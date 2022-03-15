GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Nobody expected the COVID-19 pandemic to last as long as it has. Or performance schedules to go topsy turvy again and again.

Likewise, not many concertgoers expected what would come of the Dallas String Quartet that performed as a replacement act Monday night in Cofrin Family Hall of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts.

The group was a late booking by Brown County Civic Music Association, replacing “The Pirates of Penzance” by a New York company due to illness.

Dallas String Quartet does not live up to its name. It is six-member group with nobody originally from Dallas. And then there is its interpretation of “string quartet,” a super-finesse style of performing classical music without amplification. Dallas String Quartet is wired galore.

Skipping to the end of the concert: Dallas String Quartet earned a standing ovation from an audience pumped up by being taken on exciting paths in music, with a bit of heart tugging along the way.

I confess to having struggled with accepting this group. Civic Music normally deals in tradition. Cofrin Family Hall is built to showcase sound au naturel, without amplification. String quartet music emphasizes tight interplay of sounds from an elevated and intricate tapestry of composition. That sounds stuffy, but it is what it is.

Dallas String Quartet is what it is, too. It’s a group with a gimmick that became more and more catchy as the concert continued.

In its full-on dive into the rock music realm in the second half, it unleashed flashes of brilliance: Violinist Melissa Priller in star radiance in look and delivery, her byplay with violinist Valory Hight in a speedball duet and leader Ion Zanca pouring out the power of a headlong rock guitar solo, only on viola. Ion Zanca’s exploring of Stevie Wonder’s “I Wish” led into muscular solos by guitarist Joel White, bassist Young Heo and drummer Efren Guzman, who was all-in in powering his way around his drum set.

In the first half, Dallas String Quartet was akin to a cover band. Early on, its material included “Englishman in New York” by Sting, “Viva la Vida” by Coldplay, “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen and “Wildest Dreams” by Taylor Swift – primarily featuring the amplified violin-violin-viola combination.

And then came a big turn as Ion Zanca infused personality. “Better Days” came with him speaking of hope in the wake of the pandemic and, now, a war. “Drops of Jewels,” inspired by his son, followed with aura of playfulness. Ion Zanca spoke of being impressed by the “incredible” Weidner hall and told of being from Romania and thinking of the performing artists now hard pressed in neighboring Ukraine. He spoke of a train scene from the movie “Schindler’s List” and how he had seen a current version of that in TV news from Ukraine. “We need to be careful not to let that happen again,” he said. The group performed the theme from “Schindler’s List,” pouring soul into the music to the point that Valory Hight seemed to make her violin cry.

To set up the second half, Melissa Priller invited a kind of audience participation – choosing a piece to play after intermission by vote on Instagram along with maybe adding a colorful comment. This was something from the Melissa Priller-Valory Hight youthful wheelhouse.

The second half included fog and light effects, violins imbedded with lights, costuming flourishes and rock concert energy. By the way, all this was uncharacteristic of a concert for Brown County Civic Music Association.

Selections included a medley from “The Phantom of the Opera,” a touch of a classic in a pop anthem in “I Will Survive Paganini” and excursions from the arena power-rock realm.

The audience choice: Bon Jovi’s “Living on a Prayer,” delivered with flair on the heels of an Instagramed tease from an audience member who played on the group’s home base city: The Dallas Cowboys are living on a prayer.

Ion Zanca took the floor to talk about his journey and more. He came to America 20 years ago on a scholarship to LSU. Others in the group came to America, too – bassist Young Heo from South Korea, drummer Efren Guzman from Mexico. Ion Zanca spoke of learning the “scholarship” was other than he expected and having to rely on faith and friends for him to stay in a country his mother placed on a pedestal. He performed “Amazing Grace” in a transporting way.

The show ended with another interesting touch – audience participation. It was in Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.” I had seen the song end another show recently, and both times the effect was infectious. The audience can jump in in a few places and join in a celebration that’s so good, so good, so good.

***

NEXT (for Brown County Civic Music Association): Alliance Brass, April 9, at Cup O Joy.

THE VENUE: Cofrin Family Hall is one of three performance spaces within the Edward W. Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. At its maximum capacity setup, the hall seats 2,021 over its three levels of maple-and-burgundy seats. Opened Jan. 15, 1993, the hall was built to adapt to the needs of orchestra concerts, operas, musicals, plays and organ, band and choral concerts. For acoustical properties, wood is emphasized on the seats, mezzanine and balcony surfaces and walls near the stage. Many surfaces are curved to help shape the sound. Wood is featured for an aesthetic reason, too – a “from here” aura of woodsy Northeastern Wisconsin.

THE PEOPLE: The name Cofrin relates in great degree to A.E. Cofrin, founder of Fort Howard Paper Co., and his son, Dr. David A. Cofrin, who was instrumental in building the Weidner Center through multi-million-dollar donations. A friendship developed between David A. Cofrin (1921-2009) and Edward W. Weidner (1921-2007), the beloved founding chancellor of UWGB. Weidner spoke slowly and carried a big idea. Weidner arrived when there were no buildings on the present-day campus on rolling hills near the shore of Green Bay. His interests ranged from academia to birding to sports. He loved building projects. It was in his blood. He guided the building of the Weidner Center, so named from early on in construction. Weidner admitted his eyes welled once when driving to a performance and seeing a green sign along the highway: WEIDNER CENTER.