’t Mean a Thing”* – Duke Ellington and Irving Mills, arranged by Victor Lopez

+ “Stormy Weather”* – Ted Koehler and Harold Arlen, arranged by Jerry Nowak

+ “Bye Bye Love” – Felice Bryant and Boudleaux Bryant, arranged by John Wasson

+ “Respect” – Otis Redding, arranged by Roger Holmes.

***

Band members

Director: Mike Ajango

Alto saxophone: Kellie Beno, Cindy Swain

Tenor saxophone: Gary Hassel, Steve Waugus

Baritone saxophone: Chuck Larsheid

Trombone: Jerry Chenot, Dick Nocenti, Ken Petersen, Joe Wingerter

Trumpet: Tim Bader, Gene Burmeister, Mike Cegelski, Chris Forbes, Brent Hussin

Piano: Paul Oleksy

Guitar: Russ Nau

Bass guitar: Josh Patchak

Percussion: Thomas Killian, Jerry Kruse, Glenn Niessner

Vocalist: April Strom-Johnson

***

NEXT: “Highlights and Lowlands,” March 21, at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.

THE VENUE: The spacious Riverside Ballroom Crystal Ballroom is the heart of the 1936 Art Moderne building on Green Bay’s east side. Performances are on a raised stage on which rock ‘n’ roll legends Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper performed a famed concert Feb. 1, 1959, the night before they died in an airplane crash in Iowa. In the lobby is a special display, a living remembrance, of color photographs from that night at the Riverside along with Holly memorabilia that captures the era. Much was donated by Gregory J. Kochiss. Seating is at round tables on the ballroom floor. The ballroom features high, sweeping, laminated wood beams with streamlined, curved decoration at the base of each beam. Hanging from the ceiling are Czechoslovakian crystal chandeliers. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places. Imagine the Green Bay Packers holding practice inside the ballroom. That happened a few times, according to a Packers Heritage Trail plaque outside. Nearby flows the East River, thus the Riverside Ballroom. The Riverside has been the “home court” for Daddy D Productions in recent years.