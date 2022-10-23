WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin is home to countless birds – and to something famous that’s all about our fine feathered friends.

This is the season for the big “Birds in Art” exhibition in Wausau.

Each year, artist from around the world let their imaginations fly.

Viewing “Birds in Art” is an experience in pleasure.

Admission to Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum is free. Info: lywam.org.

Also, you can take photographs.

Right there in front of you are creations from across the United States – and Australia, Belgium, Canada, England, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Scotland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Wisconsin is represented by 11 artists among the 118 artists overall.

Of the field, 95 were selected by the jury in addition to 23 who were named Master Artists during previous “Birds in Art” exhibitions.

Wood master Gary Eigenberger of Green Bay again is among the artists, this time with a handsome whippoorwill.

Fine, fine work can be admired up close, with the museum even supplying magnifying glasses.

The artists tell stories in different ways, like American artist Gary Staab saying sorry to the extinct Dodo in a lasting bronze sculpture titled “The Last Stand.”

Nearby is an oil painting by Australian artist Tony Pridham, with “Amazonia” showing a green-crowned brilliant gleaming at a distance but telling a different story up close: In the bird’s eye is the image of Amazon jungle destruction in Ecuador.

Birds can apply any way in the exhibition, including as decoration for a motel in American artist David Milton’s “Blue Swallow Motel.”

I like American artist Kimberly Beck’s “The Skeptics” because the six chickens in it remind me of the comical song, “Pick a Little, Talk a Little” in the popular musical “The Music Man.”

“Birds in Art” continues to Nov. 27 before moving on to displays at Newington Cropsey Foundation in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York; Muscatine Art Center in Muscatine, Iowa; and Hansen Museum in Logan, Kansas.

At Wausau’s Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum there is still plenty of time to be astounded, as with American artist Corinne McAuley’s “Mallard Duck,” created with 23,000 glass beads.