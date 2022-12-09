Moment in “For Kids from 1 to 92’ at The Grand Oshkosh, 12.8.2022. (Warren Gerds)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Why would a concert be titled “For Kids from 1 to 92”?

The line is from a song.

A phrase is offered to kids from 1 to 92: “Merry Christmas to you.”

It’s the famous “The Christmas Song” that most people know from its starting line: “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire….”

The song was written last century by Bob Wells and Mel Tormé, who sang the definitive version. Mel Tormé’s son, Steve March Tormé, sings the memorable song more than well in the show “For Kids from 1 to 92.”

The show has multiple personalities.

The personalities change from song to song – kind of/sort of in keeping with the styles of front men: Steve March-Tormé is an expert in jazz/waltz, American Songbook and finesse. Michael Bailey is an expert in big, energized, multi-color rock unleashed by the extremely multitalented band STEEM.

The two have other identities. Steve March-Tormé displays his range as host on radio, 91.1 FM The Avenue. Michael Bailey’s name is associated with the out-front guy in the area supergroup Vic Ferrari and its orchestrated rock.

Thursday night, the two led the entertainment display of “For Kids from 1 to 92” at The Grand Oshkosh. The concert will be repeated at The Grand Oshkosh tonight, Friday, Dec. 9, and at Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc Saturday, Dec. 10.

The showmen who come from different camps team to create a smorgasbord of sounds.

Toward the end of Thursday’s performance, Michael Bailey told the audience that he felt that “I’m just part of a really, really cool Christmas show.”

True, except the audience has to put up with glaring lights flashed in eyeballs – a stupid “necessity” of a rock show. It’s like, “Here, let me punch you in the eyes. Fun? Let’s do it again. There. Wasn’t that exciting?”

For variety, verve, vim and vigor, the show is very vunderful.

Whether singing while playing keyboard or guitar, Steve March-Tormé mostly glides. “I Remember Christmas Time,” which he wrote with Michael Bailey, brims with warmth, nostalgia and heart.

Early in the show, a clip is shown on a screen at the rear of the stage showing Mel Tormé singing with Judy Garland on a TV show. The sentimental climax of “For Kids from 1 to 92” is Steve March-Tormé telling the story of the writing of “The Christmas Song” on a hot summer day and then singing it.

The segment underlines an unspoken aura of this show: There are very few degrees of separation from an iconic American original. Really, really cool.

The rest of the style checkerboard that is this show – Steve March-Tormé sometimes crossing over – is a splurge of rock-driven songs sometimes enhanced by a string section called Touch of Class made up of students from Neenah High School.

Popular Christmas songs are performed – always with layers and layers of sound adventures, always featuring individual players in inventive approaches.

“O Holy Night” ain’t the church version. It’s an eruption around the melody.

Among players interesting to watch from STEEM is Phil Smyth. Sometimes he’ll be featured out front in a violin solo, then slipping into another song on guitar with a specific sound, then leading the band’s horns and the youth strings with a conductor’s baton… and more.

Kathy Hammond floats around to various keyboards, sometimes taking the vocal fore as in “All I Want for Christmas is You,” one of the softer songs for the band.

Sometimes, action swirls around three guitars. For the finale, Emerson Lake and Palmer’s “I Believe in Father Christmas,” out front are seven musicians with guitars.

And then there’s an a cappella romp by most of the guys with livewire Michael Murphy leading a comical tease.

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky shows up with his “Nutcracker,” though as a full-on rock eruption that fits the arrangement’s title: “The Mad Russian.”

And then there’s a novelty section from a purchase by Michael Bailey: a line of snare drums with sound-activated multicolor lights on the rims. Powerhouse drummer Mike Underwood muscles his way around the sets except for one on the end, with Steve March-Tormé keeping a steady, rolling pace.

And much, much more.

Running time: Two hours

Remaining performances: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at The Grand Oshkosh, thegrandoshkosh.org. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, cccshows.org.

THE VENUE: Located at 100 High Ave. in Oshkosh, the 550-seat Grand Opera House is one of Wisconsin’s showcase surviving theaters. Built for live performance well before the arrival of movies, the theater opened Aug. 9, 1883. Designed by architect William Waters, the building reflects the opulence of the era and the strength of Oshkosh at the time. Roman influences abound in columns and support elements. Ceiling and wall artistry is elaborately detailed. A portrait of William Shakespeare above the stage gives the impression he is overseeing everything. See thegrandoshkosh.org/history for details on the theater’s rich history and ongoing challenges. When you are there, wander around the building – up and down stairways and in and around nooks and crannies – and savor the details along with vintage photos and displays. For instance, in the balcony are elaborate sections everywhere. In the rear ceiling are rectangles fringed by flowers and vines. The largest rectangle includes a crossing pattern with a square at the center that’s angled like a diamond. In the front ceiling, a crossing pattern in the central square leads to a circle which depicts cherubs at play, one riding a fly. The top edge on side walls is curved, with images being a series of potted trumpet vines interspersed with maize. The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. The building is owned by and receives financial support from the City of Oshkosh.