GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Daddy D Productions was in prime form Wednesday night in the midst of a string of performances of its 2022 edition of “Daddy D Christmas.”

It was the first of six performances in the Green Bay show troupe’s “home,” Riverside Ballroom.

“Prime” – as in exceptionally clever lyric adaptations. One features troupe leader Darren Johnson reciting “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” in a “countrified” voice and violinist Alicia Michelle blazing away on “Turkey in the Straw.” The combination is so amazing that Wednesday’s whoop-dee-do got one of the biggest roars of approval for the troupe. Ever.

“Prime” – as in the unvarnished musicality of the four singers. In the troupe’s traditional military salute, Darren Johnson, Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder and Michael Blair sang two songs to America in pure a cappella blending.

“Prime” – as in the beauty of Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder in “Breath of Heaven,” of Michael Blair in “O Holy Night” and of pianist Nate Kinzel and violinist Alicia Michelle combining in “O Come, O Come Emanuel.”

“Prime” – as in Shelly Johnson kicking into overdrive in “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

“Prime” – as in Darren Johnson limber of body in dance and of mind with multiple clever takes on lyrics.

“Prime” – as in a Darren Johnson-inspired appreciation of beloved St. Norbert College music man Dudley Birder, who died Nov. 26, followed by an a cappella rendition of one of Dudley Birder’s favorite Christmas songs. Darren Johnson and his wife, Shelly Lahti Johnson, were products of the Dudley Birder’s Swinging Knights show troupe.

“Prime” – as in much more – the flexibility of the band, Kevin Van Ess picking up any number of wind instruments and adding flavors, the attention to the reverence of Christmas, improvised lines of Darren Johnson that humorously caught the band off guard and a comic scene done twice with the same words teasing men first and then women.

***

Running time: Two hours, 5 minutes

Remaining performances: Info: daddydproductions.org. Dec. 15, 16, 17, plus matinees Dec. 15 and 17: Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay. Dec. 20-21: The Automobile Gallery, Green Bay. Dec. 22: St. Mark Ministries, De Pere.

Company: Michael Blair (vocals), Dan Collins (sound and lights), Darren Johnson (vocals and leader), Shelly Johnson (vocals), Nate Kinzel (keyboard), Alicia Michelle (violin), Tony Pesavento (Bass), Steve Seitz (drums), Ryan Sette (guitar), Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder (vocals), Kevin Van Ess (clarinet, saxophones and trumpet)

***

Program selections

Part I

+ “Wizards in Winter” (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) – Band

+ “Christmas in the Air” – Darren Johnson, all

+ “Messiah” – Shelly Johnson, all

+ “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” – Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

+ Comedy bit – letters to the singers

+ “Mary Did You Know” – Darren Johnson

+ “Merry Christmas Darling” – Shelly Johnson; Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Michael Blair

+ Comedy bit – Darren Johnson and Shelly Johnson in blaze orange as deer hunters

+ “The Christmas Song” sung to all youse guys deer huntin’ – Darren Johnson, Shelly Johnson

+ “O Holy Night” – Michael Blair

+ Darren Johnson story of his and Shelly Johnson’s connection to Dudley Birder, followed by a song from a Dudley Birder-led Madrigal Dinner

+ “Carol of the Bells” – All

+ “Baby Please Come Home” – Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

+ “O Come, O Come Emanuel” instrumental – Alicia Michelle, violin; Nate Kinzel, keyboard

+ Reading/music selection of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” – Darren Johnson with Alicia Michelle, violin, in “Turkey in the Straw”

Part II

+ “In the Mood” and “Holly Jolly Christmas” – instrumental – Kevin Van Ess, saxophone, trumpet, clarinet

+ “Silent Night” – All, including audience

+ Jazzy “Jingle Bells” – Darren Johnson

+ Darren Johnson – Acts of kindness story

+ “Christmas Shoes” – Michael Blair; Shelly Johnson

+ Comedy bit-plus “It’s the Most Wonderful (Kohls Cashiest) Time of the Year” – Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

+ “Mary Christmas Baby” to the tune of The Four Seasons’ “Sherry” – Michael Blair, all

+ “Breath of Heaven” – Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

+ “All I Want for Christmas Is You” – Shelly Johnson

“+ Comedy bit-plus “It’s the Most Wonderful (Beer Drinking) Time of the Year” – Darren Johnson, Michael Blair

+ “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” – Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, with Ryan Sette, guitar

+ “Sarajevo” – Band

+ Military salute: “Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor”/“America” (My country, ’tis of thee) – All, in a cappella

+ “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” – All

***

NEXT: “Daddy D’s (Small Group) New Year’s Eve,” Dec. 31, Rock Garden.

THE VENUE: The spacious Riverside Ballroom Crystal Ballroom is the heart of the 1936 Art Moderne building on Green Bay’s east side. Performances are on a raised stage on which rock ‘n’ roll legends Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper performed a famed concert Feb. 1, 1959, the night before they died in an airplane crash in Iowa. In the lobby is a special display, a living remembrance, of color photographs from that night at the Riverside along with Holly memorabilia that captures the era. Much was donated by Gregory J. Kochiss. Seating is at round tables on the ballroom floor. The ballroom features high, sweeping, laminated wood beams with streamlined, curved decoration at the base of each beam. Hanging from the ceiling are Czechoslovakian crystal chandeliers. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places. Imagine the Green Bay Packers holding practice inside the ballroom. That happened a few times, according to a Packers Heritage Trail plaque outside. Nearby flows the East River, thus the Riverside Ballroom. The Riverside has been the “home court” for Daddy D Productions in recent years.