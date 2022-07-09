Scene from Seven Ages Theatricals production of “Hamlet” with Darrick Bruns enacting Hamlet in Sheboygan City Green. (Warren Gerds)

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Investment isn’t always about money.

Investment can be about whatever it takes to create the art of theater.

A dedicated knot of people in Seven Ages Theatricals has invested in performing William Shakespeare’s dynamic “Hamlet” outdoors in Sheboygan City Green.

A key is Darrick Bruns, whose investment of self into becoming the driven Hamlet is something of a catalyst for the determined production.

Like this: “He’s so good, we’ve got to pull this off.”

Darrick Bruns’ performance is more than one can expect of a community player. His Hamlet is a hot coal, a person not safe to touch or be close to.

What makes Hamlet so is his uncle has murdered his father, the king, and then quickly married his mother, who was quite willing. Makes a fella nuts, you know.

Darrick Bruns pours intensity into that situation, plus others, and stays the course as an embittered soul whose eggshell sanity is about to crack.

It is a really hard role really well done.

The production is challenged.

A late departure of one of the performers, a case of COVID-19 for another and crying seagulls are some of the difficulties.

For the first, troupe artistic director and “Hamlet” director Tom Berger has taken up the role of Claudius, the brother killer and Hamlet’s sudden stepfather. He carries a script with him.

For the second, The Ghost, the slain king, player David Neese recorded his voice. The anger and ominous aura in the character are played when a stand-in figure appears.

For crying seagulls, there is no remedy. For Friday evening’s performance, the players stayed the course through the intermittent distractions. The sounds of the city also are part of the background for the production, which uses limited amplification.

Admission is free. The players are playing for sharing anything that may come their way in a kind of pass-the-hat at the end of almost three hours on or around the concrete stage.

The play is at least 421 years old. It is a wagon load of memorable quotes. Its most famous, “To be or not to be,” is delivered sullenly with Darrick Bruns flicking open a switchblade at the start and with the phrase “bare bodkin” (an unsheathed dagger).

The time is the present. Weaponry includes handguns. Some characters carry cell phones. Some wear wrist watches. Clothing is current.

Key scenes also come by the wagon load, and the players (too) invest themselves in performances. Among them are Jack Colombo as Hamlet’s faithful friend Horatio, Daniel Hennell as philosophizing Polonius and Morgan Bramstedt as the frayed Ophelia as she opts out.

William Shakespeare’s brilliance is all over the place. His consideration of mortality in the graveyard scene – “Alas, poor Yorick” – is one for the ages. And nicely played.

Presented in association with the City of Sheboygan, the production is something of a feat of endurance. But what happens at Sheboygan City Green is part of the endurance of “Hamlet,” which makes people who like to perform want to invest and feel its fame.

***

Running time: Two hours, 55 minutes

Remaining performances: 7 p.m. July 9 and 2 p.m. July 10

Creative: Playwright – William Shakespeare; director – Tom Berger; associate director – Emily Sandoval; costume designer – Tara Jackson; production stage manager, sound operator – Trudy Berger; original music – Tom Berger; set and lighting designer – Lee Koeppen; fight choreographer – Amanda Ellis; program design – Kate Calvano

Cast:

Hamlet – Darrick Bruns

Horatio – Jack Colombo

Claudius – Tom Berger

Gertrude – Molly Dewane

Ophelia – Morgan Branstedt

Polonius – Daniel Hennell

Laertes – Daniel Byrne-Sfazoni

Rosencrantz – Kate Calvano

Giuldenstern – Marie Reichard

Player/Fortinbras – Michael Ventura

Marcellus/Player/Player King/Gravedigger – AJ McCord

Francesca/Player/Player Queen/Soldier/Second Gravedigger – Tara Jackson

Bernardo/Player/Lucianus/Osric – Jardin Fontaine

The Ghost – David Neese

Player/Messenger – Joshua Rueger

***

NEXT: “The Rocky Horror Show Live!” by Richard O’Brien, October, with more information to be determined.

NOTES: Seven Ages Theatricals is a recent arrival on the region’s theater scene. Other productions planned are “Force of Nature” by Steven Dietz (March 2023), “Incorruptible” by Michael Hollinger (May 2023) and “Othello” by William Shakespeare (summer 2023).

Scene from “Hamlet,” 7.8.2022. (Warren Gerds)

THE VENUE: Sheboygan City Green is located at 710 New York Ave. in downtown Sheboygan. The open-air performance area in a park setting is across the street from the John Michael Kohler Arts Center. The venue is owned by the City of Sheboygan “with the mission of combining arts, entertainment, and public engagement.” The performance of “Hamlet” took place in an open-air bandshell. A grain bin looking structure is a backdrop. Dramatic columns brace a metallic roof structure. The park opened in June 2018. Seven Ages Theatricals artistic director Tom Berger joked during his introductions Friday night, “In case of emergency, your closest exit is everywhere.”