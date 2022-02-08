Warren Gerds: Review: ‘February Fest’ No. 1 unique

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The space, the place, the day, the time and birds came into play Sunday for a concert experience unlike any other.

The musicians knew about the atmosphere, but they were unaware of the show behind them and environmental circumstances that have arisen.

The concert was the first in the “February Fest: A Chamber Music Series” of Peninsula Music Festival.

The organization’s COVID-19 protocol for the season includes masks and proof of vaccination for audience members. The musicians wore masks, too.

Performing were violinist Thomas Kluge and pianist Christi Zuniga of the Festival Orchestra, which performs nine concerts in August. The rest of the year, Thomas Kluge and Christi Zuniga perform with the Omaha Symphony Orchestra.

Concert display and program. (Warren Gerds)

The “February Fest” is a relatively new series that keeps alive the name – and a consciousness – of Peninsula Music Festival in its off season.

Sunday’s expertly performed program consisted of two works from 1781 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – whew, did he write fast – that were largely nimble and sometimes frilly along with an 1878 César Franck work vested in emotion.

In his introduction, Thomas Kluge likened the latter piece to a four-act opera that included darkness and drama, though with a happy ending.

He said the opera bit was his take, adding that the work’s interpretation is “up to the listener to make whatever the listener wants” – which works for me.

The afternoon’s music was engaging and cleanly played from the finesse in lightness to the gusto in bursts of power. Adding volumes was the place and a unique circumstance.

First, the composers never had a performance space like the Kress Pavilion and Library. The performance room on the second level consists of large glass panes in front of and to the sides of the audience. During the day, there is a vista – the bay of Green Bay and the harbor of Egg Harbor to the right and hills and trees and residences to the back and left. It’s a classy place for classical music.

Sunday, the performance experience was especially heightened, and I had a bird’s eye view of some of it.

The concert started at 2 p.m. The day was gray. Soon, fine flakes of snow began to fall. It so happened Christi Zuniga was playing light Mozart notes, so the music seemed coordinated with a dusty kind of snowfall. That effect soon ended and another show took place while large snowflakes reigned.

Two large windows flank a massive fireplace on the south end of the performance space that the audience faces. Prominent features are trees with whiteish bark. Sunday, a phalanx of birds swooped and swirled in the area for a time, then landed in the trees. And stayed. It was as if 40 or 50 or so birds stopped to listen, as if they were an added audience to the concert. The birds just sat as Thomas Kluge and Christi Zuniga glided through pleasurable sequence. ’Twas a kindly day, the aura said.

I have searched the Internet and have not surely identified the birds. They are gray with a bar of feathers on their wing. They are almost the size of a robin though flock more than robins.

Questions popped: What the heck are so many birds doing in ice-cold Wisconsin in February? On what do they survive?

Suddenly, it seemed, 3 p.m. was dinner time for this swarm. After a lot of time of resting or swooping around seemingly willy-nilly, suddenly the flock was pecking at berries in trees in what essentially is the front yard of the Kress Pavilion. On the Internet, the 6-or-so-foot-tall trees seem to match a kind of Winterberry with many, many bright berries. As some birds pecked madly above to eat or loosen berries, others picked up what fell into the snow.

Kress Pavilion yard with a sculpture and one of the berry trees. (Warren Gerds)

The Kress Pavilion opened in 2018, and the trees were planted as part of the landscaping (in a larger environmental plan). That led to another question: Did the winter fruit-bearing trees lead to more gray birds about the size of robins to winter in Egg Harbor? Was this an unintended or intended consequence?

All the while this was happening – unbeknown to the musicians and to much of the audience – a lovely classical music concert took place.

You can listen to recorded music that was performed Sunday afternoon, but you can never see the vistas and nature’s show that went along with that music. This was a live, in-person performance unique to space, place, time, weather, wildlife and environment – with the listening amenable from the get-go.

***

Program

+ “Violin Sonata No. 27 in G Major, K. 379” – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Adagio-Allegro

Theme: Andantino cantabile

Variation 1

Variation 2

Variation 3

Variation 4

Variation 5

Variation 6 – Allegretto

+ “Violin Sonata No. 25 in F Major, K. 379” – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Allegro

Tema con varizioni

Tempo di menuetto

+ Violin Sonata in A Major” César Franck

Allegro ben moderato

Allegro

Recitative-Fantasia: Ben moderato

Allegrett poco mosso

***

REST OF SERIES: Feb. 13 with Terry Everson (trumpet), Peter Everson (trumpet) and Colin Welford (piano). Feb. 20 with Jonathan Bass (piano). Info: musicfestival.com.

THE VENUE: Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion and Egg Harbor Library is located at 7845 Church St. in Egg Harbor. Open in 2018, the building is designed for multiple purposes. A performance space is on the second level. Rectangular and open, the room features a high, pointed ceiling with wood beams lining the sides and triangulating the roof. The floor is hardwood of various lengths and widths of approximately nine inches. On the south side is a wall-like structure of limestone with a gas fireplace at the bottom. The rest of the room on three sides is windows. Step outside on the veranda, and the view to the east is the Pam Egan Performing Arts Center (an amphitheater) and the view to the west is Egg Harbor below and the bay of Green Bay to the horizon (quite a vista). The acoustics suit the sounds of non-amplified “au naturale” music. Of note, sculpture is an emphasis on the grounds of the pavilion and amphitheater.