FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Professional theater in Northeastern Wisconsin offers some real treats.

Full productions are made right here with real people who know what they are doing.

Audiences see it all the time.

Career actors are tremendously versatile, and they can change personalities on a dime.

For instance, Charlotte Booker in one Peninsula Players Theatre play was a tightly wound medical doctor – very precise.

In the current “Ripcord,” she’s bubbly and kind of an air head.

Charlotte Booker’s role is that of a caricature of a person who has made a bet with her roommate in a senior living facility.

Wide-ranging playwright David Lindsay-Abaire of “Shrek: The Musical Fame” places that caricature persona opposite a woman who pitches fastballs at the head with every sentence.

Meg Thalken portrays a wholly realistic personality who rivets the attention of the audience.

After a few minutes of watching and listening, you find yourself thinking, “I know that tough cookie.”

She does something important in a chilling scene in a creepy haunted house.

Meg Thalken also helps serve adrenalin in a scene representing sky diving.

Her consummate performance comes from years on stage and screen, including eight seasons as a regular on TV’s “ER.”

As impressive as Meg Thalken and Charlotte Booker are in their toe-to-toe roles, they have many compatriots in the professional talent in our regional companies.

That is especially true now, at the height of the summer theater season in Door County.

The ambitious “Ripcord” (my review) continues for seven more performances at Peninsula Players Theatre south of Fish Creek and north of Juddville on the shore of Green Bay.

Six more of my summer show reviews are at sites for “Fishing for the Moon,” “Love Stings,” “The Tempest,” “The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, With Music,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Menoma Mia: Here We Go Again.”