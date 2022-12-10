Moment in “O Come, All Ye Faithful” in “Holiday Pops” 2022. (Warren Gerds)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The orchestra builds a tower of notes. Two by two, singers arrive along aisles to join the musicians on a grand stage. Giant snowflakes radiate above and around. The sound grows, grows, grows. Finally, it is full, majestic and wholly impressive in a holy way.

As the concert continues, “Holiday Pops” delivers artistic pleasures of the season as the leading classy, splashy Christmas showcase in the region.

This year’s concert has extra meaning. Its leaders are wearing their hearts on their sleeve.

They miss Dudley Birder, who founded the chorus that became the impetus for this celebration. The inspirational music man died Nov. 26.

At the start, Susan Elliott from the chorus takes the stage to speak and note his passing, which is then recognized by the dimming of the hall’s lights in his “honor and memory.”

The aura is quiet beyond quiet.

Along the way in Friday night’s first performance, emotions surfaced from conductor Kent Paulsen and Alicia Birder, whose youth choir has been part of every “Holiday Pops” of her father. Each motioned as if recognizing a presence above.

The concert continues to deliver artistic pleasures on a very large scale.

The Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College consists of 163 singers from 30 or so area communities.

Birder Studio of Performing Arts adds 56 young singers.

The Holiday Pops Orchestra consists of 42 skilled musicians from the region.

Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization (NEWDO) adds 14 young dancers.

And then, for the scene-making “Silent Night,” Mary, Joseph and Jesus are portrayed. As is tradition in the concert, the baby is real.

As is always the case, the concert ran very well Friday.

In the lobby afterward, concertgoers kept coming up to Kent Paulsen to congratulate him on a wonderful performance. Except it wasn’t Kent Paulsen. It was his twin brother.

On stage, big fun surfaced in the midst of the concert. It was in Leroy Anderson’s daredevil “Bugler’s Holiday” for three trumpeters. For a moment, only Jamie Waroff and Adam Gaines stood by themselves. On the podium, Kent Paulsen joked that he was too cheap to hire a third trumpeter. And then… he took up a trumpet and joined the mad gallop of notes. The result: An eruption of applause and an atmosphere of joy.

Speaking of joy, songs of joy such as “Gloria” and “Joy to the World” find the chorale and orchestra filling the hall with huge energy.

The folks on stage team very well. A prime example is “Fum, Fum, Fum!” with the chorale fuming and the orchestra lightly jaunting along in the light string-picking of pizzicato – fum, fum fum fun.

The youth choir adds a family spirit.

The light-footed dancers of NEWDO color two scenes and bring variety to the concert.

The hall gets to shine, too, as “I Saw Three Ships” finds handbell ringers from the chorale taking to aisles to bring a glowing resonance to the listening pleasure.

Friday, in his final words to the audience, Kent Paulsen found his voice perhaps visited by tender memory of his mentor as he said a wobbly “Merry Christmas.”

***

Running time: Two hours, 15 minutes

Remaining performance: 2 p.m. Dec. 10

Info: weidnercenter.com

Creative:

+ Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College, Kent Paulsen, artistic director; Elaine Moss, assistant director, piano accompanist; Josh Fields, administrative specialist

+ Holiday Pops Orchestra, Kent Paulsen, conductor

+ Birder Studio of Performing Arts, Alicia Birder, artistic director

+ Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization, Timothy Josephs, artistic director/choreographer; Emily Terrell Paulsen, costumer

***

Program

Part I

+ “O Come, All Ye Faithful” – Frederick Oakley, William Thomas Brooke, John Francis Wade and others, arranged by John Rutter///Featuring Birder Studio of Performing Arts

+ “Glory, Hosanna” – various, arranged by Dudley Birder///Featuring Birder Studio of Performing Arts

+ “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24” – Paul O’Neill, Robert Kinkel, arranged by Bob Phillips

+ “Gloria” – Randol Bass

+ “Introduction, March and Shepherd’s Dance” from “Amahl and the Night Visitors” – Gian-Carlo Menotti

+ “Fum, Fum, Fum!” – Catalonian Carol/arranged by Mack Wilberg

+ “Farandole” from “L’Arlesienne Suite No. II” – Georges Bizet, arranged by Heinrich Finck///Featuring NEWDO (Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization)

+ “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” – Ken Darby, arranged by Harry Simeone///Lyle Becker, tenor

+ “Joy to the World” – Isaac Watts, Lowell Mason, arranged by Mack Wilberg

Part II

+ “Born on Christmas Day” – Keith Andes, Peabo Bryson, Roy Buchanan, arranged by Shawn Postell

+ “Bugler’s Holiday” – Leroy Anderson

+ “Go Tell It on the Mountain” – American folk song, arranged by John Rutter

+ “March of the Toys” from “Babes in Toyland” – Victor Herbert, arranged by Otto Langey

+ “I Saw Three Ships” – English carol, arranged by Mack Willberg

+ “A Christmas Festival” – Leroy Anderson

+ “White Christmas” – Irving Berlin, arranged by Roy Ringwald

+ “Sleigh Ride” – Leroy Anderson///Featuring NEWDO (Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization)

+ “The First Nowell” – traditional English carol, arranged by Mack Wilberg

+ “Silent Night” – the Rev. Joseph Mohr, translated by Bishop John Freeman Young; music by Franz Gruber///Featuring Birder Studio of Performing Arts

+ “Merry Christmas/Merry Christmas” (from “Home Alone Suite) – Leslie Bricusse, John Williams///Featuring Birder Studio of Performing Arts

***

NEXT (for chorale): “Requiem for Dudley,” April 2.

THE VENUE: Cofrin Family Hall is one of three performance spaces within The Weidner, the rebranded name for the Edward W. Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. At its maximum capacity setup, the hall seats 2,021 over its three levels of maple-and-burgundy seats. Opened Jan. 15, 1993, the hall was built to adapt to the needs of orchestra concerts, operas, musicals, plays and organ, band and choral concerts. For acoustical properties, wood is emphasized on the seats, mezzanine and balcony surfaces and walls near the stage. Many surfaces are curved to help shape the sound. Wood is featured for an aesthetic reason, too – a “from here” aura of woodsy Northeastern Wisconsin. THE PEOPLE: The name Cofrin relates in great degree to A.E. Cofrin, founder of Fort Howard Paper Co., and his son, Dr. David A. Cofrin, who was instrumental in building the Weidner Center through multi-million-dollar donations. A friendship developed between David A. Cofrin (1921-2009) and Edward W. Weidner (1921-2007), the beloved founding chancellor of UWGB. Weidner spoke slowly and carried a big idea. Weidner arrived when there were no buildings on the present-day campus on rolling hills near the shore of Green Bay. His interests ranged from academia to birding to sports. He loved building projects. It was in his blood. He guided the building of the Weidner Center, so named from early on in construction. Weidner admitted his eyes welled once when driving to a performance and seeing a green sign along the highway: WEIDNER CENTER.