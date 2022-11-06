GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We still have holidays ahead of us this year, but some of our performance groups are eager to start 2023.

It’s like tick, tick… boom – something exciting about to happen.

We’re getting signs that people are hungry again for live shows.

Just this weekend, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre sold out its four-performance run of the musical “Grease.”

Not long ago, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into the planning by folks who bring us live performances.

Many times, they saw their hopes dashed by cancellations and postponements.

Their confidence is returning, and some groups like Abrams Spotlight Productions are especially early in telling us interesting things ahead in 2023.

That troupe, for instance, will offer its first original play by a local writer. Mike Eserkaln of ComedyCity devised a tease of soap operas, calling it “Lustful Youth.”

Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center recently announced its year that blends touring and local acts.

A bit of rock ‘n’ roll fame is first up on the touring show schedule: “One Night in Memphis: Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash.”

The show troupe Daddy D Productions – which travels early in the year and is based in Green Bay – has its local shows set for 2023 at the Riverside Ballroom.

Shows include a celebration of one famous night in Green Bay with the songs of the legendary Buddy Holly.

The ambitious Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills plans a whopping 11 theatrical productions, among other ventures.

One surprise is the heady explorations of Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” as a pub show.

The Fox Valley’s Attic Chamber theater will continue its engaging ways in 2023.

Something new to the region in its schedule is “The Revolutionists” by star playwright Lauren Gunderson.

Months ago, Green Bay’s Play-by-Play Theatre let it be known it will have another “Shakespeare in the Park” next summer.

It will be “Macbeth,” with “double, double toil and trouble” and so much more.

There will loads to find out about 2023 in my columns as our region’s performing groups recover and add much to living here.