DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An aging woman reveals to her adult great granddaughter a secret she has held for life.

Thus starts “Fly Babies,” a play about women pilots that takes the audience to when “attitudes were different, and it wasn’t always for the good.”

It’s 1943. The place is a base in Texas where the first women are being trained to fly military aircraft as part of the American war effort.

The story is real. One of the characters is historic.

What playwright Rusty Harding creates is an experience dense with meaning and history layered with social complexities. The play doesn’t hold back in using words that are no longer acceptable in regard to race.

In this giant flashback, one of the bits of theatricality is the character of the great granddaughter becomes her great grandmother.

Thursday night’s audience was so engaged that cheers rose at the end despite not everything being smoothly delivered.

The robust response likely was for the commitment of Evergreen Productions to the production in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College.

Director Melisa Quaintance, her creative corps and cast – including first-timers – throw themselves into this reliving of mostly overlooked history. A backstory is it took the better part of seven decades for the Women’s Airforce Service Pilots – WASP – to gain official recognition and honor.

Some of what is depicted hurts – how society of the time was limited… and what can happen to a hero in war.

What takes place turns around the great grandmother/great granddaughter – Dotty.

She (Sanibel Harper) arrives at the base to meet up with her new compatriots. Dotty has been a crop-duster pilot. The earthy Pauline (Mary Kay Vande Logt) was a barnstorming daredevil pilot. Pampered rich girl Peggy (Lexi Corrigan) flies a Piper Cub her “Daddy” gave her. From China and war experience comes Hazel (KoBao Kong). Their leader is Jackie Cochran (Mary Spencer), the true-life famed record-breaker whose idea of women military pilots is being empowered and thrust on unwilling souls.

Racial inequities are underscored by the presence of Mazy (Addisen Groehler), a skilled pilot accepted in France, where she trained, but relegated to janitorial tasks in America because she is Black and a woman. Dotty’s friendship with Mazy leads to daring acts.

Rusty Harding’s script adds tasty morsels. One: Peggy’s father is friends with George Putnam, husband of legendary Amelia Earhart.

Sounds factor into the aura of the play. Woven in are big band hits of the time, played in recordings or sung by a character. Sounds of propeller planes continually seem to fly over, giving the sense the audience is on an airbase.

Two men shape the women’s lives very much. One is Sgt. Lewis (Nick Kramer), the women’s main man in their everyday life who is comically called their concierge. The other is Capt. Whitaker (Bob Pekol), their no-nonsense trainer with a huge chip on his soldier.

Sgt. Lewis is aptly named for this production. Nick Kramer plays the character with the energy level and mischievousness of comedian Jerry Lewis. It’s a remarkable coincidence.

Having shot down six Japanese planes at Guadacanal, Capt. Whitaker is a hero on the surface but deformed by burns to his face and war-harm to his psyche. Bob Pekol triggers his character’s meanness.

This is a dynamic landscape for Sanibel Harper, Mary Kay Vande Logt, Lexi Corrigan, KoBao Kong and Addisen Groehler to excellently develop their characters into. They form a team as characters and players. Genuine heart tugging and heavy lifting surface along the way.

Sanibel Harper is the go-to character/player because the story is Dotty’s, and much of the strength of the production turns around her.

Plays can take us anywhere. “Fly Babies” revisits the time of the Greatest Generation and shows its greatness without hiding the ugliness in war and social norms… and tells a story with heart. It’s a solid, proud play and production.

***

Running time: Two hours, 32 minutes

Remaining performances: 7 p.m. Feb. 24-26; 2 p.m. Feb. 27

Info: snc.edu/tickets

Note: Masks are required of audience members to do COVID-19 concerns.

Added feature: The Feb. 27 performance includes a pre-performance panel discussion starting at 1:15 p.m. Panelists are Holly Hoppe, Air Force – Vietnam veteran from Green Bay; one of the first security police at the Pentagon debriefing prisoners of wars upon their release from Hanoi; Loraine Prue, Army medic – Vietnam veteran from Coleman; enlisted in 1958, served in Okinawa; Carol Johnson, Navy; Gulf War, Winneconne native, commander American Legion Post 539; and Laura Colbert, Army National Guard from 2001-2009 as a Military Police officer.

Creative: Playwright – Rusty Harding; director – Melisa Quaintance; assistant director – Jenny Harper; stage manager – David Harper; assistant stage manager – Hannah Nelsen; costume designer – Kimberly King; costume assistants – Sandra King, Jodi Kolarik; hair and make-up designer – Jackie Ploor; prop designer – Melisa Quaintance; lighting designer – Jack Rhyner; production coordinator – David Harper; set dresser – Rylie Czarneski; sound designer – Melisa Quaintance

Cast

Nurse – Josiah Elkins

Dorothy “Dotty” Lewis – Myrna Dickinson

Dorothy “Dotty” Moore – Sanibel Harper

Lucy Powell – Sanibel Harper

Mazy Buford – Addisen Groehler

Sgt. Andrew “Louie” Lewis – Nick Kramer

Pauline Yates – Mary Kay Vande Logt

Hazel Ying – KoBao Kong

Peggy Taylor – Lexi Corrigan

Jackie Cochran – Mary Spencer

Col. Thomas Evans – Dave Harper

Capt. John Whitaker – Bob Pekol

Diane Greely – Addisen Groehler

***

NEXT: “Play On!” by Rick Abbott, May 13-22.

THE VENUE: The 190-seat Neil and Mary Webb Memorial Theatre is the smaller of two theaters in St. Norbert College’s Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. The space has an amphitheater feel with its sloped seating area. The stage is one-of-a-kind thrust stage, meaning it “thrusts” into the audience space. A traditional proscenium stage has a flat front and usually has curtains. A trust stage rarely uses curtains. People in front rows can practically reach out and touch performers when the performers are on the stage lip. Any seat in the theater is close to the action.

THE PEOPLE: Neil and Mary Webb were husband and wife. Neil Webb was president of St. Norbert College from 1973 to 1983. He earlier headed the St. Norbert psychology department. He left academics for a while before becoming president of Dominican College in California. In December 1987, Neil and Mary Webb died in an airplane crash in California in an act of sabotage by a disgruntled employee of the airline. That was shortly before the Hall of Fine Arts was to be remodeled with a small theater in the plans. Neil Webb had many friends in the greater Green Bay community and had the reputation, so his name was used to raise funds for the theater.